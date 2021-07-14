U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

Acelerate raises $14.44M Series A to turn existing restaurants into cloud kitchens

Jordan Crook
·3 min read

Acelerate, a software company looking to help restaurants make the most out of their infrastructure, is today announcing the close of a $14.44 million Series A financing led by Sequoia Capital.

The startup was founded by George Jacobs, who grew up working in his family's pizzeria. He attended USC with a plan to get a business degree and ultimately expand Georgee's Pizza, but realized that there was an opportunity beyond his own family restaurant to help all kinds of restaurants in the wake of the tech boom.

After a couple of years at Doordash, he came up with the idea for Acelerate, a startup working to give restaurants a way to make the most of their infrastructure.

The first piece of the business is a simple software solution that allows restaurants to manage their entire digital footprint, from order management, pricing, menu updates and changes, to sales and marketing. The idea is that many restaurants are selling through their own brick-and-mortar location, of course, but also selling through a bevy of other platforms like Doordash, Uber Eats, or Seamless. On top of that, their restaurants are listed on Opentable, Yelp, and other marketing platforms.

It can be a lot to manage.

Acelerate's SaaS product allows restaurants to manage all of these platforms from a single spot.

But where the company really differentiates from rival players is its licensing business. Acelerate has developed seven proprietary restaurant brands, all with their own menus. They license those brands, complete with the recipes, cooking instructions, and a training guide to restaurants who want to offer more through their online sales portals.

For example, an ice cream shop working with Acelerate may have a strong business in the summer, but struggle in the winter. That same ice cream shop may have a full working kitchen that rarely gets used save for what it takes to make ice cream and cones.

Acelerate allows that shop to license the rights to operate a burger shop or a BBQ joint out of that same space, teaching employees how to make a bacon cheeseburger or a rack of ribs, thus creating an additional revenue stream for that restaurant during leaner months for its traditional business.

Moreover, Acelerate not only licenses its own brands, but works with existing restaurant brands to license out their menus to other restaurant partners.

Thus far, Acelerate has signed on three existing restaurants as brand licensing partners.

Big chains, like Applebees, only use the software piece of Acelerate, but smaller restaurants gravitate toward the licensing product as a way to expand their business, it said. As cloud kitchens trend upward, the startup has found a way to turn existing restaurants into cloud kitchens, as well.

The software side of the business operates as expected, on a monthly subscription model. On the licensing side, restaurants can license one of the brands offered through Acelerate, either homegrown or third-party. Acelerate collects a 40 percent fee from restaurant partners, which includes all third-party marketplace, order processing and delivery fees, as well as promotional spend. The startup also negotiates national food distribution deals to help restaurants get up and running with a new ingredient list.

Jacobs told TechCrunch that Acelerate is currently working with thousands of restaurants on the software side, and that hundreds of stores are licensing the Acelerate brands.

The startup's new capital will be used towards further growth of the team and product. Right now, Acelerate has 11 full time employees, and about half of them are women or underrepresented minorities, according to Jacobs.

Jacobs explained that the unique opportunity for the company is that it's not purely a software play that sits on top of an already complicated tech stack.

"The big opportunity lies in the combination of two great pieces of operating a restaurant, which is technology and operations," said Jacobs. "To do that, we believe that proximity is power and we need to be as close to our customers as possible. That's why we're really doubling down on building local teams and ensuring that we're hands on with our operator and restaurant partners."

  • M1 Finance raises $150M in SoftBank-led Series E, boosts valuation to $1.45B

    Just over four months after announcing a $75 million Series D, M1 Finance today is announcing a new $150 million Series E round of funding led by SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2. It also marks M1’s fourth funding round in just over a 13-month time frame, and brings its total raised since its mid-2015 inception to over $300 million. At the time of its Series D in March, M1 was “near unicorn status,” according to founder and CEO Brian Barnes.

  • Simpplr raises $32M for its intranet platform

    Simpplr, a modern platform for building intranet sites (or 'employee communications and enablement platforms,' as the company calls it), today announced that it has raised a $32 million Series C round led by Tola Capital. This brings Simpplr's total funding to just over $61 million. As Simpplr CEO and founder Dhiraj Sharma told me, the Series B round was meant to help the team accelerate product innovation and development.

  • This one signal says a stock market correction may be on the way

    The initial public offering (IPO) market now shows the froth that foreshadows big stock market corrections. Consider these troubling signals from the IPO market. 1. Ominous volume: Second-quarter IPO proceeds were the biggest since — get this — the fourth quarter of 1999.

  • ‘We all quit’: Burger King sign goes viral as staff walks out

    A photo of a sign outside a Lincoln, Neb., Burger King has gone viral. The sign, which reads “we all quit” and “sorry for the inconvenience,” was put up by disgruntled staff members trying to send a message to upper management. “They wanted to put up a sign to say, you know sorry there’s really not going to be anyone here,” former general manager Rachael Flores told a local ABC affiliate.

  • Smithfield Foods stops slaughtering pigs at U.S. hometown plant

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Smithfield Foods, the world's largest pork processor, has stopped slaughtering pigs in the United States' so-called ham capital, where the company was founded 85 years ago. The end of slaughtering in Smithfield, Virginia, is the latest reconfiguration for the company's namesake plant and follows a months-long internal review of its East Coast operations, Smithfield Foods said in a statement. The company, owned by Hong Kong-listed WH Group, is shifting slaughtering to some of its 47 other U.S. facilities and spending $5 million to upgrade the Virginia plant to produce more packaged bacon, ham and other pork products, said Keira Lombardo, chief administrative officer.

  • Can UiPath Turn Automation into Investor Profits?

    Automation software company UiPath (NYSE: PATH) replaces bored employees with tireless digital "robots." After becoming one of the largest software IPOs in US history, UiPath is not a cheap stock -- but here are three reasons to believe the hype. Office employees do mundane jobs like filling out forms, password resets, bookkeeping, and applications day in and day out.

  • Oil prices drop after Saudi-UAE reach output compromise

    LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped on Wednesday after Reuters reported Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had reached a compromise that should unlock an OPEC+ deal to boost global oil supplies as the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. The two Gulf producers agreed for the UAE to increase its baseline production in an output deal that members of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other producers, a group known as OPEC+, reached last year, an OPEC+ source told Reuters. The agreement should now pave the way for OPEC+ members to extend a deal to curb output until the end of 2022, the sources added.

  • EIA delays release of weekly petroleum supply report

    The Energy Information Administration has delayed the release of its weekly petroleum status report, which had been due out at 10:30 a.m. Eastern. A notice on the EIA website simply says "release delayed" and offed no further information. An EIA spokesman told MarketWatch by email that there may have been "a technical issue publishing the new data," and the team is "working through it and targeting 11am EDT for the release." The data were expected to show, on average, a decline of 4.9 million ba

  • My wife and I have $1.8 million saved and earn $400K. I want to pay off our 20-year mortgage before we retire. She says no

    ‘I worry that stretching that house payment into our first five years of retirement will eat a huge chunk out of the retirement funds.’

  • 3 Companies That Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Should Acquire

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors tend to pay very close attention. Although Buffett isn't infallible, he's led his company's stock to a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20% since becoming CEO in 1965. Taking into account Berkshire Hathaway's 21% move higher on a year-to-date basis, the Class A shares (BRK.A) have netted investors about a 3,400,000% return since 1965, and Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $500 billion in shareholder value.

  • Norwegian Cruise Line Sues Florida Over Ban on Covid Vaccination Requirements

    The complaint argues that the law places it “in an impossible dilemma as it prepares to set sail from Florida”—and that it’s stuck between the Florida statute and “the operative legal federal framework.”

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in July

    Artificial intelligence software can automate these new processes, and help companies keep up with the fast-changing world we live in. As a result, tech researcher Gartner expects global spending on "hyperautomation" (read: AI software and systems) to reach nearly $600 billion in 2022, up from about $530 billion this year. Three stocks operating in this space that are worth a look in July are Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • Retired but eager to resume part-time work? Here’s how to find the right gig

    OUTSIDE THE BOX I recently retired from my corporate job and enjoyed being in the office each day. Financially, I am secure but I’m not ready to quit working altogether. I’m looking for a part-time job that will satisfy my desire to be around people while not overtaxing me.

  • Facebook seeks U.S. FTC Chair Lina Khan's recusal in antitrust case

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Facebook on Wednesday asked for the recusal of Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan from the FTC's antitrust case against the company, a step that could imperil the agency's lawsuit against it. A prominent critic of Big Tech who was sworn in as FTC chair in June, Khan previously worked for the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee, which issued a report in October that spelled out what it said was anti-competitive conduct by Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Alphabet's Google. "Chair Khan has consistently made well-documented statements about Facebook and antitrust matters that would lead any reasonable observer to conclude that she has prejudged the Facebook antitrust case brought by the FTC," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement.

  • How Boeing and Airbus Could Counter China’s Homegrown Comac Jets

    Boeing and Airbus dominate global aviation, but China’s Comac wants to challenge the duopoly with new planes. WSJ’s Jon Sindreu explains how supply chains, technology and geopolitics could help the Western aircraft makers to protect key markets. Photo Composite: George Downs

  • Ambani-Backed Tech Monitoring Pipelines Has Virus Moment

    (Bloomberg) -- As India gets battered by Covid-19, keeping many away from their workplaces, one segment of its energy market is flourishing by cutting out labor-intensive tasks at some of the world’s biggest refining complexes.When the virus pummeled the South Asian nation, operators of refineries and power generators were forced to postpone routine maintenance in order to avoid infections among the hundreds of technicians, engineers and general workers typically hired for such tasks. As they so

  • Biden warning on Hong Kong spells fresh headache for HSBC

    Joe Biden is to take new steps to isolate American companies operating in Hong Kong, sparking fresh concerns for HSBC as it turns its focus on Communist China. The White House will this week warn US firms of the growing risks of operating in the region as Beijing asserts greater control over the financial hub, the Financial Times reported. Analysts said such a move could hamper HSBC’s ability to serve customers in the US and in Hong Kong. The lender’s most profitable region is Asia and it is hea

  • Volkswagen Looks Beyond Car Ownership, Even as It Surges

    The German auto giant pitched a new strategy to investors with a renewed focus on mobility services.

  • Red Cat Holdings To Acquire Teal Drones For Undisclosed Sum

    Drone technology provider Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) agreed to acquire Teal Drones, an automated aerial vehicle technology firm. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. The all-stock transaction will add Teal Drones to Red Cat's portfolio and strengthen the group's spectrum of offerings across North America. The arrangement will help Red Cat naturally expand into the enterprise and government spaces, Red Cat CEO Jeff Thompson said. Teal's Golden Eagle drone platform a

  • Saudi Arabia, U.A.E. reach deal on OPEC+ oil output: report

    Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates reached a deal Wednesday that would allow a stalled OPEC+ deal on output levels to proceed, with the U.A.E. allowed to boost the baseline used to determine how much crude it's allowed to pump, Reuters reported, citing an OPEC+ source. OPEC+ talks on a proposal to lift production by a cumulative 2 million barrels a day between August and December while extending the expiration date of an agreement on output curbs from April 2022 to the end of next year fe