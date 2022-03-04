U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,316.00
    -43.25 (-0.99%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,389.00
    -349.00 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,903.25
    -127.25 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,003.70
    -26.90 (-1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.07
    +2.40 (+2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.50
    +15.60 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    +0.11 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0971
    -0.0100 (-0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.82
    +3.08 (+10.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3285
    -0.0061 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3650
    -0.0960 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,605.57
    -1,909.89 (-4.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    931.93
    -44.75 (-4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,994.93
    -243.92 (-3.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
COMING UP:

February jobs report preview: Payrolls expected to rise as Omicron cases dip

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

AccuStem Sciences, Inc. Appoints New Executive Leadership Team

  • TLSA
  • ACUT
  • ACMSY
Accustem Sciences, Inc
Accustem Sciences, Inc

Company plans to uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Market

LONDON and PHOENIX, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AccuStem Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK: ACUT), a life sciences company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with cancer, today announced the formation of its executive leadership team as the first major step toward commercializing new products in the oncology space.

Wendy Blosser, a commercial executive with extensive leadership experience at diagnostic companies in the oncology sector, has been named Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors for AccuStem. Wendy most recently served as the Chief Commercial Officer for Agendia, a leading breast oncology company, where she led the organization to its highest sales volume and revenue since its inception. Prior to that, Wendy served as the Chief Commercial Officer at Biodesix where she oversaw the launch and rapid growth of its blood-based genomic testing, GeneStrat.

“With the recent publication of our TransATAC analysis, I am pleased with the StemPrintER results to date, and believe the science behind the test will be applicable across different tumor types,” said Wendy Blosser. “My vision is to build a company that offers a multitude of products- whether it’s an esoteric diagnostic test or a novel therapeutic- that improve outcomes for cancer patients.”

Also joining the leadership team are Jeff Fensterer, as Chief Operations Officer, and Joe Flanagan, as Chief Business Officer. Jeff brings an exceptional track record in long term strategic planning that is enhanced by his experience in a broad spectrum of roles including marketing, sales, market access, lab operations and product development. Joe brings 25 years of sales excellence as a strategic expert in the commercial development and successful launch of new and on-market products. Both executives have led companies at various stages, from early start up to Fortune 500, to consistent and rapid growth in sales volume and revenue, most recently with Agendia.

With the formation of the management team, AccuStem, a spinoff from Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd., (NASDAQ: TLSA) will be building its corporate headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. The company is currently listed on the OTC PINK (ACUT) and plans to file an application to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

“We are pleased to have such an accomplished leadership team taking the reins at AccuStem,” said Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman. “Given the breadth of their commercial experience in building companies such as Agendia, Biodesix and Cytyc Corporation (now Hologic), we believe this management team has the right skills to develop strong product and clinical research pipelines, and ultimately successfully commercialize new technologies at AccuStem.”

About AccuStem

AccuStem is a life sciences company dedicated to optimizing outcomes for all patients with cancer across the globe. The company takes a holistic view of its role in oncology- to empower patients and their care team with critical answers and tools and drive innovation in healthcare.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. AccuStem Sciences, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Media Contact:
Jeff Fensterer
Phone: 415-640-6010
Email: jfensterer@accustem.com

Investor Contact:
Wendy Blosser
Email: investors@accustem.com


