U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,250.73
    +49.64 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,225.91
    +408.53 (+1.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,075.88
    +244.92 (+1.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,988.29
    +36.96 (+1.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.70
    +2.30 (+1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    2,035.50
    +39.60 (+1.98%)
     

  • Silver

    26.73
    +1.01 (+3.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0937
    +0.0082 (+0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8700
    +0.1190 (+6.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6400
    +0.3310 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,999.67
    +231.37 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    875.38
    +13.88 (+1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

ACE Cash Express and Netspend Raised $592,347 for NBCF During Annual Pink Campaign

·6 min read

DALLAS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Cash Express (ACE), a Populus Financial Group brand, and Netspend® have announced a $592,347 donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® (NBCF). Throughout this 15-year partnership, ACE and Netspend have donated over $8 million to NBCF. Last year, NBCF celebrated 30 years of helping those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services.

Janelle Hail, Founder and Chief Executive Officer and her son Kevin Hail, President and Chief Operating Officer at NBCF accept Populus&#x002019;s donation
Janelle Hail, Founder and Chief Executive Officer and her son Kevin Hail, President and Chief Operating Officer at NBCF accept Populus’s donation

"We are proud to support NBCF on their 30-year journey of helping women get access to the education, screening and support they need," said Jay B. Shipowitz, CEO of Populus Financial Group. "Thanks to our employees' and customers' contributions, we are making a real impact on women's lives."

During Pink Month, our annual October in-store fundraiser, ACE Cash Express locations across the country raised over $229,000 for NBCF. Customers had the opportunity to make a donation to NBCF and for every donation, customers received a "Join us in the fight" pink wristband to show support for those who have suffered through breast cancer and to spread awareness of the importance of early detection.

In addition to Pink Month, some of our ACE stores in Florida raised $12,905 for NBCF during ACE's annual fundraising event, the Give A Little Campaign. The Give A Little Campaign is a national in–store fundraiser that supports charities chosen by ACE employees.

As part of the Pink Campaign, each time an ACE Flare® Account by MetaBank® Pink Visa Debit Card or Pink ACE Elite® Visa Prepaid Debit Card is used, 1 ACE and Netspend donate to NBCF. This year, their contribution totaled the annual maximum of $350,000.

"NBCF is proud to have such valued partners as ACE Cash Express/Populus and Netspend. They have given us support for 15 years to continue fulfilling our mission to help women in need at critical moments in their lives," said Janelle Hail, NBCF founder & CEO. "They have shown creativity in fundraising and engaged their employees and customers to participate in the passion of our mission. We hold their loyalty close to the heartbeat of NBCF. Thank you, ACE Cash Express/Populus and Netspend, from all of us at NBCF and on behalf of women and their families who are facing breast cancer."

"Netspend was honored to collaborate with Populus Financial Group to raise funds benefiting the National Breast Cancer Foundation," said Kelley C. Knutson, President, Netspend. "Our company is committed to continuing to support the NBCF in their mission to provide healthcare services, educational resources and assistance for women who are battling breast cancer."

ACE has partnered with NBCF since 2007 and is committed to furthering NBCF's mission to provide support and education for those affected by breast cancer through mammograms and early detection.

For more information about the ACE Flare® Account by MetaBank®, visit www.aceflareaccount.com. For information about the Pink ACE Elite® Visa Prepaid Debit Card, visit https://www.aceeliteprepaid.com/features/elite-pink/.

1 ACE Cash Express and Netspend donate a percentage of every purchase transaction made with the ACE Flare® Account by MetaBank® Pink Debit Card or Pink ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card (up to $350,000 per year) to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization.

The ACE Flare® Account is a deposit account established by MetaBank®, National Association, Member FDIC. Netspend is a service provider to MetaBank, N.A. Certain products and services may be licensed under U.S. Patent Nos. 6,000,608 and 6,189,787.

The ACE Elite® Visa Prepaid Debit Card is issued by MetaBank®, National Association, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Netspend, a Global Payments Company, is a registered agent of MetaBank, N.A. Card may be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Certain products and services may be licensed under U.S. Patent Nos. 6,000,608 and 6,189,787. Use of the Card Account is subject to activation, ID verification, and funds availability. Transaction fees, terms, and conditions apply to the use and reloading of the Card Account. See the Cardholder Agreement for details.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, ACE Flare® Account by MetaBank® and Porte™. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 15 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/.

About Netspend, a Global Payments Company

Netspend is a leading provider of payments and financial solutions for consumers and businesses. As the trusted partner to many of the world's most recognized brands, Netspend connects people, brands and payment products to deliver innovative financial solutions for everyone.

A pioneer in providing financial services to traditionally underserved consumers, Netspend is continuing to make payments accessible to more markets in more ways. Netspend's open technology platform enables businesses to quickly and securely embed payments solutions into their ecosystems, and seamlessly brings innovation to market. From prepaid, paycard and debit solutions to digital account and money movement services, Netspend has a broad suite of products and technologies that deliver exceptional experiences for its customers and business partners.

Netspend products can be acquired online, through its mobile apps, and at more than 100,000 locations nationwide including retail outlets, tax preparation offices and financial service providers, and through corporate paycard and tips partners. Based in Austin, Texas, Netspend is a wholly owned subsidiary of Global Payments Inc. For more information, visit www.netspend.com and follow Netspend on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About MetaBank, N.A.

MetaBank®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (Nasdaq: CASH), a South Dakota-based financial holding company. MetaBank strives to remove barriers to financial access and promote economic mobility by working with third parties to provide responsible, secure, high quality financial products that contribute to the social and economic benefit of communities at the core of the real economy. MetaBank works to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity for all. Additional information can be found by visiting www.metafinancialgroup.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Populus Financial Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Populus Financial Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ace-cash-express-and-netspend-raised-592-347-for-nbcf-during-annual-pink-campaign-301497951.html

SOURCE Populus Financial Group Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike Pulls Back as Earnings Loom: Here's Our Technical Strategy

    Wednesday brings results from CrowdStrike Holdings , the cybersecurity stock that's in high demand as cyber-attacks ramp up. CRWD rebounded above $200 but Monday's decline is making us nervous as our stop was almost reached. In the daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we can see that prices have been more volatile in recent weeks and sometimes this kind of price action can be indicative of prices bottoming.

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • Steve Wozniak calls Bitcoin ‘pure-gold mathematics’ and the reason shows why crypto could be here to stay

    Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak isn't into other cryptocurrencies and NFTs, telling Insider they might be "ripoffs."

  • Why Carnival's Shares Dropped 9.9% on Monday

    Cruise line stocks had a rough start to the week as investors pondered the war between Russia and Ukraine and the economic fallout. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) closed the day down 9.9%, its low for the day.  What happened to cruise lines today  The biggest reason for today's move was oil prices climbing because Russia's supply is more uncertain than ever.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The S&P 500 rose 1.3% for the week, so I lost badly last week. The S&P 500 has now outperformed my bearish picks -- meaning that I beat the market, as these are stocks I suggest investors avoid -- in 17 of the past 20 weeks. This week, I see Fossil (NASDAQ: FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA), and Atlria (NYSE: MO) as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Google agreeing to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]

  • Why Annaly Capital Stock Dropped 11.9% in February

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) endured a rocky February as its stock price plummeted 11.9%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) underperformed the S&P 500, which was down 3.2% in February, and the Nasdaq Composite, which was off 3.4%. Annaly Capital is down roughly 10% year to date in 2022 as of March 7, the same as the S&P 500.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Should You Buy the Dip in Amazon? Here's My Take

    For the life of me I cannot figure out why CEO Andy Jassy has shown to this point no interest in splitting the stock.

  • Icahn sheds Occidental Petroleum stake, Qualcomm falls on reports of Samsung cyberattack

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith examines the opposing positions billionaire investors Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn take on Occidental Petroleum stakes, Bill Ackman's stake in the Canadian Pacific Railroad, and Qualcomm's shares fall after a cyberattack on Samsung.

  • The SPAC Acquiring Trump Media Isn't Worth Buying in This or Any Market

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. is trading at an absurd valuation and its stock is likely to be whacked in coming months.

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Increasing oil prices are priming the pump for new exploration, and these two stocks should come out on top.

  • Nickel Tops $100,000 as Big Short Tests 145-Year-Old Exchange

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel spiked briefly above $100,000 a ton on the London Metal Exchange amid a short squeeze that’s embroiled a major Chinese bank and encouraged rule changes from one of the world’s top commodity exchanges.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsU.S. Sp

  • A death cross for the S&P 500 is nearing as inflation fears, Russia’s Ukraine offensive rattles stock-market investors

    The S&P 500 index is closing in a death cross, an ominous chart pattern that underscores the downtrend suffered in an asset.

  • Is Shopify Stock A Buy? SHOP Stock Makes New Low After E-Commerce Leader's Dramatic Rise And Plunge

    Shopify, an upstart challenging eBay and Amazon.com, saw extraordinary growth during the pandemic but the torrid pace of growth is slowing. Is Shopify stock a buy right now? On Feb. 16, Shopify topped earnings and revenue estimates for the December quarter, which included a record $6.3 billion in global Black Friday-Cyber Monday sales.

  • Uber reports earnings, AMC falls despite ‘The Batman’ ticket sales, PVH shares dip

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo, Emily McCormick, and Brad Smith break down the action surrounding several of today's trending tickers.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy This Monster Tech Stock Now

    Businesses are producing more data now than ever before. With so much data, enterprises have to store their information in data warehouses to be analyzed in the future. The problem for those that store data across multiple locations like Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS or Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure is that it is difficult to analyze that data together, which means businesses miss some critical insights.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.