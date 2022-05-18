Acer Expands Stereoscopic 3D Lineup With SpatialLabs View Series Displays

Editor's Summary

The SpatialLabs lineup of stereoscopic 3D products expands with a pair of new standalone, portable displays for creators and gamers

The Acer SpatialLabs View bridges the professional gap, bringing stereoscopic 3D to PC games, media content, and even user generated content

The Acer SpatialLabs View Pro has been designed to support every stage of a commercial funnel: from in-house creation and on-the-road sales to permanent display installments

SpatialLabs TrueGame is a new application for gamers to venture deeper into the game, rendered in how they are intended to be seen in a 3D landscape.

TAIPEI, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced two additions to its SpatialLabs™ lineup of products: the Acer SpatialLabs View for personal entertainment and Acer SpatialLabs View Pro for commercial audiences. Both are standalone 15.6-inch 4K displays that can be connected to another PC, providing users with portable access to the SpatialLabs suite of experiences. Not just intended for highly-skilled creators, however, this generation of devices brings glasses-free stereoscopic 3D technology to gamers and home-entertainment enthusiasts, too.

Gamers and creators alike will appreciate the series' lightweight design (less than 1.5 kg / 3.3 lbs), making it easy to put in a bag and take to a LAN party or product pitch session. Creators in particular can depend on 100% coverage of the Adobe RGB color gamut, but gamers will also appreciate the devices' 400 nits of brightness.

While the Acer SpatialLabs View comes with an all-new stereoscopic 3D gaming platform, the Acer SpatialLabs View Pro comes with both the technology necessary to realize a user's creations and also an intelligent industrial design that simplifies deployment — a combination that leads to more impactful storytelling opportunities.

SpatialLabs TrueGame — One-Click Stereoscopic 3D Gameplay

SpatialLabs TrueGame is a new application that brings stereoscopic 3D to the world of gaming, letting players enjoy their favorite titles in their true glory. This is possible because games are mostly created with three dimensions in mind: developers include information about depth into each scene and object they build. SpatialLabs leverages this already-existing information in order to present the games in stereoscopic 3D. A dedicated pre-configured 3D profile will be available for each game title among the 50+ modern and classic titles on launch in order to offer players a seamless experience with their favorite games, and profiles for additional titles will be added on a continuous basis moving forwards.

While these profiles rely on a ton of information and a significant amount of work goes into optimizing each one, the platform itself is incredibly user-friendly. After launching the TrueGame application, users simply need to navigate to the title they wish to play and then press "Play." The application will do the rest, automatically launching the necessary game files on a user's system and activating the title's associated TrueGame 3D profile in order to boot the game up in Stereoscopic 3D.

This is a totally new way of playing that offers immersion unlike anything players have experienced before. Rooms appear more spacious, objects appear genuinely layered, and adventures become more exciting—all smooth, in real-time, and without the need for special glasses.

When not playing games, it can also be used as a standard 4K monitor.

SpatialLabs Go — Transform 2D Content Into Stereoscopic 3D Content

Acer's proprietary solution SpatialLabs Go features AI technology that makes it possible to generate stereoscopic 3D content from almost anything that can be displayed in full-screen, all at the press of a button. Photographs pop off the screen, simple web games become a bit more exciting, and videos (online or offline) take on another level of immersion in real-time. Perhaps most importantly, you can generate your own content, by taking some photos or videos with your devices, and once the assets are imported onto the system, you are able to use SpatialLabs Go to generate simulated stereo 3D images.

SpatialLabs Model Viewer — A More Intuitive Way to Create in 3D

The Acer SpatialLabs View Pro is about making creators' lives easier. To this end, out-of-the-box support for all major file formats[1], including newly added support for Datasmith, means that creators can use 3D design software such as Revit, Solidworks, and Cinema 4D by installing Datasmith export plugins: when a project is ready for viewing, it can be imported into the SpatialLabs Model Viewer. Sketchfab integration further simplifies the creation process by giving users access to a massive online library of free and premium 3D assets that can be leveraged for their own projects. As color accuracy is critical for design work, the View Pro's 15.6-inch 4K display covers 100% of the Adobe RGB color gamut.

Not just a tool for creating 3D assets, however, the SpatialLabs View Pro empowers developers with a variety of means to share and display their creations:

Content can be quickly loaded for sharing — whether that's to get feedback from a colleague in the office or to give a customer a true-to-life visualization of the item they're interested in

Those working in sales or marketing will appreciate the Acer SpatialLabs View Pro's slim and portable design: less than 1.5 kg (3.3 lbs) it's easy to take on the go, and a collapsible kickstand makes it possible to set up shop virtually anywhere

A VESA mount makes it easy to affix the Acer SpatialLabs View Pro to kiosks and point-of-sale displays when the situation calls for a more permanent setup, while Ultraleap hand-gesture recognition allows customers to enjoy an even more interactive experience

As with previous SpatialLabs devices, the Acer SpatialLabs View Pro includes several additional add-ons to improve the workflow of 3D creators. The creation can be taken from the 3D software and launched in SpatialLabs Model Viewer with just one click. In addition, Maya and Blender users can connect and edit on a 2D screen while observing their changes being rendered into stereoscopic 3D on the Acer SpatialLabs View Pro — all simultaneously and in real-time.

More information about these technologies and the list of supported game titles are available here.

Availability

The Acer SpatialLabs View (ASV15-1B) will be available this summer starting at USD 1,099.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

Visit Acer's press kit for product images and specifications, or visit the next@acer press room to see all announcements.

[1] Formats include OBJ, FBX, STEP, STL, COLLADA, IGES, glTF, 3DS, BLEND, PLY, DAE, IGS, and Datasmith.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology.

© 2022 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

