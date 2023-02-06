U.S. markets close in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,109.69
    -26.79 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,774.59
    -151.42 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,919.05
    -87.91 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,974.42
    -11.11 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.55
    +0.16 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.10
    +8.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0756
    -0.0041 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6140
    +0.0820 (+2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2053
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5300
    +1.3800 (+1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,826.07
    -368.76 (-1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.27
    -0.86 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,837.35
    -64.45 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,693.65
    +184.19 (+0.67%)
     

Aceragen Announces Recommendation of Data Monitoring Committee in Terra Study

Aceragen, Inc.
·4 min read
Aceragen, Inc.
Aceragen, Inc.

DURHAM, N.C. and EXTON, Pa., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aceragen, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACGN) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the care of people living with rare pulmonary and rheumatic diseases, today announced the recommendation of its independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) in regard to the on-going TERRA Phase 2 study of ACG-701 in patients with melioidosis. The DMC is responsible for providing oversight of safety and efficacy for this study and has recommended the TERRA study continue without modification.

The DMC review was a planned meeting held in order to monitor the safety of the seriously ill subjects participating in the TERRA study.

“This safety review represents an important milestone for ACG-701, as it allows the TERRA study to continue to evaluate ACG-701 in these hospitalized melioidosis patients. We are very pleased that the DMC recommended that the trial continue. We look forward to delivering the data from the study later this year,” stated Carl Kraus, M.D., Aceragen’s Chief Medical Officer.

ACG-701 for Melioidosis
Aceragen has executed an ~$50 million development partnership with the Department of Defense’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency (“DTRA”) to investigate ACG-701 as a potential medical countermeasure for melioidosis, a life-threatening infection caused by the B. pseudomallei pathogen. This program is centered around a Phase 2 trial, the TERRA study (NCT05105035), which is a randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled trial conducted in hospitalized melioidosis patients. TERRA was initiated in May 2022 and continues to actively enroll patients with a data read-out expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.

About Aceragen, Inc. 
Aceragen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the care of people living with rare pulmonary and rheumatic diseases. Our lead product candidate, ACG-701, is an oral, loading dose formulation of sodium fusidate that is in development for the treatment of melioidosis and acute pulmonary exacerbations associated with cystic fibrosis. ACG-701 has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation, and Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) from the FDA in acute exacerbations with cystic fibrosis. Aceragen is also developing ACG-801, recombinant human acid ceramidase, as an enzyme replacement therapy for an untreated lysosomal storage disorder called Farber disease. To learn more about us and our programs, please visit Aceragen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's new development opportunities, clinical trials and studies, product designation and/or status, financial position, funding for continued operations, cash reserves, projected costs, prospects, clinical trials, plans, expectations, strategies, projections and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "may," "could," "should," "potential," "likely," "projects," "continue," "will," “schedule,” and "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events and various assumptions. We cannot guarantee that we will achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements including, without limitation: whether we will be able to successfully integrate the acquired operations; whether our cash resources will be sufficient to fund continuing operations; and newly acquired operations; whether our products will advance into or through the clinical trial process when anticipated or at all or warrant submission for regulatory approval; whether such products will receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies; whether our products receive approval, they will be successfully distributed and marketed; and whether our collaborations will be successful. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and otherwise in the Company’s subsequent filings and reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Please direct questions to:

John Kirby
Chief Financial Officer
Aceragen, Inc.

 

CONTACT: jkirby@aceragen.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is Gilead Sciences a Good Stock to Buy Now?

    Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) marched higher on Thursday, Feb. 2 in response to a fourth-quarter earnings report that exceeded expectations. A day later, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agreed to dramatically increase the addressable patient population for an important cancer drug called Trodelvy. Gilead Sciences splashed out with a $21 billion acquisition of Immunomedics in 2020 for access to Trodelvy.

  • Drug companies face COVID cliff in 2023 as sales set to plummet

    Pharmaceutical companies that made billions from the pandemic over the past two years selling vaccines and treatments are now up against a steep COVID cliff and investor pressure to spend their windfalls wisely. Western drugmakers including Pfizer Inc, BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and Merck & Co are estimated to have brought in about $100 billion in revenue from COVID vaccines and treatments in 2022. Company and analyst estimates suggest those sales could fall by nearly two-thirds this year due to built up product inventories around the world including in the countries that pay the most.

  • Could This Indication Provide a Lift for Bristol Myers Squibb's Stock?

    Bristol Myers' Sotyktu recently moved one step closer to its first approval in the European Union.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: Strong Catalysts Confirm the Bull Thesis on These 2 Stocks

    All investors are after gains, but in trying to find the right stocks to increase a portfolio’s value, are constantly inundated with massive amounts of data. Thus, separating the wheat from the chaff is an arduous process but there are tools to help make sense of it all. TipRanks’ Smart Score is one. The tool collects all the info needed on any given stock and sorts it out into 8 different categories, all known to impact future performance. Combining those factors, they are then distilled into a

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 3, 2023 Operator: Welcome to the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Shannon and I will be your operator for today’s call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please […]

  • AbbVie Aims for New Drugs to Boost Sales as Competitors Target Humira

    The drugmaker is turning to next-generation successors to Humira to replenish billions of dollars in sales that will be lost.

  • Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 2, 2023 Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Lilly Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct the question-and-answer session, and instructions will be given at […]

  • Quebec becomes first province to cover PrBRUKINSA® (zanubrutinib) for the Treatment of Waldenström's macroglobulinemia

    BeiGene Canada, the affiliate of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) (HKEX: 06160) (SSE: 688235), a global biotechnology company, announced today that the Government of Quebec will publicly fund BRUKINSA® (zanubrutinib), a second generation inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), for the treatment of adult patients with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM), a rare blood cancer. As of February 1st, 2023, BRUKINSA will be included on the List of Medications reimbursed under the Régie de l'assurance

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • Best Stock to Buy: Palantir Stock vs. C3.ai Stock

    Growth stocks are in favor again to start 2023. Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are certainly interesting choices. This video will answer which growth stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • ‘Won’t get fooled again’? Nasdaq jumped more than 10% in January. Here’s what history shows happens next to the tech-heavy index.

    Bespoke Investment Group examined how the Nasdaq has performed historically following a monthly gain of at least 10% after being down in the prior 12 months.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Still Look Cheap Despite This Year’s Rally

    It might be obvious to point out that an important part of the investing game is to find the stocks that are undervalued — that is, the companies with sound fundamentals that the market is presently not fully appreciating. Luckily for investors, after 2022’s widespread carnage, there are still plenty of names out there still at relatively depressed levels. In fact, even after the strong rallies seen in the year’s opening stretch, such was 2022’s merciless bear, there are scores of stocks out the

  • Newmont offers to buy Australia's biggest miner amid gold merger spree

    The takeover would ripple into Canada where both companies operate mines

  • Here’s Why Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Disappointed the Investors in Q4

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Small-Cap Fund” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund delivered 4.74% in the fourth quarter compared to a 6.23% return for the Russell 2000 Index, while the fund declined -19.27% in the year 2022. Multiple companies across sectors delivered strong […]

  • ‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence

    The bailout by the Federal Home Loan Bank has critics questioning whether the government-backed enterprise has lost its way.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plunge — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • 11 Best CBD Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best CBD stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best CBD Stocks To Buy Now. The cannabis industry in 2022 had mixed results. While some new markets experienced significant growth, sales in many established markets decreased, slowing or even […]

  • Two Wall Street Powerhouses Hit by the Fall of Billionaire Adani's Empire

    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani saw his net worth melt by tens of billions of dollars in a matter of days. Last September, Adani became by far the richest man in Asia and the second richest man in the world behind Elon Musk with a fortune estimated at $150 billion. This fortune is currently valued at $59 billion as of Feb. 4, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It has melted a total of $91 billion in six months.

  • Best Stock to Buy: Nio Stock vs. BYD Stock

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) and BYD (OTC: BYDD.F)(OTC: BYDDY) are catching a powerful tailwind from growing electric vehicle (EV) sales. This video will answer which EV stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Steve Eisman of ‘Big Short’ Fame Sees a New Paradigm Unfolding in Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Don’t be fooled by the recent rally in everything from tech stocks to crypto, says Steve Eisman.Most Read from BloombergTwin Earthquakes Kill More Than 1,000 in Turkey and SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesThe Neuberger Berman Group portfolio manager, who famously bet against