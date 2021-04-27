U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

Accuray, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / Accuray, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAY) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on April 27, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit
https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/76790

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/642388/Accuray-Inc-to-Host-Earnings-Call

  • April 28 at 1pm EDT – IPO Edge Hosts Fireside Chat on “The Future of Space” with CEO and CTO at Momentus, and CEO at Stable Road Acquisition Corp.

    Momentus CEO Dawn Harms, Momentus CTO Rob Schwarz, and Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Chairman and CEO Brian Kabot With the planet beginning its recovery from the upending changes of the last year, don’t forget about that most crucial final frontier that spells so much for the future prospects of humanity: space. Momentus, a space infrastructure […]

  • Chinese Firms Are Listing in the U.S. at a Record-Breaking Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are listing in the U.S. at the fastest pace ever, brushing off tensions between the world’s two biggest economies and the continued risk of being kicked off American exchanges.Firms from the mainland and Hong Kong have raised $6.6 billion through initial public offerings in the U.S. this year, a record start to a year and an eightfold increase from the same period in 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The largest IPO is the $1.6 billion listing of e-cigarette maker RLX Technology Inc., followed by the $947 million offering of software company Tuya Inc.That’s even as Sino-U.S. tensions show few signs of easing and the threat of Chinese firms being delisted from U.S. exchanges remains. In fact, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said last month it would begin implementing a law forcing accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies. Non-compliance could result in a delisting from the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq.The risk for mainland firms is high given China has long refused to let U.S. regulators examine audits of its overseas-listed companies on national security concerns.“They would acknowledge this is a potential risk, and if something happens they might need to get prepared for a rainy day,” said Stephanie Tang, head of private equity for Greater China at law firm Hogan Lovells. “But the risk itself would not prohibit those companies from going to the U.S., at least in the second half of this year or probably toward next year.”Despite all the risks, the pipeline continues to grow, setting up 2021 to potentially exceed last year. Chinese firms raised almost $15 billion through U.S. IPOs in 2020, the second highest on record after 2014, when e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fetched $25 billion in its float.Didi Chuxing has filed confidentially for a multi-billion-dollar U.S. IPO that could value the Chinese ride-hailing giant at as much as $100 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. Uber-like trucking startup Full Truck Alliance is also working on a U.S. listing this year that could raise about $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said, requesting not to be named because the matter is private.“Chinese companies in the new economy do not seem to have been deterred from seeking U.S. listings despite the ongoing tensions,” said Calvin Lai, a partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. “They take that as one of the risks but that doesn’t tilt the pendulum.”Additional share sales by Chinese companies have also been well-received in the U.S. this year, delivering an average return of 11% from their offering prices in the following session, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.And while rival financial centers like Hong Kong have in recent years changed their listing rules to make it easier for new economy firms to go public there, that has not stopped the flow of firms going stateside. In fact, the traffic now goes both ways, with U.S.-traded Chinese firms getting a second listing in Hong Kong to expand their investor base and as a hedge against the delisting risk.Such secondary listings raised almost $17 billion last year and have fetched over $8 billion this year already, Bloomberg data show. Bankers said many companies go to the U.S. knowing they can subsequently list in Hong Kong.For example, Didi is also exploring a potential dual offering in Hong Kong later, a person familiar with the matter has said, while Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng Inc. is also looking into a share sale in the financial hub less than a year after going public in New York.To be sure, it’s not all plain sailing for everyone. TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd.’s IPO plans have been put on hold as it seeks to comply with regulatory demands from both China and the U.S., the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday. The world’s most valuable startup is struggling to find a business structure that satisfies both Beijing and Washington, the report said, with the separation of Douyin, the domestic version of TikTok, from its global peer posing a particular challenge.U.S. capital markets have long attracted Chinese companies for a number of reasons: their greater liquidity, broader investor base, and the cachet associated with a U.S. listing. Technology and fintech firms have flocked to the U.S. because of its more streamlined process as well as greater openness to loss-making businesses.“The U.S. still remains a magnet for the IPOs of Chinese technology companies,” Tang said. “Just in terms of the pipeline, I don’t see any pause to that. I think the pipeline is very strong.”(Updates with ByteDance IPO plans in third last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade mixed as investors await Big Tech earnings

    Stock futures opened little changed Monday evening after a record-setting session earlier in the day, with investors awaiting more corporate earnings results from major companies.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Strong US Economic Data Pressures Gold Prices

    There are some periods when gold doesn’t follow the U.S. Dollar, but gold’s negative correlation with Treasury yields is pretty reliable.

  • Explainer: An e-yuan, euro or dollar? Central banks get to grips with digital cash

    The world's biggest central banks are revving up work on issuing digital cash, aiming to fend off emerging threats to traditional money and to make payments systems smoother. In recent weeks, central banks from China to Britain have deepened efforts to test and research such technology, in part as potential rivals like bitcoin move from the fringes of finance towards embrace by major investors and companies. Like traditional cash, they would give holders a direct claim on the central bank, and allow businesses and individuals to make electronic payments and transfers.

  • HSBC Profits Rise as U.K. Outlook Spurs Credit Loss Reversal

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc posted its best quarter since the pandemic began as an improving economic outlook drove optimism about the ability of borrowers to repay loans and its strategic reset to Asia remained on track.First-quarter profit more than doubled as a net $435 million worth of loan loss reserves were released, spurred by the rollout of vaccination programs in markets like the U.K. Europe’s largest bank said its increasing focus on servicing wealthy Asians had also got off to a strong start.Adjusted pretax profits of $6.4 billion for the three months to the end of March comfortably beat analysts’ forecasts. The firm’s investment bank joined rivals in benefiting from active markets, as a 55% surge in equity trading helped lift the division’s revenue.“The economic outlook has improved, although uncertainties remain,” Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn said in a statement. “We carry good momentum into the second quarter.”Easing credit losses helped it turn around its U.K. business and it also posted a profit in the U.S. even as it embarks on shifting billions of dollars to Asia. Weighed down by low interest rates, HSBC is seeking out more fee-based income, targeting to become a leader in wealth management in an increasingly affluent Asia.HSBC’s shares were up 1.5% at 10:23 a.m. in London. Shares rose as much as 2.99% in Hong Kong trading.Asia continued to be its biggest profit center, but earnings there were relatively unchanged from a year earlier. It saw jumps in profit at all of its major divisions.The bank has unveiled one of the most radical responses to the pandemic that emerged early last year, with plans to cut its workforce by about 35,000 to drive down costs. Even so, expenses rose in the period, driven higher by restructuring charges and performance-related pay.Credit ReversalWith the virus starting to be contained in major markets, HSBC was boosted by the reversal in credit losses. In 2021, such losses are now seen below the medium-term range of 30 basis points to 40 basis points of average loans it indicated at its latest annual results, the lender said.HSBC pointed to a markedly improved outlook on the U.K. as the largest single factor in the write backs of bad debt charges. Speaking on a call with reporters, Quinn highlighted the success of the British vaccination rollout in boosting the economy. “That has created the foundation stone for a strong economic recovery,” he said.However, Quinn said the bank was watching closely developments in India, which has seen an upsurge in infections. “We have to see how the pandemic develops in India, and we are watching very closely,” he said.The bank said that it’s continuing negotiations on a potential sale of its retail operations in France. In the U.S., it’s exploring “both organic and inorganic options for our retail banking franchise,” according to the bank.While attention has focused on the businesses HSBC is attempting to sell, Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson said the bank was actively looking at possible acquisitions, mainly focused on its Asian wealth business, which is at the heart of its strategic repositioning. Asked about Citigroup Inc’s sales of parts of its Asian business, Stevenson said “very few of them” would be a good fit for HSBC. “We are looking at other options in the region, predominantly in the wealth space,” Stevenson said in a Bloomberg Television interview.Dual HubsAs part of its pivot to Asia, HSBC confirmed this month that three of its top executives would relocate to Hong Kong, meaning that most of the bank will be run from the region on a day-to-day basis. ”We will increasingly run the bank as a dual-hub model across Hong Kong and London,” said Stevenson. “Shifting more capability to Asia is a clear strategic priority.”Quinn said the bank had transferred a number of sector specialists and product specialists into Asia.The overhaul has met local resistance. Some senior executives in Greater China worry their push into the world’s second-largest economy could be slowed by added bureaucracy and blurred reporting lines, Bloomberg News has reported. Stevenson denied the clash on Tuesday, saying the region is very supportive of the move.HSBC has also spent the past year adapting its working practices as a result of the pandemic. Quinn said this month that he would turn the entire executive floor of the London HQ into meeting rooms, and the bank eventually aims to cut its office space by about 40%. It revealed on Tuesday that it aims to cut its global office footprint by about 20% this year.Quinn said on the call with journalists that the bank’s London offices were likely to face a deeper cull than its sites in Hong Kong. However, the HSBC boss said that the U.K. remained a good place for the bank to be headquartered and that were no plans to revisit the company’s domicile arrangements.The bank is also cutting back on business travel. Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg, Stevenson said staff would take fewer longer trips.“From a budgeting perspective, we have baked in a travel budget that is half as much as it was previously.”(Updates with details of media call in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UBS, Deutsche Bank to Show If Europe Banks Matched Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- European lenders are about to show investors if they can ride the pandemic-induced wave of investment banking revenue that propelled U.S. peers to a record quarter.While Credit Suisse Group AG kicked off Europe’s bank earnings season on Thursday, its gains in trading and advising on deals were a sideshow given blow-ups related to Greensill Capital and Archegos Capital Management. This week, four of the biggest securities firms are up.The focus will be on Deutsche Bank AG’s ongoing efforts to regain market share in debt trading, UBS Group AG’s performance in wealth management and Barclays Plc’s ability to bolster earnings by releasing reserves for bad loans.Banks are relying on their deal-makers and traders to generate profits. While lockdowns have forced corporate and retail banking divisions to stash money for a wave of bad loans when taxpayer-funded support measures run out, some U.S. Banks and European peers have already started to release reserves because of a better-than-expected economic outlookThese are some of the hot topics for investors when UBS publishes first-quarter earnings on Tuesday followed by Deutsche Bank the next day, BNP Paribas SA on Friday and Societe Generale SA the following week.All the main U.K. lenders are also reporting results this week, including HSBC Holdings Plc on Tuesday and Barclays on Friday. Investors are on the lookout for additional guidance on HSBC’s increased investment in Asia and will scrutinize the performance of Barclays’ investment bank.Investment BankingBankers who help companies orchestrate takeovers and raise money on financial markets are set to outshine their colleagues on trading desks as clients rush to lock in lower funding costs. Still, that business is traditionally smaller than the markets operations and most European investment banks aren’t expected to track the doubling in revenue the top five U.S. firms saw in the first quarter.Fixed IncomeSecurities firms have warned that revenue from trading debt and currencies will probably fall this year after a bumper haul in 2020. Yet Deutsche Bank looks set to continue to profit in the first three months, allowing it to claw back market share after years of retrenchment. Again, the 10% gain that analysts are predicting at the German bank is less than the 17% increase at U.S. competitors.Deutsche Bank said in mid-March that revenue at its wider investment bank to date was 20% higher than a year ago. It cited particular strength in credit trading. The German firm is Europe’s biggest bond trader, although it is still smaller than U.S. peers.EquitiesBNP Paribas and SocGen will probably see revenue from dealing in stocks rebound in the first quarter from a year ago when the suspension of many corporate dividends caused losses in equity derivatives, a specialty of French banks. SocGen could beat analysts’ expectations after Bloomberg reported that the business may generate a level of revenue close to the 667 million euros ($804.5 million) seen in the first quarter of 2019.Yet, after overhauling those businesses, SocGen especially will face questions on where gains will come from in future. Other big stock traders in Europe, like UBS, will probably fail to keep up with the 36% jump that U.S. firms delivered in equities.ArchegosCredit Suisse was burned by the collapse of the secretive family office that made highly leveraged bets on stocks. The lender took a 4.4 billion Swiss franc ($4.8 billion) hit in the first quarter. Analysts will probably also ask other banks for detail on their related risks, notably how Deutsche Bank cut its exposure without incurring any losses. The German lender sold about $4 billion of holdings seized in the implosion of Archegos in a private deal, Bloomberg reported this month.UBS may also take a hit related to the secretive family office, although it hasn’t detailed any exposure. Finews reported in March that the bank may record losses of “not more than low three-digit millions” -- not enough to trigger a profit warning.Bad loansWhile lockdowns have forced corporate and retail banking divisions to stash money for a surge in bad loans, European lenders may now follow U.S. banks in releasing some of the provisions on signs the economic hit may be less severe than expected. That would bolster profit at a time when questions abound as to how sustainable the market flurry will be and the slow pace of vaccination in some countries clouds the outlook.Barclays could beat analysts’ profit forecasts with releases, although such a move is more likely in the second quarter when there’s greater clarity on the success of vaccines, according to Citigroup Inc.GreensillWhile Credit Suisse is front and center when it comes to Greensill Capital, the Swiss lender isn’t the only bank exposed to the fallout from the implosion of the supply chain finance firm. Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank AG could eventually face a hit if a German fund that compensated depositors of Greensill’s Bremen-based bank has to be replenished. Deutsche Bank is also lobbying to cap levies for a separate European bank rescue fund that are weighing on its earnings.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oman Is Said to Mull Cement Stake Sale in Privatization Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Oman is considering the sale of its stake in Oman Cement Co. SAOG, according to people with knowledge of the matter, as Gulf nations increasingly lean on state assets to bolster their finances.The sultanate is speaking to advisers about selling its nearly 54% holding in the company, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The stake could be worth just over $100 million based on its current market price.No final decisions have been made and the state may also decide to retain the stake.Oman Cement’s chief executive officer, Salem AlHajry, said there’s no plan for now to divest shares in the company and the government’s focus is on growing the business. The Oman Investment Authority, the country’s wealth fund that controls the stake, couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.The government has been seeking ways to tame its budget deficit and steady an economy hit by last year’s decline in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic. It’s pushed through reforms including cutting spending, slashing government jobs and introducing a value-added tax in April.Oman is among Gulf monarchies that are now exploring new financing sources. Saudi Arabia is hoping to speed up privatizations and is following a model implemented by neighboring Abu Dhabi by selling assets of its main state-owned energy explorer.Cement CompetitionOver the last decade, Oman Cement has been facing intense competition from producers of the building material from the United Arab Emirates.Competitive pricing, coupled with increased operating expenses in the form of higher energy costs, has weighed on the business while construction activity has slowed. Oman Cement has lost around half its market value in the past five years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Oman is the largest Middle Eastern crude exporter outside of OPEC, pumping around 700,000 barrels a day. The country is also studying options for state energy company OQ SAOC, including a potential initial public offering.In December 2019, State Grid Corp. of China agreed to buy 49% of Oman Electricity Transmission Co. SAOC in a deal that was said at the time to value the firm at about $2 billion. The sale marked the first major privatization by Oman.The government has raised additional funding from the ownership transfer of some gas pipelines to Oman Gas Co.(Updates with CEO’s comment in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech Weighs on Stocks Ahead of Megacap Earnings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities wavered around all-time highs as technology shares weakened ahead of a batch of earnings reports from industry heavyweights. Ten-year Treasury yields climbed to the highest in a week.The S&P 500 was little changed near a record high in afternoon trading, with declines in Tesla Inc. and Alphabet Inc. weighing down the index. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell for the first time in three sessions. United Parcel Service Inc. soared to a record after beating Wall Street’s profit estimates. Tesla ended a two-day streak of gains after its results failed to impress investors. 3M Co. fell the most since early February as it warned that higher costs for raw materials and transportation is a worsening threat. Google parent Alphabet slipped from a record high and Microsoft Corp. fluctuated before their postmarket reports. Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. are set to release results later this week.While the earnings season has been generally strong so far, investors may be waiting for more robust beats to fan the next move higher. Four out of five S&P 500 companies that have released results have either met or beaten expectations. On average, shares have gained less than 0.1% after the reports, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“Earnings optimism already was largely embedded into expectations moving into the current earnings period, so investors are looking for substantially outsized positive results, without which stock price advances will be muted and, like today, could take a hit,” said Greg Bassuk, chief executive officer at AXS Investments.Meanwhile, U.S. data this week are expected to show growth accelerated to an annualized 6.8% in the first quarter. A Conference Board measure Tuesday showed consumer confidence reached the highest since February 2020 as Americans grew more upbeat about the economy and job market.Such reports aren’t shifting the Federal Reserve’s highly accommodative stance, with the central bank expected to keep policy unchanged at this week’s meeting.“Since the last Fed meeting, strong economic expectations have started to make their way into the data,” said Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. “We’re seeing that reflected not only on the economic side but also in pretty impressive earnings reports on the whole.”The Stoxx Europe 600 Index slid as investors weighed the scope for further gains. HSBC Holdings Plc rose after saying quarterly earnings more than doubled and returning to profit in Europe and the U.S.The Bloomberg Commodity Index climbed for a seventh day as copper extended a rally on the Biden administration’s plans for a large infrastructure package. Oil climbed after OPEC+ projected a strong recovery beyond near-term demand destruction from India’s Covid-19 surge.Here are some key events to watch this week:Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the Fed meetingJoe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress WednesdayU.S. GDP is forecast to show growth strengthened in the first quarter, bolstered by government stimulus ThursdayFor live updates and commentary on the markets see the MLIV blogThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 was little changed as of 2:50 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changedThe MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changedCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%The euro was little changed at $1.2087The British pound was little changed at $1.3906The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 108.74 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 1.63%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.25%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.77%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $63 a barrelGold futures fell 0.2% to $1,777 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Starts The Week On A Strong Note

    GBP/USD settled above the resistance at 1.3865 and is trying to settle above the next resistance at 1.3900.

  • Reluctant Emerging Asia Could Delay Rate Hikes Until 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging Asia’s central banks are expected to opt for supporting their economic recoveries rather than tackling volatile price swings this year.All eight emerging Asian economies, including India and Indonesia, are seen holding benchmark interest rates steady through 2021, according to the median forecasts from Bloomberg surveys of economists.Higher real interest rates will allow some of Asia’s central banks to stand pat, while for others a recent pick-up in inflation is set to moderate. Much depends on the path of global interest rates, and the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week will be keenly watched by the region’s policy makers.“To support economic recoveries, Asian central banks are expected to maintain their accommodative stance and avoid hinting at future rate hikes,” said Duncan Tan, rates strategist at DBS Banking Group Ltd.Considering that recent inflation prints have been elevated, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and Reserve Bank of India seem most likely to hike for inflation reasons, Tan added.After cutting its key interest rate by 200 basis points last year, the Philippine central bank has held steady since November, even with inflation running above the bank’s 2%-4% goal. The BSP has estimated that average price gains this year would be slightly above target, while Governor Benjamin Diokno has signaled the bank will keep policy on hold while its loose monetary settings work their way through the economy.“The real policy rate will likely average close to -3% in 2021, and as the economy gradually reopens, even marginal demand-side price momentum would call for a less accommodative policy stance,” said Joseph Incalcaterra, chief Asean economist at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong.India, South KoreaFor India, which is suffering the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak, wholesale price inflation quickened in March at its sharpest pace since late 2012, reflecting upward pressure from higher commodity prices and firmer input costs. Meanwhile, consumer prices last month rose 5.52% from the same time last year, beating expectations though still within the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-6% target range.South Korea is also a popular pick to be among the first in the region to normalize monetary policy, even if that means waiting until after 2021, as it has carried a relatively lower virus caseload and benefited disproportionately from the global electronics boom.“We still believe Korea will be one of the earliest to have better progress on its vaccine drive,” said Angela Hsieh, an economist at Barclays Bank Plc in Singapore. “Improved mobility should help support the recovery in private spending and labor market, which is still the missing factor for the Bank of Korea to consider normalization.”More Than 910 Million Shots Given: Covid-19 Vaccine TrackerThe differing growth and inflation expectations are playing out in markets. Foreign investors net invested a record 9.1 trillion won ($8.2 billion) in South Korean listed debt in March, with rate swaps already pricing in about 100 basis points of hikes over the next three years, making a selloff unlikely. India and Philippines, however, have seen a combined net outflow of more than $4 billion year-to-date in their bond markets, based on the data available.Much of the emerging Asia policy track will depend on vaccination progress -- with many economies suffering from a dearth of supply -- and on how quickly some of the region’s economies can damp a recent surges in cases. Meanwhile, their economies are generally better positioned than elsewhere in the emerging-market world, with hearty foreign reserves and thriving goods trade as two buffers that will give central bankers some room to consider normalizing rates.Analysts are generally reluctant to pin their bets on any one economy as the first hiker in emerging Asia, given the multitude of uncertainties and the generally low-inflation atmosphere. It’s difficult to see Asian central banks being “gung-ho” about raising rates unless they’re battling rapid capital outflows, said Selena Ling, head of Treasury research and strategy at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore.Like the Federal Reserve, “an inflation overshoot will be largely perceived as temporary and by itself should not trigger a recalibration” in this region, Ling said. “At this juncture, with the virus mutations and resurgent Covid cases, most would hesitate to be ahead of the curve.”For bond investors, “it might not be an end of world though,” said Kiyong Seong, an Asia rates strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong. “It is quite doubtful if emerging markets central banks will be able to hike their policy rate substantially in this cycle,” he said. “If the market is pricing in a reasonable degree of tightening, bond investors will weather well.”(Updates with analyst comment in the final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The results came in higher than expected, welcome news for investors who have seen the company's stock price decline from recent highs.

  • A couple begged Ford to buy back their defective Fiesta. Years later, the company is paying them $49K.

    Ford pays a couple $49,228 for a defective 2014 Fiesta years after they wanted a buyback. It's one of many settlements over faulty transmissions.

  • $1 million? $500,000? The importance of your retirement ‘number’ — at any age

    Planning a comfortable retirement requires some serious thought — it also requires math. Working through the calculations of various expenses and lifestyle choices related to retirement is a far better approach than guessing how much you’ll need, be it $500,000, $1 million, or even more. Retirement Tip of the Week: Don’t worry about having a concrete number to attain for your retirement savings, at least when you have a few decades to go, but do think carefully about the factors that will eventually dictate how much you need in retirement.

  • Aramco Weighs Sale of Stake in Natural Gas Pipelines

    (Bloomberg) -- Aramco is considering the sale of a stake in its vast natural gas pipeline network to help free up cash and draw more international investors to Saudi Arabia, people familiar with the matter said.The state-owned energy producer is holding preliminary discussions on the potential move, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Any deal could raise billions of dollars for Dhahran-based Aramco depending how a transaction is structured, they said.The discussions are happening barely two weeks after the company announced that a consortium led by Washington-based EIG Global Energy Partners LLC would invest $12.4 billion in its oil pipelines.It’s unclear if the gas deal would be structured in a similar way. For the oil pipelines, investors will own a 49% stake in a new subsidiary that has leasing rights over the network. Aramco will retain ownership of the oil pipelines themselves and will likely continue to hold a majority stake in the subsidiary.Strategic ReviewGovernments in the Persian Gulf are increasingly using their energy companies to raise money and bolster their finances following last year’s coronavirus-triggered collapse in oil prices. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. raised more than $10 billion last June by selling leasing rights over its gas pipelines to investors including Global Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Qatar Petroleum is planning to sell up to $10 billion of what would be its first dollar bonds.Aramco is also conducting a strategic review of its upstream business in a move that could see it introduce external investors to some of its oil and gas assets, Bloomberg News reported last week. Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan has started selling stakes in non-core assets to help maintain the company’s $75 billion dividend, almost all of which goes to the Saudi government.Aramco’s Master Gas System is a network of pipelines connecting its production with processing sites throughout the kingdom. The infrastructure has a capacity of about 9.6 billion cubic feet per day, according to Aramco’s annual report.Deliberations are at an early stage, and there’s no certainty Aramco will proceed with a transaction, the people said. Aramco, formally known as Saudi Arabian Oil Co., declined to comment.The company reshuffled its senior management last year and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization,” which will “assess existing assets” and boost access to growth markets. It is headed by Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi, who reports to Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser.Saudi Arabia has the eighth-largest gas reserves globally and the largest in the Arab world after Qatar, according to BP Plc. They had mostly been overlooked by the kingdom as it instead focused on its huge oil deposits. In recent years, the government has sought to increase gas production -- which reached a record level in 2020 -- to diversify the economy and transition to cleaner fuels for local power plants.(Updates with context on deal.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Young investors see a ‘buying opportunity’ if Biden raises capital-gains taxes on America’s millionaires

    One millennial investor is on the lookout for a stock-market selloff if capital gains tax rates increase.

  • Verizon faces ‘lose-lose’ situation amid aggressive AT&T promotions, analyst says in downgrade

    AT&T may be able to keep up its steep promotions for longer, which could force the rest of the industry to respond at the expense of margins.

  • Here's when GE might increase its dividend from a penny

    GE could eventually restore some form of meaningful dividend, this Wall Street analyst tells Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Unemployment $10,200 tax break: Some may need to amend returns for tax refunds

    Some Americans who received a federal tax break on their unemployment last year may have to file an amended return to get their refund.

  • Bitcoin Options Market Eyes $4.2B Expiry on Friday

    Bitcoin has bounced to $54,000, the max pain point of the April 30 options expiry.