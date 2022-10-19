U.S. markets closed

Accuray to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on November 2, 2022

·2 min read

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended September 30, 2022, after the market close on November 2, 2022. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day.

Accuray Incorporated (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated) (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated)

The conference call dial-in numbers are (833) 316-0563 (USA) or (412) 317-5747 (International). In addition, a dial up replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the call's conclusion for one week. The replay number is (877) 344-7529 (USA), or (412) 317-0088 (International), Conference ID: 7880143.

A live webcast of the call will also be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.accuray.com. A webcast replay can be accessed on the website and will remain available until Accuray announces its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

About Accuray
Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Investor Contact
Aman Patel, CFA
Investor Relations, ICR-Westwicke
+1 (443) 450-4191
aman.patel@westwicke.com

Media Contact
Beth Kaplan
Public Relations Director, Accuray
+1 (408) 789-4426
bkaplan@accuray.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accuray-to-report-first-quarter-fiscal-2023-financial-results-on-november-2-2022-301653489.html

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated

