Acer Reports September Consolidated Revenues at NT$ 27.16 billion, up 34.2% Month-on-Month

·2 min read

TAIPEI, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) reports its September consolidated revenues at NT$ 27.16 billion with 34.2% growth month-on-month and summed up its consolidated revenues for Q3'22 at NT$64.86 billion. Its year-to-September revenues reached NT$215.58 billion, down 7.3% year-on-year (YoY).

Acer Incorporated Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acer Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Acer)
Acer Incorporated Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acer Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Acer)

Business highlights include revenues from:

  • Gaming desktops grew 14.2% in Q3 YoY

  • Commercial desktops grew 8.0% in Q3 YoY

Acer's public subsidiaries have all announced their September revenues, and their total year-to-September revenues grew 21.8% YoY. Highlights of businesses under incubation:

  • Altos Computing Inc. revenues grew 211.3% in Q3 YoY

  • AcerPure Inc. revenues grew 24.9% in Q3 YoY

While the PC industry is declining post pandemic, Acer's strategy to lower inventory, improve its cash position, and build multiple business engines is enhancing the Acer Group's resilience to weather through economic changes. For instance, its businesses other than PCs and displays contributed 22.9% of total revenues in Q3 and grew 15.0% year-to-September.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2022 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acer-reports-september-consolidated-revenues-at-nt-27-16-billion-up-34-2-month-on-month-301643589.html

SOURCE Acer

