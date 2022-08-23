U.S. markets open in 3 hours 33 minutes

Acerola Extract Market size is projected to reach 24 million by 2026

·4 min read
Rising Adoption of Natural Food Ingredients to Drive the Acerola Extract Market

Chicago, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global acerola extract market size was estimated to be valued at USD 16 Million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 24 Million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 7.6%, in terms of value. It is driven by the rising adoption of natural food products, the increasing investments in botanical extract ingredients, and the growing demand for natural antioxidant in food and beverage products.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=14907092

Acerola is a shrub or small tree bearing fruit like cherry which is red in color when ripened. Acerola is a rich source of vitamin C. It also holds vitamin A, thiamine, riboflavin, and niacin. Acerola is used to treat or prevent scurvy, a disease caused by deficiency of vitamin C. It is also used for preventing heart disease, ‘hardening of the arteries’ (atherosclerosis), blood clots, and cancer. The acerola fruit has higher amounts of vitamin C than even oranges and strawberries.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Acerola Extract Market"
164 – Tables
38 – Figures
195 – Pages

North America dominated the global acerola extract market. The market in the region is highly diversified, and manufacturers are strongly focusing on the development of advanced technology processes to cater to the demand of its end users. The market of acerola extract is fairly matured in the region. It is driven by factors such as presence of major acerola extract manufacturers, such as Kemin Industries, Inc. (US) and The Green Labs LLC (US).

Among various applications of acerola extract, meat products segment accounted for the major market share in the overall acerola extract market. Acerola extract is used as a natural antioxidant and cure accelerator in meat products.

Based on form, the dry segment is projected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. Acerola extract available in the dry form are easy to manage and have better storage conditions as compared to the liquid form. These extracts are available in powdered and textured forms. Dry acerola extract has wide application in food & beverage industry.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=14907092

Among nature, the conventional segment accounted for the major market share. Conventional farming of acerola has higher productivity and thus is more profitable for the growers. However, organic acerola extract is expected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for organic food, coupled with the rising disposable income

Plant Extracts Market by Type (Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts, Spices, Essential Oils, Flavors & fragrances), Application (Pharmaceutical & Dietary Supplements, Food & beverages, cosmetics), Sources, and Region - Forecast to 2026
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/plant-extracts-market-942.html

Functional Food Ingredients Market by Type (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Carotenoids, and Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates), Source, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/functional-food-ingredients-market-9242020.html

Browse Adjacent ReportsFood and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


