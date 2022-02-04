U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,504.25
    +35.25 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,087.00
    +116.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,705.75
    +213.50 (+1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.30
    +7.90 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.49
    +1.22 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.70
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.12 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1456
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.30
    +2.21 (+10.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3575
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0000
    +0.0390 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,993.74
    +1,040.86 (+2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    894.21
    +35.16 (+4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.85
    +33.01 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

ACE Money Transfer and HBL gives customers a chance to meet their loved ones

·2 min read

MANCHESTER, England, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Money Transfer, a leading online remittance provider and HBL, the largest commercial bank in Pakistan, bring to their customers, an opportunity to meet their loved ones' back home.

Under this promotional campaign, customers who send money to Pakistan from the UK, Europe, Canada or Australia through ACE Money Transfer's mobile app or website to an HBL account or receiving as cash from any of the 1650+ HBL branches across Pakistan will be eligible for a lucky draw to win 1 of 10 return tickets from their country of residence to Pakistan.

Customers sending remittances between 1st February to 15th March 2022 will be eligible for participation. The lucky draws will be conducted every week starting from 7th February until the end of the campaign. There can be multiple entries into the lucky draw by making multiple transactions; the more transactions you make the more chance you have of winning.

For more information on the offer, please visit: https://acemoneytransfer.com/promotion/hbl-and-ace

ACE Money Transfer and HBL have spearheaded the remittance industry in Pakistan, enabling seamless and streamlined transactions for millions of customers across the globe. While ACE money transfer is the largest contributory of remittances from Europe to Pakistan, HBL is the largest financier in Pakistan serving over 23 million customers worldwide.

About ACE Money Transfer

ACE Money Transfer (registered name "Aftab Currency Exchange Limited") is a Manchester based financial institution which specializes in cross-border payments and provides online money remittance services from UK, EU, Canada and Australia with an extensive network of 350,000+ locations spread across 100+ countries worldwide.

About HBL

HBL was the first commercial bank to be established in Pakistan in 1947. Over the years, HBL has maintained its position as the largest private sector bank in the country with more than 1650 branches, 2100+ ATMs and 54,000+ Konnect by HBL agents (branchless banking platform), serving over 23 million customers worldwide.

Media Contact:
marketing@acemoneytransfer.com
+44 161 3936 999

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ace-money-transfer-and-hbl-gives-customers-a-chance-to-meet-their-loved-ones-301475508.html

SOURCE ACE Money Transfer

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon stock soars 15% after earnings, will hike Prime membership fee

    Amazon (AMZN) reported fourth quarter results on Thursday and announced a fee hike for its Prime membership. The stock is soaring in after-hours.

  • Ford shares dip after Q4 earnings report, revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Ford's quarterly earnings and why the stock is falling.

  • Why PayPal Stock Keeps Crashing

    It's been a little over a week since I warned investors -- ahead of PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, I might add -- that this stock was far from cheap. Now that earnings are out, PayPal stock has plunged 25%, and some folks on Wall Street are questioning precisely how much PayPal is worth. Barclays Bank has cut its price target on PayPal to $200.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Early Thursday

    One analyst sees massive growth prospects for the electric vehicle company, and expects its shares to more than triple from recent levels.

  • Facebook wasn’t Thursday’s only big loser — these 16 other Nasdaq-100 stocks dropped at least 5%

    Investors have been very sensitive to any weakness shown by large tech players, especially Meta Platforms.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Small-Cap Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    How do you make sense of the current market conditions? We came off a strong bull year for stocks with the worst January in a long time – but the month ended, and February started with the best two-day action since April 2000. And in a quirk, that investors should note, small-cap stocks are showing strong signs of being heavily oversold. Small-caps took a harder hit in January’s swoon than the market giants, and according to JPMorgan's Chief Global Markets Strategist Marko Kolanovic, investors s

  • Amazon stock surges on Q4 earnings, Prime membership price raised to $140/year

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports Amazon's positive quarterly earnings and price increases.

  • Amazon Stock Soars on Earnings Release: 6 Metrics You Should See

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported fourth-quarter 2021 results after the market close on Thursday, Feb. 3 that pleased investors. The market's reaction is largely attributable to fourth-quarter operating income coming in higher than the company's guidance, along with earnings that crushed the Wall Street consensus estimate. Amazon's net quarterly sales grew 9% year over year to $137.4 billion, which was in line with the $137.4 billion Wall Street had expected.

  • How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate

    Home prices have nearly doubled in the last 10 years – and that could mean you owe some serious taxes if you are selling your home. After bottoming out around $259,000 in 2011, the average sale price of a house … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Market conditions could warrant 'potential bounce' in meme stocks, strategist says

    Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director of Equity, Derivatives & Quantitative Strategy Julian Emanuel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss whether meme stocks will make a comeback in the market.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again on Thursday

    It's Thursday, the Nasdaq Composite Index is plummeting -- now down 2.7% -- and it's taking the stock of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) along for the slide. Shares of the semiconductor giant were down 3.6% as of 1:10 p.m. ET today. In a note out earlier this week, analysts at TheStreet.com reported that the semiconductor sector is in a slump despite a tight supply of microchips globally, with manufacturers having just five days' supply of chips on hand (versus closer to 40 days' worth as recently as 2019).

  • A few more stock pullbacks, and then a big one, are coming, warns this manager. Here’s how investors should prepare.

    We chat with David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth U.S., who says single-digit gains for the S&P 500 may be the best we get this year.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Euro set for best week since COVID-19 hit after ECB's hawkish turn

    The euro was heading for its best week since March 2020 and was testing a near three-month high after Thursday's hawkish shift from the European Central Bank stoked speculation about the pace and timing of rate hikes. Though the ECB kept rates on hold as widely expected, the euro climbed 0.26%, reaching as high as high as $1.468 in Asian trading on Friday in reaction to ECB president Christine Lagarde acknowledging the mounting inflation risks and declining to repeat previous guidance that an interest rate increase this year was extremely unlikely. The ECB had been seen as among the most dovish of the world's leading central banks.

  • Meta stock blowup is an important investing lesson: strategist

    Big tech stocks such as Facebook aren't exactly risk-free, reminds this veteran strategist.

  • Meta made a crucial mistake with bitcoin: MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor

    Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor weighs in on Facebook after the tech giant's earnings whiff sent the stock crashing.

  • 2 Cash-Burning Growth Stocks to Stay Far Away From

    Growth stocks can be great long-term investments to hang on to. A couple of stocks that are on a challenging path right now that I would stay away from are Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH). Ocugen is a risky stock for many reasons.

  • Members Of Congress Load Up On Their Favorite 10 Stocks

    Most S&P 500 investors know it's unwise to fight the Fed. But do you know how to bet with the House — of Representatives?

  • Why DXC Technology Is Up 14% Today

    In a sea of red linked to major earnings concerns, "not so bad" becomes the basis for bullishness.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a