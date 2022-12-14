ACE & Company Promotes Two New Partners and Strengthens Executive Committee

GENEVA, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE & Company, a leading Swiss boutique private equity firm, announces the strengthening of its Executive Committee with the promotion of two of its existing directors to Partners and appointment of new members.

Sally Beh and Mazen Daou have been promoted to Managing Partner and Partner respectively at the firm. Sally will take on the role of Executive Committee Chair, and Mazen Daou will now serve as a Vice Chair of the Executive Committee, alongside his former responsibilities as Head of Investment Solutions.

Sally Beh has spent over a decade at ACE serving as a key business partner to all three product lines. During this time, in her role as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, she has overseen and transformed many of the firm's operations. The combination of her background, with over twenty years of global financial and operational experience, leadership qualities and drive make her an ideal fit for the Executive Committee Chair role, fueling future stages of growth for the firm.

Mazen Daou has supported ACE's growth in his previous capacity as Head of Investor Relations, and will continue to do so now, as a Partner and Vice-Chair of Executive Committee. Prior to joining the firm, he was an Executive Director at Union Bancaire Privée, covering the Middle East and serving UHNW individuals for over a decade. Mazen's exceptional skills, dedication and integrity complement the caliber of the Executive Committee.

In addition, the company announced the strengthening of its Executive Committee with the appointment of new members, including Mouaffac Al Midani, who has spent nine years building and maintaining a strong investor base at ACE, and Lee Lowicki who has been focusing on sourcing, performing diligence, and execution for the firm's Buyout co-investment strategy. These changes mark the firm's continued expansion and its commitment to developing its talents, aimed at promoting and accelerating the growth of ACE's core strategies.

The company's Co-founders, Adam Said and Charles Lorenceau will continue to lead ACE through their strategic investment focus as Chair of the Investment Committee and Partner, managing the Venture Strategy, respectively. Sherif El Halwagy, Co-founder, and Partner, continues his role as a member of Executive Committee, alongside his duties as Head of the Secondary Strategy. The firm will no longer use C-suite titles as it moves toward a partnership structure.

Adam Said, co-founder comments "The ACE team has shown great foresight and resilience to deliver results beyond expectations in the past years. I am confident the leadership evolution strengthens the company's prospects and keeps us focused on delivering strong investment returns."

This leadership transition comes on the back of strong results in 2022, following up on 2021. The firm's performance is evidence of the multiyear efforts around rigorous investment selection, and specific insights to bolster ACE's portfolio agility.

Sally Beh, Managing Partner of ACE & Company, comments: "This is an important milestone for ACE. Building on our strong growth history, we are strengthening the leadership team for continued expansion. I look forward to working with our stakeholders and team members to unleash our full potential and continue to deliver strong investment returns."

About ACE & Company

ACE & Company ("ACE"), founded in 2005, is a global private investment platform, specialized in direct investments for private investors. ACE's passion is finding investment opportunities where it has an advantage through many years of relationship building, a carefully developed position of knowledge in the sectors in which it is active, and a culture of efficiency to gain first mover's advantage. ACE's purpose is to offer investors a long-term and collaborative investment approach that values honesty, transparency, and rigorous execution. With headquarters in Geneva and offices in London, New York, Cairo, and Hong Kong, ACE's global presence brings it in direct contact with investors, corporate partners, and entrepreneurs, offering an exceptional network of opportunities across its diverse investment portfolio. ACE & Company has reached over $1.6bn in assets and generated over $650mm of total profits, inception to date.



