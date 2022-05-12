U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

Acer's Aspire Vero Green Laptop Clinches another Design Accolade with an iF Design Award 2022

·5 min read

Acer's Swift 5 laptop, Aspire C24 All-in-One PC, Predator X32 FP display, and Predator GD711 projector also win the iF Design Award 2022 for excellence

TAIPEI, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer's Aspire Vero green laptop has earned its fourth design award, the iF Design Award 2022, on top of winning a 2022 Red Dot award, a 2021 Good Design Award of Japan, and a 2021 Red Dot Award for its eco-packaging design. Other winners of this year's iF Design Award are the Swift 5 laptop, Aspire C24 All-in-One PC, Predator X32 FP display, and Predator GD711 projector.

Acer Incorporated Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acer Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Acer)
Acer Incorporated Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acer Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Acer)

A record number of more than 10,000 products and projects were registered for the iF Design Award 2022. More than 132 design experts from over 20 countries made up this year's iF jury panel, who had the task of finding and awarding the submissions with the greatest innovative power – and perhaps discover the next rising star in design. The jury evaluated entries based on the criteria of idea, form, function, differentiation, and impact.

Acer Aspire Vero Green Laptop

The initial manifestation of Acer's Earthion mission, the Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-51) is Acer's first step towards pioneering a green PC. These sustainable ideals are apparent throughout the laptop: Its chassis features 30% PCR (post-consumer recycled) plastic, it ships in award-winning 100% recyclable packaging, and its VeroSense™ software gives users control over their energy expenditure, letting them choose usage modes that optimize energy efficiency and battery life. Additionally, the laptop is easy to repair and upgrade.

Striking a balance between design language that is both attractive and sustainable, the Aspire Vero achieves its iconic look by contrasting the chassis' natural grey color with a splattering of yellow pigment dots for accent—all paint-free. A textured surface makes the green PC easier to hold and helps it to further stand out in the crowd, while a laser-engraved finishing gives it a crisp and premium look, replacing most sticker labels in the process.

Acer's Swift 5 Laptop

The new Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56T) is a premium laptop with 14-inch display is designed for executives and mobile professionals, bringing together powerful internals and a gorgeous WQXGA screen in a thin and light chassis, plus all-day battery life. This Intel® Evo-verified laptop offers a perfect balance of performance and portability, it not only provides a great experience, but is housed in a stylish thin-and-light CNC-machined unibody chassis. The laptop's OceanGlass™ ­touchpad has been made from ocean-bound plastic waste, providing sleek glass-like tactile feeling. This green distinction does not come at the cost of performance: the touchpad has a Microsoft Precision Touchpad certification and supports multi-finger gestures.

Acer Aspire C24 All-in-One PC

For enhanced performance when working from home, the Aspire C24 All-In-One PC with 24-inch display (C24-1600) has been refreshed with Windows 11. A host of connectivity options backs up this powerful hardware for fast and stable connectivity. It can also be tilted (-5 to 25°), allowing users to find the perfect angle before getting started. This ultra-slim AIO delivers tidy and space-saving cable management, keeping the workspace free from distraction—and being finished in black with platinum details, the Aspire C24s look incredibly sharp too.

Predator X32 FP Display

The new Predator X32 FP gaming monitor has been carefully engineered to balance the performance gamers expect with the visual brilliance creators need. Featuring 160 Hz refresh rate, this UHD (3,840x2,160) 32-inch monitor also boasts VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 certification, IPS panels that support 576-zone miniLED local dimming, Delta E<1 color accuracy and 99% coverage of the AdobeRGB color gamut. As a result, it delivers stunningly clear and fluid visuals that are essential for tracking objects as they zip across the screen.

Predator GD711 Projector

The Predator GD711 is a smart 4K LED gaming projector that is compatible with both console and PC gaming systems. The projector includes several modes that users can shift between depending on their mood. Predator GD711 offers 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution for enjoying movies and videos in sharp detail, while two game modes—one for bright scenes, another for dark ones—let users pick frame settings optimized for the aesthetics of the game they're playing. In addition, users may enjoy responsive control whether watching football, or playing racing, sports, and action games thanks to 1080p 240 Hz technology and VRR technology. Furthermore, projecting at just 26 dBa when in ECO mode, this game-ready home theater won't break your immersion, either.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will infuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acers-aspire-vero-green-laptop-clinches-another-design-accolade-with-an-if-design-award-2022-301545818.html

SOURCE Acer

