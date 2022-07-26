U.S. markets close in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,923.65
    -43.19 (-1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,845.87
    -144.17 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,571.40
    -211.26 (-1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,807.04
    -10.73 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.58
    -1.12 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.20
    -2.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.52
    +0.20 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0128
    -0.0097 (-0.95%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7810
    -0.0390 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2024
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6550
    -0.0110 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,882.91
    -1,035.45 (-4.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.61
    -9.50 (-1.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.28
    -0.02 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,655.21
    -44.04 (-0.16%)
     

ACE Cash Express Raises $7,987 Providing 33,280 Meals for Children in Need

·3 min read

DALLAS, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the month of May, ACE Cash Express (ACE), a Populus Financial Group brand, raised $7,987 for Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) during ACE's annual fundraising event, the Give A Little Campaign. The money raised paid for 33,280 meals for children experiencing hunger. According to the World Food Programme, the food assistance branch of the United Nations, up to 828 million people went hungry in 2021 - 46 million people more than a year earlier and 150 million people more than 2019.

ACE Cash Express presents a $7,987 donation to Hillary Coyle, Development Advisor at Feed My Starving Children
ACE Cash Express presents a $7,987 donation to Hillary Coyle, Development Advisor at Feed My Starving Children

ACE employees not only raised money for FMSC, but also volunteered their time. During the packing session, our volunteers packed MannaPack meals that consisted of vitamins, rice, veggies, and protein. After two hours, our team packed 12,096 meals, enough to feed 33 children every day for a year.

"We are proud to support Feed My Starving Children," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "Thanks to our employees' hard-work and our customers' donations, children experiencing hunger will now have a meal to eat."

Feed My Starving Children was founded in 1987 and their mission is to feed every child until all are fed. The cost of one meal is less than 25 cents and allows a child to grow, thrive and develop to their full potential. Last year, FMSC produced over 398 million meals for children in need.

"We at Feed My Starving Children appreciate ACE Cash Express feeding kids through volunteering their time and by donating", said Hillary Coyle, Development Advisor at Feed My Starving Children. "Since FMSC meals are packed primarily by volunteers, ACE Cash Express has helped to empower communities around the world to move from relief to development."

Nationally, the 2022 Give A Little Campaign raised more than $164,000 for local chapters of charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, American Red Cross, Autism Speaks, Back on My Feet, Feed My Starving Children, Feeding America's Local Food Banks and Homes For Our Troops. This fundraiser is a part of the ACE Community Fund, ACE's charitable-giving program, which has donated more than $16 million since its inception in 2004 to organizations in communities where ACE operates.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte™. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Feed My Starving Children

Feeding kids. Feeding spirits. Empowering communities.

Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) believes hope starts with food. As a Christian nonprofit, FMSC is dedicated to seeing every child whole in body and spirit. FMSC meals are packed primarily by volunteers, then sent to a network of partner organizations that stay with communities for the long haul, empowering them to move from relief to development. FMSC MarketPlace™ supports local artisans, paying a fair wage for handcrafted goods and using the retail profits to fund more meals for kids around the world. Since our founding in 1987, FMSC has shipped over 3 billion meals to more than 100 countries. Learn more at fmsc.org.

(PRNewsfoto/Populus Financial Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Populus Financial Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ace-cash-express-raises-7-987-providing-33-280-meals-for-children-in-need-301593395.html

SOURCE Populus Financial Group Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal Camden fire

    The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal fire in Camden that occurred late Monday night.

  • DR Congo protests: Ten die in large anti-UN demonstrations

    Civilians and peacekeepers are killed as demonstrators accuse the UN of not being effective.

  • A religiously diverse Edmonton hosts Pope Francis' visit

    As Pope Francis pays a historic visit to Canada, he is encountering a country that is less Catholic, more secular and more religiously diverse than the last time it hosted a pontiff two decades ago. Edmonton and its province of Alberta do have a large, long-settled population of Christians of European descent.

  • Lebanon's Parliament votes to spend World Bank loan on wheat

    Lebanese lawmakers on Tuesday voted to use a $150 million World Bank loan to pay for wheat imports into the cash-strapped country. Already in the throes of a crippling economic crisis, Lebanon is also struggling to cope with a food security crisis that has left half its roughly 6 million people without adequate food. Three-quarters of Lebanon's population live in poverty and are struggling to cope with rampant power cuts, medicine shortages, and soaring food and fuel prices. The Lebanese pound has lost 90 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar.

  • One of Tremaine Edmunds’ brothers is now a free agent

    One of Tremaine Edmunds' brothers is now a free agent:

  • Dogs can ‘see’ with their noses, study suggests

    Dogs are renowned for their ability to identify and track objects by scent.

  • In a first, coin bearing zodiac found off Israel's coast

    Israel's Antiquities Authority said Monday it has discovered a rare 1,850-year-old bronze zodiac coin during an underwater survey off the coastal city of Haifa. The coin bears the image of the zodiac sign Cancer behind a depiction of the moon goddess Luna. Experts say the coin was minted in Alexandria, Egypt, under the rule of the Roman Emperor Antoninus Pius, who ruled between the years 138–161 A.D. It is part of a series of 13 coins depicting the 12 zodiac signs and one of the entire zodiac wheel.

  • Covid origin studies say evidence points to Wuhan market

    One of the researchers said he hoped the studies would correct the false theory that it came from a lab.

  • Yellowstone is this town's golden ticket. Climate change risks that.

    GARDINER, Mont. - To tour the spectacular Northern Range of Yellowstone National Park each summer, hundreds of thousands of tourists drive along U.S. Highway 89. On the way to the park, the road snakes past mountains and vistas and rocky waters and through the gateway town of Gardiner.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. On June 13, torrential rains intensified by climate change turned the tributary into a furious rush of

  • Russia has not signaled space station withdrawal to NASA, U.S. official says

    Russia has not communicated to NASA its intent to withdraw from the International Space Station in 2024, a senior official with the U.S. agency told Reuters, as Russia's new space chief claimed on Tuesday that Moscow plans to pull out of the two-decade-old orbital partnership. "Of course, we will fulfill all our obligations to our partners, but the decision about withdrawing from the station after 2024 has been made," Yuri Borisov, the newly appointed director general of Russia's space agency, told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. But Robyn Gatens, the director of the space station for NASA, said her Russian counterparts have not communicated any such intent, as required by the station's intergovernmental agreement, she said.

  • Chicago woman killed by ex-husband in murder-suicide after sharing difficulties of divorce in South Asian culture on TikTok

    A Pakistani American photographer based in Chicago was killed by her ex-husband last week in what police ruled as a murder-suicide. Chicago police arrived at the residence to conduct a welfare check and heard a gunshot from inside, according to the police report obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times. In the unit’s bedroom, they found a man shot in the head with a 9-millimeter Glock handgun in his hand and a suicide note nearby.

  • Ex-Goldman Banker Tipped Squash Buddy on Deals, US Alleges

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker was accused of passing stock tips to a squash buddy, as federal prosecutors unveiled insider-trading charges against nine people, including a onetime member of Congress and an FBI trainee.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s

  • Former Goldman banker, ex-FBI trainee charged with insider trading

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A former Goldman Sachs banker, a former FBI agent trainee, and a technology executive were among those charged on Monday with insider trading in separate schemes that together generated millions of dollars in profits, U.S. prosecutors said. "Each of the defendants charged today corrupted the integrity of the markets," Damian Williams, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan and one of Wall Street's main cops, told reporters. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed related civil charges over the trading schemes.

  • ‘You can’t arrest me, I’m only 17′: Teen arrested for allegedly threatening commuter rail conductor

    Police say the suspect confronted the conductor, asking him, “why you talking to my shorty?”

  • About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting contract offer

    Roughly 2,500 Boeing workers are expected to go on strike next month at three plants in the St. Louis area after they voted Sunday to reject a contract offer from the plane maker.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell Transferred to Swanky Florida Prison

    Sylvain GabouryConvicted sex trafficker and all-around bad girl Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to the sprawling low security Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution in Florida, according to the Federal Board of Prisons database. The facility, which features a tony brick entrance with white pillars and a lush green sports field, is where other famous criminals like Russian spy Maria Butina and “Jihad Jane” Colleen LaRose served their sentences. The transfer was first reported by the

  • Unanswered questions after Clark Co. Sheriff’s Deputy’s death; What we are looking into

    There have been several unanswered questions surrounding what lead up to the death of 15-year veteran Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates.

  • Brooklyn bishop robbed at gunpoint of jewellery worth $1m during Sunday sermon

    A Brooklyn bishop was robbed at gunpoint as he was delivering a sermon on Sunday, with the thieves making off with jewellery worth more than $1 million.

  • Incoming Michigan Medical Students Walk Out of Anti-Abortion-Rights Speaker's Keynote

    Dozens of incoming University of Michigan medical students staged a walkout during their white coat induction ceremony on July 24 in protest of the anti-abortion-rights keynote speaker.Video taken by Brendan Scorpio shows students stand up and walk out as Dr Kristin Collier began her keynote address at Hill Auditorium in Ann Arbor.More than 340 incoming and current University of Michigan medical students signed a petition opposing the selection of Collier as keynote speaker, according to the Michigan Daily.The petition, which called on the public university to select an alternative speaker, said that Collier has shared multiple anti-abortion posts and has expressed her opposition to abortion in interviews as well. Credit: Brendan Scorpio via Storyful

  • Netflix to Begin Charging “Extra Home” Fee for Sharing Accounts Between Households

    Soon, US subscribers can expect to pay $9.99 to let someone outside their home use their account. Netflix to Begin Charging “Extra Home” Fee for Sharing Accounts Between Households Abby Jones