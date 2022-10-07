Acer says the Swift Edge is the ‘world’s lightest’ 16-inch OLED laptop

Acer has unveiled a new lightweight laptop that targets on-the-go professionals in a world where more and more people are choosing to work from home or away from the office. The Swift Edge is a 16-inch OLED laptop with a magnesium-aluminum chassis that's only 0.51-inch thin and only weighs 2.58 pounds. That's lighter than the 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air that weighs 2.73 pounds or the 16-inch LG Gram that weighs 2.62 pounds.

Its screen is a 4K OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, surrounded by a narrow bezel that gives it a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. The model is powered by AMD Ryzen 6000 and Pro 6000 processors that come with integrated RDNA2 graphics, allowing users to play modern games in 1080p. It also comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 memory that's upgradable to 32BG and either 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage. The device's 54 Wh 3-cell battery can last up to 10.5 hours based on the company's video playback tests and up to 8.5 hours based on its web browsing test results.

Other features include an FHD (1,920 x 1,080) webcam and support for Microsoft's Pluton security processor architecture, which provides additional protection for Windows 11 PCs. In addition, the laptop has a fingerprint reader and a Noble Wedge Lock slot. Acer's first Swift Edge laptop will be available this month in North America for prices starting at $1,500. In Europe, Middle East and Africa, prices begin at €1,499, while in China prices start at RMB 7,999.