ACERTUS Unveils New Platform API to Enable Vehicle Title & Registration Processing at Scale

ST. LOUIS, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACERTUS , an omnichannel automotive logistics platform, today announced the release of a new Application Programming Interface (API) to digitize title and registration processing at scale. The technology instantly connects auto industry players to ACERTUS' processing capabilities for initial titles, lease and renewal registrations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. The latest offering builds on ACERTUS' strategy to deliver a fully integrated, end-to-end tech solution to streamline and simplify automotive logistics and meet demand for faster service.

With established direct DMV connections, in-state presence, and online connectivity, the new ACERTUS API helps mitigate processing delays and navigate the complexities of state rules, regulations, and requirements. The auto industry is still reeling from Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) backlogs and delays as a result of closures, restricted working hours and limited staff due to COVID-19 safety precautions. The pandemic also sparked a new wave of transactions happening online including automotive ecommerce which resulted in an influx of out-of-state vehicle sales and consequently out-of-state titling.

"Our API brings a new era of efficiency to the automotive industry and will allow us to deepen our integration with our retail partners who are responsible for large volumes of titles and registrations," said Trent Broberg, Chief Executive Officer. "We are built to scale, processing more than 1 million transactions per year. Our technology, deep industry knowledge and relationships with DMVs ensure we deliver speed, efficiency and accuracy with each and every transaction."

The new platform API will benefit auto dealers by providing a seamless and streamlined approach to title and registration services to:

Expand their customer reach;

Process titles nationwide, not just their own or neighboring states;

Boost sales;

Digitize a complicated, paper-heavy process and;

Continue to meet the unprecedented demand consumers have for vehicles with speed and efficiency to close sales.

ACERTUS has created the only completely comprehensive approach to automotive logistics with the ability to move, store, recondition, title and deliver vehicles anywhere in the country through one platform. With one company to handle the entire vehicle journey, this strategy dramatically improves efficiency and reliability for customers. Our people, process, innovative technology and relentless drive to deliver are just some of the reasons we made Inc. Magazine's list of the 5000 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. For more information, call 855-ACERTUS (855-223-7887) or visit ACERTUSdelivers.com .

