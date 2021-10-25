U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,566.48
    +21.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,741.15
    +64.13 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,226.71
    +136.51 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,312.64
    +21.37 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.53
    -0.23 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.80
    +11.50 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    24.64
    +0.19 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1614
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0200 (-1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3767
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7260
    +0.2660 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,732.11
    +2,024.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,504.67
    +1,261.99 (+520.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH NOW:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

Today from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET. Featuring SEC Chair Gary Gensler and other business leaders

Accretion Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $180,000,000 Initial Public Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DENVER, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ENERU) (the "Company") announced that it closed its upsized initial public offering of 18,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit generating total gross proceeds of $180,000,000. The units were listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "ENERU" on October 21, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one right to receive one-tenth of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination, and one-half of one warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock, rights, and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "ENER," "ENERR," and "ENERW," respectively.

EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. and Stephens Inc. are acting as book-running managers for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,700,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The public offering will only be made by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering and final prospectus, may be obtained from EarlyBirdCapital, Inc., Attention: Syndicate Department, 366 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, or by telephone at (212) 661-0200, or Stephens Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 111 Center Street, Little Rock, AR 72201, by telephone at (800) 643-9691 or by email at prospectus@stephens.com.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on October 20, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to any particular industry or geographic region.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accretion-acquisition-corp-announces-closing-of-upsized-180-000-000-initial-public-offering-301407906.html

SOURCE Accretion Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • Why Tesla and Cloudflare Soared to All-Time Highs Monday

    The stock market  has done quite well recently, gaining momentum after a brief scare in September related to rising inflationary pressures and worries about the COVID-19 delta variant. On Monday, shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) reached levels they've never seen before, and many investors believe that there could be even further gains from the two innovative companies in the months to come. Shares of Tesla were up more than 9% Monday afternoon.

  • Elon Musk’s Fortune Surges $29 Billion on Hertz Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s personal fortune jumped by almost $29 billion to $281 billion after Hertz Global Holdings Inc. placed an order for 100,000 Teslas and filings showed a fresh tranche of options in his moonshot pay package vested. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next Summe

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Why Tesla Stock (and Hertz stock) Is Jumping Higher on Monday

    The growth stock's gain is likely fueled by several things: price increases over the weekend for its flagship Model S and X vehicles, an analyst's move to hike his price target for the stock, and a big order of Tesla vehicles from rental car company Hertz (OTC: HTZG.Q). "As consumer interest in electric vehicles (EV) skyrockets, Hertz today is announcing a significant investment to offer the largest EV rental fleet in North America and one of the largest in the world," Hertz said in a press release Monday morning.

  • Is IBM Stock a Buy?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock tumbled nearly 10% to a seven-month low on Oct. 21 after the tech giant posted a weak third-quarter report. IBM's revenue rose just 0.3% year-over-year to $17.6 billion, which missed estimates by $190 million.

  • Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Might be an Undervalued Inflationary Safe Haven

    With the inflation pressures now undeniable, the question of finding a place to park the cash becomes a dire necessity for some. Yet, with the real estate peaking, stock market overheating and commodities not yielding, turning to thematic investing might be an ultimate solution.

  • Tesla Is the First Junk-Rated Company to Get a $1 Trillion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- If you were wondering which junk-rated company would be the first to reach a trillion-dollar market capitalization, your wait is over. It’s Tesla Inc. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe au

  • Is it Time to Sell Your Roku Inc. (ROKU) Shares?

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Spectra Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter of 2021, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary. The Health Care sector was the largest sector overweight and Consumer Staples was the […]

  • Could The Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    If you want to know who really controls Lordstown Motors Corp. ( NASDAQ:RIDE ), then you'll have to look at the makeup...

  • Trump-Linked SPAC Cools Down After Short Position Emerges

    (Bloomberg) -- Digital World Acquisition Corp. pulled back Monday following a wild 846% surge last week after a short-seller said it was betting against the Trump-linked special purpose acquisition company.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche

  • Breakeven Is Near for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Lumen Technologies, Inc.'s ( NYSE:LUMN ) business as it appears the...

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 10 Safe Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks for retirement. You can skip our detailed analysis of retirement stocks and go directly to read Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Tech Stocks To Consider. Chalking out a financially secure retirement plan can be difficult, especially in times of financial volatility. According to a report published […]

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • AT&T Needs to Earn Back Investors’ Trust. That’s a Big Job.

    The stock is down for a third straight day even through the telecom and media company's third-quarter results were strong.

  • Earnings Season Is Here! 3 Great Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Unlike last year, when investors were monitoring the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and the benefits of a vaccine, this quarter is all about big picture macroeconomic factors. Inflation, interest rates, supply chain challenges, and labor shortages headline this quarter's list of important themes. Although these topics have their relevance over the short term, they shouldn't detract from a company's long-term growth trajectory.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Surges To Record High; Donald Trump SPAC Slashes Gains; Facebook Earnings On Deck

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 25 points Monday, as Tesla surged to record highs. The Donald Trump SPAC soared as much as 29%.

  • Does Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Here’s Why Alger Mid Cap Remains Optimistic in InMode Ltd. (INMD)

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Health Care. The largest sector overweight was Industrials. The portfolio had no exposure to the Utilities or […]