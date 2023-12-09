Ace Hardware going in former Stein Mart

Dec. 9—HIGH POINT — A former Stein Mart location in north High Point is being put back into use as a hardware store.

Westlake Ace Hardware expects to open at Oak Hollow Square shopping center in early summer 2024, said Tom Mentzer, a spokesman for the chain.

The 20,000-square-foot space at 1589 Skeet Club Road, #105, is being renovated to accommodate the new store.

It's been vacant since discount department store chain Stein Mart closed there in Aug. 2020 after the company declared bankruptcy.

"Westlake Ace Hardware has been dedicated to delivering reliable service and helpful advice for more than 117 years," said Joe Jeffries, president and CEO of Westlake Ace Hardware. "We are thrilled to be joining the High Point community as a friend, a trusted neighbor and an employer."

The company signed a lease for the space in November 2022.

It owns and operates 11 other locations in North Carolina, under both the Westlake Ace and Outer Banks Ace brand names.

In addition to offering such services as key cutting and automotive key fob replacement, propane tank exchange and knife sharpening, the store will sell lawn and garden supplies, fasteners, tools, plumbing and electrical supplies.

It will also feature several specialty departments and "store-within-a-store" concepts, encompassing paints, power tools and equipment, grills, fire pits and plants.