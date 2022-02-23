U.S. markets close in 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,234.54
    -70.22 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,180.87
    -415.74 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,081.07
    -300.45 (-2.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,958.70
    -21.47 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.52
    -0.39 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.70
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.53
    +0.22 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    +0.0290 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3541
    -0.0043 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9640
    -0.0760 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,551.38
    -605.12 (-1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    859.52
    -10.85 (-1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Acer's latest Swift 5 laptop features a 16:10 display and 12th-gen Intel Core

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·2 min read
Acer

Acer isn't wasting any time in making use of Intel's 12th-gen ultraportable processors. The PC maker has unveiled new versions of its Swift 5 and Swift 3 laptops that not only make use of new 12th-gen Core chips, but include a handful of upgrades of their own. Most notably, the new Swift 5 (pictured above) has switched to a 16:10 2,560 x 1,600 display whose taller ratio not only helps with vertical content like documents and websites, but helps eliminate the "chin" present on its 16:9 predecessor. The two-tone aluminum shell gives it a more premium look, too, for those moments when you want to impress executives.

The revamped Swift 5 includes up to a 12-core CPU, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. It also meets Intel's Evo specs for 10 hours of real battery life and fast charging that delivers four hours of use from a 30-minute top-up. Two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports and HDMI 2.1 offer solid connectivity, too. The system is heavier than its predecessor at 2.65lbs, but you might not mind given the upgraded cooling (improved twin fans and D6 heat pipes), a low-noise 1080p webcam and a trackpad made from ocean-bound plastic waste.

Acer Swift 3 laptop (2022)
Acer Swift 3 laptop (2022)

The Swift 3 (shown at middle) is a more modest upgrade. You'll have to make do with a 16:9 display (1080p or 1440p) in this 14-inch system, but you can have up to 2TB of SSD space, 30-minute fast charging and a mix of USB-C, USB-A and HDMI 2.1 ports. The 1080p low-noise webcam also makes the leap to this lower-priced model, and you'll have your choice of more colorful bodies.

Be ready to wait. Acer ships both systems in June, with the Swift 5 starting at $1,499 and the Swift 3 at $850. The Swift 5's price is a steep hike from the $1,000 you would have paid for the late 2020 model, but Acer also appears to be targeting a more upscale audience — there don't appear to be many compromises.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) dropped 2.5% as of 12:15 p.m. ET today on some rather curious news. As DigiTimes Asia reports, the Chinese electric car powerhouse is now looking into making ... cellphones. If true, that sounds like a strange move for Nio, but as DigiTimes explains, it kind of makes sense in an odd way, because Nio "reportedly plans to make its own phones designed specifically to interact with its cars."

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Kodiak Stock Pummeled After Attempt To Improve On Regeneron's Blockbuster Backfired

    Kodiak Sciences' attempt to improve on Regeneron's blockbuster eye drug backfired on Wednesday — and investors pummeled KOD stock.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Falling Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were down by 5.3% as of 1:25 p.m. ET Wednesday. The company announced a long-term collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech company Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen about 9% as of 12:45 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021 yesterday after market close. The stock has been volatile on Wednesday, as shares of the digital banking company started the day up 8.4%. Nu reported a loss of $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter on total revenue of nearly $636 million.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had a bit of a tailwind to start Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya painted a compelling picture for Nvidia's future prospects, reminding investors there's still robust demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs), as plenty of gamers have yet to adopt the latest version of its high-end processors. The analyst noted that the graphics chip market is "still early in [the] upgrade cycle," which could result in stronger demand in the second half of 2022 as supply chain issues abate and the mix of processors improves.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Historically, the stock market has been one of the best tools available to the ordinary person looking to get richer. If that's your goal, two stocks that are worth your hard-earned money are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Medical devices giant Intuitive Surgical struggled at the pandemic's peak as did many of its peers in the industry.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Got $5,000? Please Don't Put It in These 2 Cannabis Growth Stocks

    Investing $5,000 in companies that compete in a growing industry like cannabis can be great for your portfolio. With trailing revenue of $589.31 million, it also has a claim to being one of the world's leaders in the cannabis space.

  • Why Monday.com Tanked 23% Today

    Shares of Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) were down 23% today as of 11:45 a.m. ET. The high-flying software stock has been unwinding in recent months, but this latest drop sends it below where it made its debut in public trading following the IPO in June 2021. The big single-day drop can be chalked up to the fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • This is Why Visa, Mastercard, and American Express Are in Trouble

    When we shop online, at the grocery store, or go to a restaurant, it's just taken for granted that they'll accept credit cards and even take a tap from a mobile phone. In just the last month, there's been an advance on the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) blockchain that could almost eliminate most of those credit card fees and replace them with blockchain transactions.

  • Why Comcast Stock Dropped 4% Today

    The results are in, the medals have been awarded -- and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) isn't in the winner's circle today. Instead, as of 12:15 p.m. ET Wednesday, shares of the cable giant and NBC parent company are down 4.1% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing delivered the "lowest ... ratings ever" for NBC. Eight years ago, NBC bid $7.75 billion to win the rights to broadcast all Olympic games in the U.S. through 2032, but that bet hasn't been paying off for Comcast lately.

  • Why Lemonade, Fastly, and Block Are Falling Today

    The share prices of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and Block (NYSE: SQ) are falling again today in sympathy with the broader market as investors continue to process the news about the potential for conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Additionally, some Block investors may be selling shares because an analyst lowered his price target for the stock. Lemonade was down by 1.5%, Fastly had slid 3.2%, and Block was down by 1.8% as of 12:11 p.m. ET.

  • Don't rule out a commodities 'super spike': Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs' global head of commodities research sends a chilling warning to market bulls.

  • Market in for more downside due to ‘global convergence’ of risk factors: Strategist

    Walser Wealth Management President Rebecca Walser joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook amid supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Russian oligarchs lose £23.5bn as Ukraine crisis deepens

    UK to shut President Putin out of London market as sanctions mount Ofcom fires warning shot at Russia Today over impartiality FTSE 100 flattens as markets weigh Russia sanctions Jeremy Warner: The fall of the Berlin Wall was meant to be the West's final triumph. It was no such thing Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Surged on Wednesday

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) bucked the broader market downturn and charged sharply higher on Wednesday, surging as much as 12.2%. For the fourth quarter, MercadoLibre generated revenue of $2.1 billion, which climbed 74% year over year in local currencies. The results were driven by commerce revenue that grew 67%, while fintech revenue surged 81%.

  • 8 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell according to billionaire Louis Bacon. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon. Louis Bacon is an American investor and hedge fund manager who founded Moore Global Investments in 1989, which […]