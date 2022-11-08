U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,820.00
    +4.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,896.00
    +58.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,043.25
    +29.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.80
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.87
    +0.08 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,677.20
    -3.30 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    20.82
    -0.10 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0017
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2140
    +0.0580 (+1.40%)
     

  • Vix

    24.35
    -0.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1516
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6290
    +0.0540 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,634.55
    -335.42 (-1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    488.77
    -5.97 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    -34.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,935.19
    +407.55 (+1.48%)
     

ACEN completes the world's first Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM) transaction for the 246-MW SLTEC coal plant

·5 min read

  • Full completion of the world's first market-based Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM) transaction, which will enable the early retirement of the 246-MW SLTEC coal plant and its transition to cleaner technology

  • Entails full divestment of ACEN's equity stake in SLTEC, bringing the company closer to its commitment of 100% renewables generation by 2025

  • ₱7.2 billion of proceeds received by ACEN for use in its renewable energy investments

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACEN (PSE:ACEN), the energy platform of the Ayala Group, disclosed today the full divestment of the South Luzon Thermal Energy Corporation (SLTEC) coal plant using the energy transition mechanism (ETM), the first ETM deal in the world. The landmark transaction will enable the early retirement of the 246-MW coal plant in Batangas, Philippines. As part of the ETM structure, the coal plant's operating life of up to 50 years will be cut in half, as ACEN commits to retire and transition the plant to a cleaner technology by 2040. This will help avoid or reduce up to 50 million metric tons of carbon emissions.

ACEN completes the world's first Energy Transition Mechanism transaction (PRNewsfoto/ACEN)
ACEN completes the world's first Energy Transition Mechanism transaction (PRNewsfoto/ACEN)

The ETM is a concept developed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which aims to leverage low-cost and long-term funding geared towards early coal retirement and the reinvestment of proceeds to enable renewable energy projects.

Ahmed Saeed, ADB vice president said, "We commend the Ayala Group and ACEN for the successful closing of this pioneering ETM transaction. We hope that this sets the tone for others to pursue the just transition of thermal plants to cleaner technologies."

The ETM for the SLTEC plant involved ₱13.7 billion in debt financing provided by the Bank of the Philippine Islands and Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation, as well as ₱3.7 billion in equity investments from the Philippine Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), The Insular Life Assurance Company, Ltd. (InLife), and ETM Philippines Holdings, Inc., for a total deal value of ₱17.4 billion.  ACEN received ₱7.2 billion from the transaction for reinvestment in the company's renewable energy projects. The balance of proceeds was used for refinancing debt and transaction fees.

GSIS recently invested ₱2.2 billion in redeemable preferred shares issued by SLTEC. Wick Veloso, GSIS president and general manager said, "Our priority is to find ways to grow and sustain our funds to ensure that we are able to provide our over two million members and pensioners their benefits. We also fully support investments that prioritize optimal environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors or outcomes consistent with our corporate social responsibility."

InLife anchored the equity placements with a ₱1-billion investment. Nina D. Aguas, InLife executive chairperson said, "To deliver a lifetime for good, for us at InLife, also means investing in cleaner air and environmental solutions for future generations. The proceeds of our investment will be used to develop renewable energy and eventually allow decommissioning of the coal plants. We join the call for the development of more renewable energy sources through this pioneering transition mechanism." She added that the ETM is a groundbreaking solution to a rising global concern.

Through this transaction, ACEN moves closer toward its commitment to 100% renewables generation by 2025, as well as its ambitious goal of reaching 20 GW of renewables capacity by 2030.

Cora Dizon, ACEN CFO and treasurer said, "Finding a win-win solution to balance the needs of multiple stakeholders amidst the goal of transitioning away from coal was admittedly challenging. Despite this, debt and equity investors still came together to support the financing of this pioneering energy transition deal, which has become a blueprint for other organizations to emulate."

Eric Francia, ACEN president and CEO said, "ACEN continues to blaze the trail for energy transition in the Asia Pacific. As the company has successfully divested its coal asset, ACEN commits to a just energy transition. We have established mechanisms to ensure that stakeholder interests, especially those of the people and communities of SLTEC, are effectively addressed."

AlphaPrimus Advisors and BPI Capital served as financial advisors to the transaction. CLSA Philippines was the lead arranger for the equity placements, while BPI Capital and RCBC Capital acted in the same capacity for the SLTEC debt financing.

About ACEN

ACEN is the listed energy platform of the Ayala Group. The company has ~4,000 MW of attributable capacity in the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and Australia, with a renewable share of 87%, which is among the highest in the region.

ACEN's aspiration is to be the largest listed renewables platform in Southeast Asia, with a goal of reaching 20 GW in renewables capacity by 2030. In 2021, ACEN announced its commitment to achieve Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.  This will involve the early retirement of its remaining coal plant by 2040 and transition the company's generation portfolio to 100% renewable energy by 2025.

www.acenrenewables.com

For inquiries and more information, please contact:

For Investors and Analysts:
ACEN Investor Relations
Email: investorrelations@acenrenewables.com

DISCLAIMER: This disclosure may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk factors and opportunities that may affect ACEN's plans to complete the transaction/s that are the subject of this disclosure. Each forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of this disclosure. Outcomes of the subject transaction may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this disclosure.

(PRNewsfoto/ACEN)
(PRNewsfoto/ACEN)

SOURCE ACEN

Recommended Stories

  • PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS AND CONFIRMS 2022 GUIDANCE

    (TSX: PMT) – Perpetual Energy Inc. ("Perpetual", or the "Company") is pleased to release its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results and reconfirm its 2022 guidance. Select financial and operational information is outlined below, and should be read in conjunction with Perpetual's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, which are available through the

  • Tyson Foods CFO Arrested After Authorities Say He Fell Asleep in Wrong House

    John R. Tyson, 32, was found asleep in a women’s bed at her home in Fayetteville, Ark., Sunday morning, according to a preliminary arrest report.

  • Why ChargePoint, Blink Charging, and Enphase Energy Shares Plunged Today

    Higher interest rates and the prospect of a Republican Congress were enough to send these clean energy stocks lower.

  • Not just job cuts: Elon Musk eliminated Twitter's ‘Days of rest’ and work-from-home policies last week — pushing a '24/7' work culture hard. Here are 3 other investments the billionaire likes

    New boss. New rules.

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    I own more than 40 stocks, but this one features my favorite combination of safety and growth potential.

  • Meta reportedly to begin large-scale layoffs this week

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Garfinkle details a new report that Facebook parent company Meta is planning for major job cuts this week.

  • 3 Oil & Energy Stocks Still Poised for Growth

    Although Oil and Energy stocks have enjoyed impressive rallies throughout the year many stocks in the sector are still poised for growth. The sector is one of the few areas of the economy expected to see growth in fiscal year 2023.

  • Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

    The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely

  • Why Palantir Stock Plummeted 11% Monday Morning

    The market is (usually) forward-looking -- but unfortunately for Palantir, that's not how things are working out today.

  • 10 Most Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 most undervalued stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Most Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. Evercore ISI Analyst: “Post-Midterms Tend To Be Very Good For Stocks” On November 3, senior managing director at Evercore ISI, […]

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Plug Power (PLUG) This Earnings Season?

    Plug Power (PLUG) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Why Upstart Stock Is Falling Today

    With continued economic worries and quarterly earnings looming, investors are selling the lending platform's shares today.

  • Carvana Shares Plunge to Record Low as Used-Car Prices Fall Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- Carvana Co. wiped out about half of its market value in just two trading sessions as the stock plunged to an all-time low on deepening gloom about used-car sales. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, BondsHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on

  • Stocks On The Rise: 12 Best To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 12 best stocks that are on the rise. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Stocks On The Rise: 5 Best To Buy Now. The Fed just bumped up interest rates by 75 basis points, the fourth time in a row. Effective […]

  • What's Going on With SoFi Stock?

    SoFi's (NASDAQ: SOFI) bank charter is helping it gain customers and a lower-cost funding source. The momentum is fueling revenue and profit growth. This video will highlight SoFi stock's efforts to attract more than 10 million customers.

  • Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Shockwave Medical (SWAV) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 35.29% and 4.36%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Roblox Stock Fell 5% Before Earnings Monday

    Shares of online video game platform Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) tumbled 5.1% in early trading Monday, as of 10:20 a.m. ET, as investors hedge their bets against a potential earnings disappointment later this week. Roblox shares, which have been up and down all year, have been down more often than up in the run-up to earnings, falling 15% since hitting their most recent high two weeks ago. Roblox warned investors last month that bookings were down roughly 7% to 10% per user in September.

  • 3 Stocks Down 50% or More That Are Screaming Bear-Market Buys

    "Every cloud has a silver lining." That's the old adage we use to remind ourselves to look for the positives in bad situations. It's a saying that investors might want to keep in mind these days. There are plenty of clouds -- dark ones -- looming over the stock market right now.

  • Lidar makers Ouster, Velodyne announce all-stock merger

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses how Ouster and Velodyne stocks are trading following the announcement of a merger.

  • SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

    SolarEdge (SEDG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -36.36% and 1.34%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?