U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,367.06
    +9.33 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,107.72
    +137.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,749.99
    +36.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,185.55
    +3.35 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.16
    -0.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.70
    +10.90 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.21 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1726
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3160
    +0.0070 (+0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3650
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3090
    -0.1110 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,691.75
    -1,155.34 (-2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,069.26
    +5.42 (+0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,978.55
    +74.64 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Accure Acne Inc.™ announces the appointment of Jeffrey O'Donnell, Sr. to the Board

·4 min read

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accure Acne, Inc. announced today that Jeffrey O'Donnell, Sr. has joined Accure Acne's Board of Directors. Along with Chairman and Founder Christopher Carlton and Founder Ed Barbera, Mr. O'Donnell provides strategic guidance for Accure's investment, organization, commercialization and clinical development of the Accure laser, as the company continues to focus on delivering a durable treatment for acne to patients around the world.

Accure Acne Logo (PRNewsfoto/Accure Acne)
Accure Acne Logo (PRNewsfoto/Accure Acne)

"The addition of Jeff to our board strengthens Accure considerably," said Mr. Carlton.

"The addition of Jeff to our board strengthens Accure considerably," said Mr. Carlton. "Jeff's experience in this industry, and relationships with key opinion leaders and venture partners, comes at a critical time as Accure conducts its current Series A financing round; the proceeds of which will fund commercialization in the EU with our first-to-market CE-Mark clearance and continuing to execute our FDA pivotal trial here in the US."

Mr. O'Donnell brings more than 25 years of Board and Chief Executive experience running emerging medical device firms.

"I am thrilled to join the Accure team," said Mr. O'Donnell. "The most common reason people see a dermatologist is for acne-related treatment. Developing a durable treatment for acne, particularly in collaboration with Professor R. Rox Anderson, could be a game-changer for dermatology. I believe the Accure laser is an innovative, potentially disruptive technology for a vast, global market."

Currently, Mr. O'Donnell is a Managing Director at O'Donnell Partners, a healthcare consulting firm. He is also a Venture Partner at Laidlaw Venture Partners and is Managing Member of Runway Healthcare, an early stage MedTech Accelerator. Mr. O'Donnell retired as CEO and founder of Trice Medical, an emerging growth medical device company developing optical needles used by orthopedic surgeons to diagnose soft tissue damage of joints. In 2008, he started and ran Embrella Cardiovascular, a medical device startup company, which was sold in 2011 to Edwards Lifesciences. Prior to Embrella Cardiovascular, Mr. O'Donnell served as President and CEO of PhotoMedex from 1999 to 2009. Prior to PhotoMedex, Mr. O'Donnell was the President and CEO of Cardiovascular Dynamics, which went public on NASDAQ in June of 1996 and subsequently purchased Radiance Medical Systems and Endologix, which is the surviving entity. From 1994 to 1995 Mr. O'Donnell held the position of President and CEO of Kensey Nash Corporation. Additionally, Jeff O'Donnell has held several senior sales and marketing management positions at Boston Scientific Corporation, Guidant Corporation and with Johnson & Johnson's Orthopedic Division.

Over the past 25 years, Mr. O'Donnell has joined over 12 Board positions and has been recognized for multiple achievements. In 2005, Jeff O'Donnell was named LifeSciences CEO of the Year by PricewaterhouseCoopers. In 2011, he was named the Greater Philadelphia Emerging Entrepreneur of The Year by Ernst & Young. He is also currently the Chairman of the Board of Directors for AerWave Medical and Waypoint Medical. Mr. O'Donnell joined the AdvaMed Accel Board of Directors in 2016 and serves as an observer on the Membership, Ethics and Technology and Regulatory committees of the AdvaMed Board. Previously, he served as Chairman of the Board for Strata Skin Sciences (2 years), as well as a Director on the Board at Cardiac Science (7 yrs.) and Endologix (12 yrs.). Jeff O'Donnell is a graduate of LaSalle University and recently inducted into the Beta Gamma Sigma, an international honors society.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to, without limitation, our business strategy, future economic performance, plans and objectives for future operations and Series A financing that are based on our beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. We use words in this press release such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions, or the negative of these expressions, to identify forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations that we believe are reasonable, they are nevertheless subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including whether our Series A financing can be completed as planned. The statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required by law.

About Accure Acne, Inc.

At Accure, we are wholly committed to developing revolutionary solutions to target acne. We know that acne can have a devastating social, psychological, physical and economic impact on patients around the world. We are developing transformative solutions that we believe will answer this unmet need and have a positive and profound impact on patients and providers worldwide.

Learn more about Accure and our commitment to acne: www.accureacne.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accure-acne-inc-announces-the-appointment-of-jeffrey-odonnell-sr-to-the-board-301380748.html

SOURCE Accure Acne, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Make You Rich By Retirement

    In one year, GameStop stock has risen 2,280%. Biotech company Ocugen's stock has risen 2,140% in a year. In addition to broader trends, it is equally important to look at the company-specific factors that could keep the company ahead of its competition.

  • 10 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap semiconductor stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for semiconductor stocks and go directly to the 5 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Semiconductors form the […]

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Why Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Ferroglobe Shares Crashed Today

    A double blow from China sent metal stocks tumbling, but you should wait before dumping your shares.

  • Is Energy Transfer LP (ET) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Miller Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The Miller Opportunity Trust Class I gained 4.18%, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 8.55% in the same quarter. You should check out Miller Value Partners’ top 5 stock picks for investors to buy […]

  • Why DraftKings Stock Dropped 7.3% on Monday

    Shares of online betting company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 7.3% in trading on Monday as investors quickly exited growth stocks. The biggest reason for the drop at DraftKings was the market's sell-off in general. Fear of the financial markets breaking down are high after issues at China Evergrande Group made global headlines over the weekend.

  • Asana's (NYSE:ASAN) Unprofitability is Hardly a Concern

    Flying on the headwind of remote work and increasingly important online work management, Asana (NYSE: ASAN) has been doing great in 2021, almost tripling up before the latest earnings caused a parabolic rally. In the wake of these events, we will look at the numbers and examine the current cash burn of this exciting yet unprofitable company.

  • 10 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that just received a Sell rating from analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts. The spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the social media amplification of […]

  • 11 Best Battery Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best battery stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the battery industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for battery stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Battery Stocks to Buy Now. The shift in […]

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Few can argue with Warren Buffett's long-term track record. This is especially true with some of Berkshire's tech stocks, including Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), which continue to prosper as technology plays an increasing role in the world economy. Buffett was long skeptical about tech companies -- a skepticism that has clearly softened, since Apple makes up more than 40% of Berkshire's stock portfolio.

  • Are United States Steel Corporation's (NYSE:X) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at United States Steel's (NYSE:X) recent performance, when its stock has...

  • How the potential Evergrande collapse could impact cryptocurrencies

    Noelle Acheson, Head of Market Insights at Genesis Trading, discusses why Cryptocurrnecies tumbled on Monday.&nbsp;

  • Why Rare Earth and Lithium Stocks Crashed Today

    Monday put investors in lithium and rare earth metal stocks on the edge. While Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) and Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) sank 10.7% and 13.3%, respectively, by 2:30 p.m. EDT, rare earth stock MP Materials (NYSE: MP) was down 8.5% by then. With concerning news from China and an electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer slashing its outlook on supply shortages hitting electric-vehicle stocks hard, lithium and rare earth stocks were bound to feel the heat.

  • Why Monday’s selloff will be a ‘blip’ by year-end

    Baird PWM Market Strategist Michael Antonelli&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the hectic actions taking place in the market right now, how Chinese stocks are affecting the market, and what to expect from Congress debt ceiling as they debate the debt ceiling.

  • Uber Stock Rises as Ride-Hailing Giant Hints at Third-Quarter Profitability

    Uber, the app-based ride-share and delivery company, says it could turn a profit in the third quarter.

  • 18 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

    Gainers ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) rose 37% to $1.78 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Monday. ReWalk Robotics, last month, reported Q2 sales of $1.44 million. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) rose 15.1% to $5.58 in pre-market trading after the company announced it presented data from the Phase 1/2 trial of eprenetapopt in advanced solid tumors at ESMO Congress 2021. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) rose 14.1% to $3.23 in pre-market tradin

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • Here's the biggest risk from the Evergrande crisis, says Goldman Sachs

    Fear contagion from the Evergrande crisis, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • Can Lucid Stock Clear Up? This Is What You Need to Know

    EV stocks have witnessed quite a decent amount of interest from investors over the past few years. Several factors contributed to the surging investor enthusiasm for these stocks. Among the top contributors to investors' appetite for EV stocks has been the incredible growth seen with incumbents such as Tesla (TSLA), as well as the recently bullish political landscape for electric vehicles spurred by President Biden's American Jobs Plan. Of course, this narrative remains strong for growth investo