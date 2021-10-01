U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.54 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.52 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0080
    -0.2820 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,361.00
    +4,889.21 (+11.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

­­­­­­­­­­­­­Ace Hardware Ranks #4 On Franchise Times' Top 400 List

·3 min read

Ace Ranks Higher in the Top 5 Versus Last Year

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware, the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world, moved up from the #5 to the #4 position in the annual Franchise Times Top 400 List*. The Franchise Times' Top 400 List is an annual ranking of the 400 largest franchise systems in the United States by global systemwide sales, based on the previous year's performance.

(PRNewsfoto/Ace Hardware Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Ace Hardware Corporation)

Ace Hardware has consistently ranked in the top 10 on the prestigious list, garnering its highest position on the list at #4 this year. Ace Hardware is ranked among other globally renowned companies including McDonalds, 7-Eleven, and KFC. Ace overtook Burger King to claim the #4 position, growing sales by more than 21 percent, equating to a $3.5 billion increase. Ace's growth marks the best dollar amount sales increase across all franchises last year.

As an essential business, Ace fast tracked a digital strategy that helped catapult the company into the #4 position. "We moved at a breakneck pace to enable three main phases of our digital strategy. Phase 1: Fast Fixes (order tracking and cancellation, and Ace Rewards integration), Phase 2: Game Changers (order pickup process and mobile consumer app) and Phase 3: Transformation (mobile help and last mile white glove service). Our marketing, digital and IT teams worked tirelessly to bring to market over 660 enhancements to our platform when our stores and customers needed it—and continue to need it most," said John Surane, Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising and Sales Officer at Ace Hardware Corporation.

In addition, Ace is on track to open more than 170 new stores this year alone and has opened more than 900 stores in the past five years, helping to top global sales of more than $20 billion.

"Ace is honored to be recognized by Franchise Times as one of the top franchises in 2021, and we are thrilled to jump into the 4th position on this impressive list," said John Kittell, Vice President, Retail Operations and New Business at Ace Hardware Corporation. "The incredible growth we have seen not only this year, but in the past five years, is a testament to the commitment and leadership of our independent store owners who work hard to provide amazing customer service every single day to serve their neighbors and support their local communities."

Ace Hardware is a retailer-owned cooperative where independent owners operate the majority of locations. Although Ace is sometimes considered a franchise system, Ace "franchisees," or retailers, not only own their individual stores, but also serve as shareholders in the organization. Unlike a traditional franchise operation, Ace Hardware store owners pay no ongoing franchise or royalty fees.

For information about investment opportunities with Ace Hardware, visit www.myace.com.

*Source: www.franchisetimes.com

About Ace Hardware
Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,500 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

Contact: Katie Heraty, khera@acehardware.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ace-hardware-ranks-4-on-franchise-times-top-400-list-301390110.html

SOURCE Ace Hardware Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Top tax moves to make when planning for retirement

    Greg Kling, USC Leventhal School of Accounting Associate Professor, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss taxes and retirement planning.&nbsp;

  • Merck seeks authorization for COVID pill, HHS clarifies HIPAA rights for COVID vaccine

    Anjalee Khemlani joins the Yahoo Finance panel&nbsp;to discuss the latest medical news, including Merck seeking emergency authorization for their breakthrough COVID pill and the HHS stating that HIPAA rights don’t apply for COVID-19 vaccine status.

  • Why Ford's Stock Looks Geared Up For A Long Drive North

    On Sept. 23, Ford Motors Company (NYSE: F) broke up from a descending trendline that had been holding it down since the June 4 52-week high of $16.45. Ford’s stock shot up over 11% during the four trading days that followed and reached a high of $14.73 before entering into consolidation. See Also: Ford, GM To Extend Production Cuts At Some US Facilities Over Chip Shortage Woes The Ford Chart: The sharp rise higher paired with the consolidation has settled Ford into a bull flag pattern on the dai

  • Vaccinations have mitigated rise of COVID-19 variants: COVID-19 National Task Force Chair

    Dr. Adam Brown, Emergency Physician and COVID-19 National Task Force Chair at Envision Healthcare discusses Merck's new COVID-19 pill and trends in COVID-19 case counts.&nbsp;

  • Exclusive-PwC offers U.S. employees full-time remote work

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Accounting and consulting firm PwC told Reuters on Thursday it will allow all its 40,000 U.S. client services employees to work virtually and live anywhere they want in perpetuity, making it one of the biggest employers to embrace permanent remote work. Other major accounting firms, such as Deloitte and KPMG, have also been giving employees more choice to work remotely in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. PwC's deputy people leader, Yolanda Seals-Coffield, said in an interview that the firm was the first in its industry to make full-time virtual work available to client services employees.

  • Disney and Scarlett Johansson Settle Suit Over ‘Black Widow’ Contract

    Accord brings to an end a two-month fight between the media giant and one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars.

  • Oil May Hit $100 This Winter and Spur Economic Crisis, BofA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The global energy crunch could help propel oil prices above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 and spur a global economic crisis, according to Bank of America. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts i

  • Ready to Tap Your Retirement Fund? Here’s How to Get Started

    Ask Encore: All withdrawal strategies have their advantages and disadvantages. It’s important to understand them.

  • 5 Top Stocks for October

    The next few months may be messier, with labor shortages and supply chain issues causing serious problems for companies big and small. Here's what you need to know about Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), and GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO). Matt Frankel, CFP (Digital Realty Trust): Real estate investment trust (REIT) Digital Realty Trust didn't have a great September, with shares falling by more than 10% despite a lack of company-specific news.

  • United Is Firing Just 320 Employees Who Refused to Get a Covid Shot. Nearly 300 Decided to Get a Vaccine.

    United Airlines said Thursday that almost 300 more employees had uploaded proof of vaccination, cutting down the number of employees that would lose their job for failing to comply with the company’s vaccine mandate. United expects that number to continue decreasing. “This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority,” wrote United (UAL) Chief Executive Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart in a letter to employees.

  • Foxconn tentatively agrees to produce electric vehicles in Ohio, doesn't rule out Mount Pleasant

    Foxconn Technology Group has reached an agreement to buy a large automotive production plant in Ohio that it said could enable it to begin manufacturing electric vehicles for Fisker Inc., work that Wisconsin officials had sought to bring to Foxconn's facility in Mount Pleasant.

  • Malaysia's help needed to ease global chip shortage, Taiwan says

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Malaysia's help is needed to resolve the global shortage of auto semiconductors, especially when it comes to packaging, a sector affected by the country's COVID-19 curbs, Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said. Taiwan, as a major chip producer, has been front and centre of efforts to resolve the shortage, which has idled auto plants around the world. Speaking in an interview late on Thursday at her ministry, Wang told Reuters that Taiwan alone could not sort out the problem because the supply chain is so complex.

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • Keurig Dr Pepper CEO Is Looking at Deals Worth Up to $20 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has spent the past three years bringing together two of the world’s largest drinks businesses. Now that that job’s done, Chief Executive Officer Bob Gamgort is on the prowl for the company’s next target. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Fro

  • China’s Coal Miners Told to Produce Even If They’re Over Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s leadership has told the country’s state-owned miners to produce coal at full capacity for the rest of the year even if they exceed annual quota limits as they struggle with the deepening power crisis.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC

  • Disney, Scarlett Johansson settle 'Black Widow' lawsuit

    Disney and Scarlett Johansson have come to an agreement after the actress sued the media giant over breach of contract. Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal breaks down the latest.&nbsp;

  • China’s power consumption reflects the role of US shoppers too

    Across China, lights are flickering off at homes and stoplights. Clothing manufacturers, aluminum smelters and factories turning out components for the likes of Apple and Tesla, are limiting production as provinces across China ration power. Constraints in supply shaped by factors like high coal prices and low electricity prices are bumping up against high demand, both from residential use and from a manufacturing boom driven by shoppers in the United States.

  • Foxconn, Lordstown Motors to pursue U.S. loan for EV factory

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global technology firm Foxconn and startup Lordstown Motors Corp said on Friday they plan to pursue a U.S. Energy Department loan from a program to help pay for the costs of retooling a factory to build electric trucks. Foxconn agreed in principle to buy a Lordstown assembly plant in northeast Ohio for $230 million and take over production of a new pickup truck, the companies said on Thursday. In January, Lordstown said it was in advanced talks with the department for a retooling loan.

  • 3 retirement mistakes to avoid — and how to fix them if you can

    All retirees make changes to their asset allocation when they roll over their assets from a 401(k) to an IRA, according to research published by J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Both the rollover and de-risking, if done at an inopportune time, could have a significant and adverse effect on retirement success, according to Katherine Roy, a co-author of the research and chief retirement strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

  • Biden's Energy Policy Can't Be Blamed For Soaring Gasoline Prices

    Gasoline prices have shot up in recent months, and with crude prices remaining at elevated levels, many are pointing the finger at the Biden Administration, but is the White House really to blame for expensive gasoline?