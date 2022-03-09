U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

Accruent's IWMS Product Suite Acknowledged in Independent Analyst Firm's Green Quadrant Report

·3 min read

The report highlights the functionality of Accruent's complementary IWMS products, including EMS, FAMIS 360, Lucernex, VFA and vx Observe

AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accruent, the leading provider of solutions to manage the built environment, today announced that its IWMS solutions have been highlighted in the Verdantix Green Quadrant Integrated Workplace Management Systems 2022 report. The report focuses specifically on five key products that comprise Accruent's IWMS suite: EMS room booking and resource scheduling software, FAMIS 360 space and maintenance management software, Lucernex lease and project management tool, VFA capital planning software and vx Observe IoT monitoring platform. This acknowledgement solidifies Accruent's maturity in the IWMS landscape while exploring key strengths and differentiators of these tools.

Accruent - www.accruent.com (PRNewsfoto/Accruent)
Accruent - www.accruent.com (PRNewsfoto/Accruent)

The Verdantix report acknowledges Accruent's continued investment into the IWMS space.

"At Accruent, we have worked hard to develop a feature-rich, well-connected suite of products that meet the IWMS needs of the modern workplace," explains Chris Smart, Senior Director of Product Management, Accruent. "This Verdantix report acknowledges our continued investment into the IWMS space, and we look forward to helping our customers maximize efficiency, lower costs and improve their transparency using our connected IWMS offerings."

The Green Quadrant Report focuses on three key strengths and differentiators for Accruent's IWMS solutions:

  • Full lifecycle capital planning and project management. For this capability, Accruent achieved a score of 2.0/3.0, outpacing the competition, with specific emphasis placed on the VFA capital planning product.

  • Asset management and performance monitoring. Accruent attained a score of 1.7/3.0 for this capability, the highest score in the Green Quadrant analysis in this area. This highlights vx Observe's superior preventive maintenance capabilities.

  • Lease data and accounting management. In the analysis, Accruent achieved a score of 1.9/3.0 — well above the average score — thanks to Lucernex software's superior lease and compliance management features.

Based on this information, the Verdantix report recommends Accruent products for facility managers looking to improve their capital planning strategies and productivity, college campuses looking for a solid space scheduling solution, and firms seeking best-of-breed solutions with rich integration capabilities.

Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers worldwide in markets including retail, manufacturing, corporate facilities and real estate, healthcare, higher education, public sector, utilities and telecommunications, providing best-in-class software solutions for organizations worldwide.

About Accruent: Accruent (www.accruent.com) is the world's leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment – spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets. With major office locations in Austin, New Orleans, London and Amsterdam, Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

About Verdantix: London-based Verdantix is an independent research and consulting firm with expertise in environment, health, safety and quality, operational excellence, smart buildings, as well as ESG & sustainability technologies. Through its research and advisory services Verdantix helps corporate managers, investors, technology executives and service firm leaders to make robust, fact-based decisions. Verdantix is committed to delivering objective, timely and accurate analysis to help its clients succeed.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accruents-iwms-product-suite-acknowledged-in-independent-analyst-firms-green-quadrant-report-301499408.html

SOURCE Accruent LLC

