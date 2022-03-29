U.S. markets close in 2 hours 55 minutes

Ace Hardware Will Hire More Than 40,000 New Employees This Spring

·2 min read

Ace Hardware, its locally owned stores, and distribution centers plan to hire more than 40,000 new employees heading into the spring

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to sharp increases in customer demand, Ace Hardware is seeking to hire more than 40,000 new store and distribution center associates across the United States in Spring 2022, the company announced March 29th.

(PRNewsfoto/Ace Hardware Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Ace Hardware Corporation)

Ace opened 182 new U.S. stores in 2021 alone. Last month, the company reported record 2021 revenue of $8.6 billion, with same store sales rising 7.5 percent for the year.

"We believe that we've been blessed to be in the business of serving others, said John Venhuizen, President and CEO of Ace Hardware. "And we are grateful for the surge in business that has generated the need to hire an additional 40,000 red-vested heroes to further serve and support our neighbors in communities across America."

Venhuizen said the company, which prioritizes hiring in the communities its stores serve, is offering full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions at both its stores and Retail Support Centers across the U.S.

Ace employees enjoy competitive wages and benefits and product discounts for primarily locally owned businesses, serving thousands of neighborhoods throughout the United States.

Over the past five years, "The Helpful Place" has opened a total of 900 new stores. It had 4,751 in the domestic U.S. and 5,583 worldwide at the end of fiscal 2021. More than 75 percent of Americans live within 15 minutes of an Ace Hardware store.

For more information about employment opportunities at Ace or apply for a position, please visit acehardware.com/careers.

About Ace Hardware
Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,500 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries.

Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

Contact for Media Inquiries:
Jeff Gooding, Vice President, Consumer Marketing
media@acehardware.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ace-hardware-will-hire-more-than-40-000-new-employees-this-spring-301512987.html

SOURCE Ace Hardware Corporation

