Accusations of a Government Cover-Up Dominate Congressional UFO Hearing

In an over two-hour hearing, House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security members heard testimony regarding the truth of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) visiting Earth. Tennessee Representative Tim Burchett said the hearing was the first of many to come.

“We’re done with the cover-ups,” he said.

Not wanting to be left out, crypto enthusiasts are talking up UFO-themed and alien-themed meme coins to try and take advantage of the renewed hype around alien visitors. But the tenor of the meeting was decidedly serious.

Experts called to testify included executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace Ryan Graves, who has spoken out about what is officially called an Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon or UAP.

When asked what makes him believe these UAPs were not American-made, Graves, a former Navy fighter pilot, pointed to their ability to withstand high winds.

"Some of the behaviors we saw in our working area, we would see these objects being at 0.0 Mach, that's zero airspeed," Graves said. "These objects stayed completely stationary in category four hurricane winds," he said, adding that the objects would then accelerate to supersonic speeds, noting the erratic flight path.

Crypto Leaders Praise Draft GOP Bill, Dems Raise Concerns

Joining Graves was retired Navy Commander David Fravor, who shot the infamous 2004 video of a UAP off the coast of California, and David Grusch, a former Pentagon task force member on Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon and self-described whistleblower who has accused the U.S. government of a UFO cover-up.

When asked what astonished him the most about the flight capabilities of the unknown objects, dubbed "Tic Tacs,” Fravor said it was their performance.

"It's far beyond the material science that we currently possess," Fravor said, adding that he was unaware of any human-made vehicles with the same capabilities.

“We were initially denied access to images, radar, and conversation with all members of the flight crew,” Florida Representative Matt Gaetz tweeted about one of the alleged encounters.

Though Grusch said much of what knows of the event had to be held back due to being classified, he said the U.S. government's first recorded visit by "non-humans" occurred in the 1930s.

"Biologics came with these recoveries," Grusch said during the hearing, adding that the recovered biologics were not human. "That was the assestment of people with direct knowledge of the program."

“Whistle blower” former intelligence officer David Grusch says he provided the names and locations of UFO crash retrieval programs to the Intelligence Committees and to the ICIG. pic.twitter.com/JxrcMl7W0r — Brian Roemmele (@BrianRoemmele) July 26, 2023

But while skeptics and degens laugh, Graves said the unidentified flying objects posed a serious national security threat.

"If UAPs are foreign drones, its an urgent national security problem; if its something else, its a issue for science," he said. "In either case, unidentified objects are a concern for flight safety, and the American people deserve to know what is happening in our skies."