U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,520.00
    -8.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,421.00
    -56.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,335.50
    -42.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,284.70
    -2.80 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +0.38 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.50
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.37
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1658
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • Vix

    15.49
    -0.21 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3824
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3130
    -0.0160 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,699.04
    +1,556.48 (+2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,547.50
    +66.70 (+4.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.26
    -149.29 (-0.51%)
     

Accretion Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $180,000,000 Initial Public Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DENVER, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ENERU) (the "Company") announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 18,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "ENERU" beginning tomorrow, October 21, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one right to receive one-tenth of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination, and one-half of one warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock, rights, and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "ENER," "ENERR," and "ENERW," respectively.

EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. and Stephens Inc. are acting as book-running managers for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,700,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The public offering will only be made by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering and final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from EarlyBirdCapital, Inc., Attention: Syndicate Department, 366 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, or by telephone at (212) 661-0200, or Stephens Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 111 Center Street, Little Rock, AR 72201, by telephone at (800) 643-9691 or by email at prospectus@stephens.com.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on October 20, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to any particular industry or geographic region.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accretion-acquisition-corp-announces-pricing-of-upsized-180-000-000-initial-public-offering-301405220.html

SOURCE Accretion Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 1 Big Reason This Coffee Company's Value Is Soaring

    After launching with an approximate $3 billion valuation, coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) continues flexing its market cap muscles. Unlike many IPOs, whose share price spikes briefly and then slumps in profit-taking, Dutch Bros' market capitalization has grown more than threefold since its debut at $23 a share on Sept. 15. The momentum seems to be causing a feedback loop of new investment, while Wall Street analysts are giving the newly public company a slew of bullish ratings.

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were moving higher on Wednesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst boosted his bank's rating on the stock in a bullish note. As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Ford's shares were up about 4% from Tuesday's closing price. In a new note on Wednesday morning, Credit Suisse Group analyst Dan Levy raised his bank's rating on Ford's stock to outperform, from neutral, and increased its price target to $20 from $15.

  • Las Vegas Sands misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finances' Ines Ferre breaks down the numbers to know from Las Vegas Sands' Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Analyst calls Coinbase a 'must own' stock, sees price going to $600

    Lisa Ellis, MoffettNathanson Senior Equity Analyst, discusses Coinbase's new partnership with Facebook for new 'Novi' cryptocurrency wallet.

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • 28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks. “That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities,” Cramer commented. See Also: Are Stock

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • Novavax Stock Plummets After Insiders Highlight Covid Vaccine Struggles

    Novavax reiterated confidence in its Covid vaccine manufacturing processes early Wednesday. But NVAX stock still plummeted.

  • HP Just Raised Its Dividend and Profit Outlook. PCs Haven’t Peaked Yet.

    The PC maker boosted its annual dividend payout to $1 a share, for a yield of 3.3%. The company sees fiscal 2021 profits well ahead of Wall Street estimates.

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • Chip Gear Maker ASML Beats On Earnings But Misses Sales Target

    Semiconductor equipment maker ASML on Wednesday beat analyst estimates for earnings in the third quarter but its sales came up short.

  • 11 Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best cryptocurrency stocks to buy according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of cryptocurrencies, and go directly to read the 5 Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Over the past few years, hedge funds have been increasing their exposure to cryptocurrency. FTX, […]

  • IBM stock drops 5% after revenue miss, in-line earnings

    International Business Machines Corp. shares fell in the extended session Wednesday after the company's revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations.

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat