Accruent Expands World Class Academy Offerings and Streamlines Training for Meridian and EMS Customers

·2 min read

Increased availability of training expected to maximize user adoption and drive increased software ROI

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accruent, the leading provider of solutions to manage the built environment, today announced that the Accruent Academy, its training center, will provide standard essential online training to every EMS and Meridian customer account starting in October of 2021. This update comes after the success of this effort with the Lucernex and Maintenance Connection product lines, and the company plans to incorporate additional products over the next two years.

Accruent - www.accruent.com (PRNewsfoto/Accruent)
Accruent Academy will provide standard essential online training to every EMS and Meridian customer account.

This new model aims to streamline the training process, reduce overall training costs, and make ongoing product training more widely available – which, in turn, will help Accruent customers maximize software adoption, increase enablement and achieve greater software ROI.

"We've been very pleased by the customer feedback from our initial rollout of World Class Academy. Our customers are seeing significant value in improved efficiency, user adoption and overall ROI," says David Mitzenmacher, Chief Customer Officer, Accruent. "We are excited to expand this rollout to help our customers to achieve even more success."

In the new model, a set of training licenses will be provided to all existing and new Accruent customer accounts. These training licenses will give users access to all standard and required product training, which will be housed in the new Accruent Academy Online Learning Center. Among other features, the updated learning center will allow customers to:

  • Use enhanced search to easily find the training courses they need.

  • Use reporting and dashboard features for clear data insights.

  • Use improved navigation to find and start their training quickly.

  • Follow various learning paths based on role and individual needs.

Customers will also be able to purchase additional training user licenses or add in-depth or custom training solutions for an additional cost.

Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers worldwide in markets including retail, manufacturing, corporate facilities and real estate, healthcare, higher education, public sector, utilities and telecommunications, providing comprehensive software solutions for the built environment.

About Accruent
accruent.com, @accruentllc
Accruent is the world's leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment – spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets. With major office locations in Austin, New Orleans, London and Amsterdam, Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accruent-expands-world-class-academy-offerings-and-streamlines-training-for-meridian-and-ems-customers-301389235.html

SOURCE Accruent

