Accuracy appoints Cecilia Samsoondar as VP for the Toronto office

·2 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Accuracy is pleased to announce the appointment of Cecilia Samsoondar as Vice-President, Financial Services Advisory for the Toronto office. Cecilia is a forward-thinking financial services professional with over 17 years of experience in the financial services sector with a core focus in risk, regulation and compliance across retail and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, and capital markets business areas.

Prior to joining Accuracy, she was the Canadian Regulatory Compliance Leader in the Financial Services Risk Management practice at a Big 4 consulting firm for over seven years. She previously held various management positions with TD Bank over a ten-year period. She holds an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from Ivey Business School and a Bachelor of Arts in International Economics and Finance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Cecilia Samsoondar is a strategic thinker and champion of execution excellence, while maintaining a high degree of integrity," said Ghislain Richter, Partner. "The appointment of Cecilia Samsoondar reflects the robust growth in our Toronto practice with strong capabilities in financial services, strategy and transformation."

We are also delighted to announce the opening of Accuracy's new Toronto office, which is better adapted to a hybrid work model in order to offer more flexibility for our employees who will now enjoy more autonomy and better work-life balance. Our new office location is: TD North Tower, 77 King Street West, Suite 4120.

About Accuracy

Accuracy is a wholly independent consulting firm providing advice to company management and shareholders for their strategic or critical decisions, notably in transactions, disputes and crises. It has offices in Montreal and Toronto with a multidisciplinary team of 50 professionals combined with the expertise of 550 consultants firm wide. Accuracy's strength lies in linking strategy, facts and figures. Our teams are international and multicultural, combining various skills to provide tailor-made services to clients. Accuracy recruits only the best talent. It is present in 14 countries in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and North America, and its teams carry out mandates around the world.

SOURCE Accuracy

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/26/c3487.html

