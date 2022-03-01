U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

AccuStem's StemPrintER Demonstrates Prognostic Utility in TransATAC Cohort

Accustem Sciences, Inc
·4 min read
In this article:
  • ACMSY
Accustem Sciences, Inc
Accustem Sciences, Inc

LONDON and PHOENIX, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AccuStem Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK: ACMSY), a life sciences company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with cancer, today announced publication of new data in the European Journal of Cancer. Results demonstrate that StemPrintER is highly prognostic for risk of distant recurrence in women with breast cancer.

Investigators from the European Institute of Oncology (IEO) in Milan and The Royal Marsden Hospital in London evaluated 776 tumor samples from the TransATAC cohort, a subgroup of estrogen receptor positive (ER+), post-menopausal patients from the prospective, randomized ATAC trial. The pivotal TransATAC study has been used to evaluate many of the commonly used breast cancer risk scoring assays, including OncotypeDX, Prosigna, EndoPredict and Breast Cancer Index.

In this analysis, investigators demonstrated that patients with a StemPrintER Risk Score (SPRS) Low result had significantly better outcomes than patients with a SPRS High result. Patients with a SPRS Low result had a 5.8% risk of distant recurrence at 10 years versus 23.2% risk of distant recurrence in patients with a SPRS High result.1

“Many genomic classifiers have been evaluated in the TransATAC cohort,” said Salvatore Pece, Full Professor at the Milan University Medical School and Director of the Hormone-Related Cancers and Stem Cell Pathobiology Lab at IEO. “It is exciting that StemPrintER appears to perform as well as other commercially-available tests and indicates the potential for this novel test to inform clinical decision making.”

About AccuStem Sciences, Inc.

AccuStem is a life sciences company dedicated to optimizing outcomes for all patients with cancer across the globe. The company takes a holistic view of its role in oncology- to empower patients and their care team with critical answers and tools and drive innovation in healthcare.

About the European Journal of Cancer

The European Journal of Cancer (EJC) integrates preclinical, translational, and clinical research in cancer, from epidemiology, carcinogenesis and biology through to innovations in cancer treatment and patient care. The journal publishes original research, reviews, previews, editorial comments and correspondence. The EJC is the official journal of the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) and the European Society of Breast Cancer Specialists (EUSOMA).
https://urlsand.esvalabs.com/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.journals.elsevier.com%2Feuropean-journal-of-cancer&e=8304be06&h=078f43de&f=y&p=n

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. AccuStem Sciences, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Media Contact:
Email: info@accustem.com

  1. Pece, S., Sestak, I., Montani, F., Tillhon, M., Maisonneuve, P., Freddi, S., Chu, K., Colleoni, M., Veronesi, P., Disalvatore, D., Viale, G., Buus, R., Cuzick, J., Dowsett, M., & Di Fiore, P. P. (2022). Comparison of stemprinter with Oncotype DX recurrence score for predicting risk of breast cancer distant recurrence after endocrine therapy. European Journal of Cancer, 164, 52–61. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ejca.2022.01.003


