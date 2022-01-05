U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,773.25
    -11.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,592.00
    -83.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,215.50
    -60.25 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,258.90
    -7.60 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.80
    -0.19 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.80
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1299
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    +0.0400 (+2.46%)
     

  • Vix

    16.91
    +0.31 (+1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9970
    -0.1290 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,471.73
    +130.65 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,185.16
    +13.81 (+1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,327.86
    +26.07 (+0.09%)
     

Accro Bioscience inks over $50M series B round

·1 min read

SUZHOU, China, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accro Bioscience (Suzhou) Co., LTD. ("Accro Bioscience"), a China-based leading biotechnology company, announced that the company has recently raised over $50 million in an oversubscribed Series B round. The financing was led by Hongtai Aplus with participation from South China Venture Capital, Shenzhen Capital Group, Suzhou Oriza Holdings, and others.

"Accro Bioscience will leverage the funds to advance clinical development, pre-clinical research and international partnerships," said Dr. Xiaohu Zhang, co-founder and CEO of Accro Bioscience, "We are very pleased with the support and confidence of our current and new investors."

"We appreciate the R&D and execution capabilities of the team, and look forward to the continuous breakthroughs of Accro Bioscience in the future," said Morningside.

"We are optimistic about the development of Accro Bioscience," said Hongtai Aplus, "We are delighted to lead this round of financing and look forward to the in-depth cooperation with Accro Bioscience in the future."

About Accro Bioscience

Accro Bioscience was established in late 2017 and raised exclusive series A investment from Morningside Ventures. The company's research centers on the molecular mechanism of regulated cell death such as necroptosis, pyroptosis, and ferroptosis, which are associated with major human diseases.

Accro Bioscience's core R&D team has over 10 years of experience in biological research in regulated cell death and medicinal chemistry. Dr. Xiaohu Zhang, co-founder and CEO of Accro Bioscience, is a pharmaceutical industry veteran and previously served as the Executive Director at BioDuro/PDD China, Dr. Sudan He, co-founder, and scientific consultant at Accro, is a distinguished scholar.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accro-bioscience-inks-over-50m-series-b-round-301453493.html

SOURCE Accro Bioscience

Recommended Stories

  • UAB researchers target potential treatment for sickle cell disease

    UAB researchers have reported they may have identified a new therapy to cure sickle cell disease. The research, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggests a gene therapy called LentiGlobin could provide a permanent cure for sickle cell disease. Julie Kanter, director of the UAB Adult Sickle Cell Clinic, said patients treated with this therapy are beginning to show signs of producing stable amounts of red blood cells containing hemoglobin.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Ross Stores Stock Slumped in 2021. Why TJX and Burlington Are Better Options.

    Analyst Ike Burochow downgraded discounter Ross Stores to Equal Weight from Outperform. He's bullish on TJX and Burlington stock.

  • II-VI Shares Gain Steam As Raymond James Upgrades Stock

    Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold upgraded II-VI Inc (NASDAQ: IIVI) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $77. The price target implies a 12.7% upside. Leopold sees significant growth led by hyper-scale builders investing in 400G, 200G, and 100G optical transceivers. Related Content: Read Why Morgan Stanley Sees 26% Upside In II-VI, II-VI Reports Mixed Q1 Results, Sees Q2 Revenue Below Consensus Leopold sees the Coherent Inc (NASDAQ: COHR) deal closing in the first half of 2

  • Intel Joins the Dogs of the Dow. Why These Stocks Could Be a Good Strategy This Year.

    Intel will join the Dogs of the Dow for 2022, replacing Cisco Systems in the only change to the well-followed income and value investing strategy. Many investors hold the yield-oriented Dogs and rebalance their portfolios of 10 stocks at the end of each year. The Dogs are also a contrarian strategy and give investors exposure to financially strong companies that often are unloved by investors.

  • Hollysys Automation Shares Gain On CEO Succession

    Chit Nim (Colin) Sung resigned as the CEO and director of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) effective January 1 pursuant to the board resolutions. Hollysys founder Dr. Changli Wang was appointed as the CEO and nominated director. Chit Nim (Colin) Sung was appointed as the deputy CEO. Dr. Changli Wang commented, "It is my honour and obligation to be back to Hollysys. We have just experienced some challenges in the past two years. However, thanks to the accountable and responsibl

  • Asian markets quiet as new year begins with limited trading

    Asian stock markets were mixed Monday on 2022′s first trading day after Wall Street ended last year with a double-digit gain.

  • Dow, S&P 500 rise to fresh records to start Tuesday trade

    The Dow and the S&P 500 head sharply higher Tuesday, after investors kicked off the new year by pushing those pair of major benchmarks to record finishes.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Surges On Blowout Deliveries; Chinese EV Leaders Li Auto, Nio, Xpeng Are Key Movers

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 125 points Monday, as Tesla surged on blowout deliveries. Chinese EV stocks also jumped on strong deliveries.

  • Sweetgreen is testing a subscription service

    Here’s one way to fast-track those new year’s resolutions.

  • ‘There may be a slight correction in pricing.’ Real estate attorneys and economists on what buyers need to know about the housing market in 2022

    Daryl Fairweather, Redfin chief economist, says, “I expect mortgage rates to slowly rise to 3.6% by the end of 2022.” This, he says, is because the Fed is tapering mortgage backed security purchases and we’ll feel the effects in mortgage rates.

  • Is Visa Stock A Buy As It Launches Crypto Consultancy?

    Visa has a strong earnings track record and is making more moves in digital payments. Is the stock a buy right now?

  • USD/CAD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Rallies Against Canadian Dollar

    USD/CAD managed to settle above the resistance at 1.2730 and is testing the next resistance level at 1.2760.

  • Scotts Miracle-Gro acquires two more California cannabis industry suppliers for $225M

    Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. continues to shore up its dominance in suppliers to the cannabis industry despite supply chain disruptions affecting sales.

  • Drubbing in Tech Marks Biggest New-Year Stock Rotation Since ’95

    (Bloomberg) -- After five years of waiting for technology shares’ grip on the market to loosen, value investors are getting their hopes up at the start of 2022. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture ShockSoftware and internet stocks sol

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tesla Deliveries Crush Views, Stock Eyes Breakout; Bring On The 2022 Market Rally

    Tesla deliveries blew out Q4 forecasts after strong sales from Xpeng and Nio. How to start off the 2022 market rally right.

  • Jefferies staff to go remote until end Jan, financial offices empty out

    A number of other banks have asked staff to work remotely for the beginning of the year due to the latest surge in cases. "Realistically, we do not foresee us all having a safe opportunity to be together in our offices until at least Monday, January 31st," Jefferies CEO Richard Handler said in the message. Jefferies had called its staff back to offices in October, but was forced to return to work-from-home in December due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

  • Nord Stream 2 go-ahead could come in mid-2022 - Uniper CEO

    The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is to transport Russian gas to Germany, could get approved in the middle of the year, the CEO of one of the project's financial backers told a newspaper. The pipeline, led by Russia's Gazprom, has been completed since September and is waiting for final certification by the German network agency, which has said that no decision would be taken in the first half of 2022. This has burdened diplomatic relations that are already strained by the risk of open conflict between Russia and Ukraine, fuelling speculation the pipeline could be used to exert political pressure on Moscow.

  • Semiconductor Stock Eyes Bounce Towards Record High

    QCOM's 40-day moving average has pushed the stock higher six times before

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Rebound on Softer JOLTS Report

    Silver prices rise as the dollar moves sideways and yields are mixed