Acelyrin Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$2.65m

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Acelyrin Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Beth Seidenberg bought US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$18.00 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$5.76. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.7m for 147.33k shares. On the other hand they divested 36.35k shares, for US$265k. In total, Acelyrin insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Acelyrin Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Acelyrin. In total, Co-Founder Shao-Lee Lin sold US$185k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of Acelyrin

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Acelyrin insiders own about US$21m worth of shares. That equates to 3.8% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Acelyrin Insiders?

An insider sold Acelyrin shares recently, but they didn't buy any. But we take heart from prior transactions. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Acelyrin. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Acelyrin (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

