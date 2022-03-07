U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,201.09
    -127.78 (-2.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,817.38
    -797.42 (-2.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,830.96
    -482.48 (-3.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,951.33
    -49.57 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.00
    +0.60 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    2,002.30
    +6.40 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.80
    +0.09 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0857
    -0.0059 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3107
    -0.0141 (-1.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3100
    +0.5300 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,213.23
    -170.69 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    847.27
    -4.35 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Acerus Announces Closing of Acquisition of Serenity Pharmaceuticals LLC and Acquisition of Global Rights to Noctiva™

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ASPCF
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Conference Call to be Held on March 9, 2022 at 8:30am ET to Discuss Transaction

TORONTO, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (the “Company” or “Acerus”) (TSX:ASP; OTCQB:ASPCF) today announced the closing of its previously-announced acquisition of Serenity Pharmaceuticals LLC (“Serenity”), including the global rights to its Noctiva™ brand. Serenity, based in Miami, FL, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for diseases associated with voiding disorders and had previously been granted approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Noctiva™ (desmopressin acetate) nasal spray. Additional details of this transaction can be found in the Company’s filings in the US and Canada.

Acerus will host an investor call to discuss the acquisition of Serenity on March 9, 2022 at 8:30 am Eastern. To access the call live, please dial 416-406-0743 or 1-800-952-5114 and use access code 4028136#. Listeners are encouraged to dial in 10 minutes before the call begins to avoid delays. A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 by dialing 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053, using access code:3378123#.

“We are excited to announce the closing of this significant transaction which positions Acerus for faster top line growth and improved long-term performance,” said Edward Gudaitis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acerus Pharmaceuticals. “The combined enterprise brings a broader array of offerings to the urology and men’s health markets in North America, leveraging our expanding footprint and strengthening our outlook for years to come.”

The presentation that Acerus will cover during the investor call, as well as a FAQ document, can be found on the Acerus Investor Page of its website, or at the links below, as well as on SEDAR.

Presentation: http://www.aceruspharma.com/files/doc_downloads/2022/Acerus-Serenity-Combo_Public-deck_final_03072022.pdf

FAQ: http://www.aceruspharma.com/files/doc_downloads/2022/ASP-SER-Acqusition-Public-FAQs_final_03072022.pdf

About Acerus

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of innovative prescription products that improve patient experience, with a primary focus in the field of men’s health. The Company commercializes its products via its own salesforce in the United States and Canada, and through a global network of licensed distributors in other territories.

Acerus’ shares trade on TSX under the symbol ASP and on OTCQB under the symbol ASPCF. For more information, visit www.aceruspharma.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Serenity

Founded in 2006 and located in Miami, Florida, Serenity Pharmaceuticals is focused on developing products that address urinary conditions that impact the health and well-being of millions of people. Serenity Pharmaceuticals is working to develop patented pharmaceuticals with unique delivery mechanisms and formulations, to provide safe and effective treatments for voiding disorders.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to Acerus or Serenity, certain statement contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information, future oriented financial information or financial outlooks (collectively “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be contained in this document and other public filings of Acerus. Forward-looking information relates to statements concerning Acerus and the combined company’s outlook, anticipated events or results, statements as to Acerus’ management expectations with respect to the Acquisition, including the completion thereof, and statements with respect to the combined company including expected net revenues of the combined company and in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “projects”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking information in this press release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Acerus, including expectations and assumptions concerning the closing of the Acquisition. Although Acerus believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Acerus can give no assurance that they will prove correct. Forward-looking information are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this press release. The key risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Acquisition not closing as anticipated; delay or failure to resume the production of Noctiva; failure to raise sufficient capital, which could impede the ability to properly launch Noctiva and thus achieve anticipated revenue targets for Acerus; failure to maintain ongoing production of Natesto or Noctiva due to quality issues, supply chain disruption or events at the contract manufacturers that produce both products; failure to achieve or maintain adequate and competitive commercial and government reimbursement for either of Natesto and Noctiva with key payers in the US or other key markets; failure to attain market acceptance and anticipated market shares for the combined company’s products; failure to retain key personnel or failure to replace departures in a timely manner; failure of the combined company to integrate and achieve expected synergies; the profitability and viability of the combined entity; the ability of Acerus and the combined company to continue as a going concern; the anticipated ability of Acerus to raise the capital required to fund the payment of the purchase price and the operations of the combined company; the continued commercialization and sales of products; market acceptance of the company’s products; generic entrance risk and intellectual property risks; risks associated with the company’s marketing and distribution and reliance on third party manufacturers and suppliers; risks related to product safety or efficacy concerns which could result in litigation, regulatory action or product recalls or withdrawals; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy, tax, prescription drug pricing and rebates and other laws or regulations and interpretations thereof; developments with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration, severity and scope of the pandemic and potential impacts on operations and supply chains; the fact that the combined company will continue to have a controlling shareholder; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in Acerus’ reports filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties you should refer to our annual information form dated March 10, 2021, that is available on www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Company Contact
ir@aceruspharma.com

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Witty
Acerus Investor Relations
(646) 438-9385
cwitty@darrowir.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock tumbled today on some very curious news: Analyst company J.P. Morgan released a note (reported on TheFly.com) that named Amazon the bank's "top internet idea." Amazon stock fell 4% through 12:30 p.m. ET. According to J.P. Morgan's note, the Department of Commerce estimated that fourth-quarter e-commerce sales in the United States were only $257.6 billion, which was below J.P. Morgan's own prediction of $270 billion -- which sounds like bad news, and may have spooked investors.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock fell off a cliff Monday morning, tumbling 4% by noon ET. "We continue to view Nvidia as an industry leader in accelerated computing," said the analyst, "and expect the proliferation of [artificial intelligence and machine learning] to drive earnings growth and a valuation multiple that exceeds the industry average over the long-run." Furthermore, Goldman sees a possible "positive catalyst for the stock" in Nvidia's upcoming annual Graphics Technology Conference (GTC 2022) to be held from March 21 to March 24.

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • Morgan Stanley and Citi Strategists See Equities Storm Forming

    (Bloomberg) -- As equity markets sink around the world, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. strategists say a perfect storm looks to be gathering.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $123 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears“Downside risk remains m

  • Airline Stocks Are Plunging: Is Now the Right Time to Buy In?

    What happened When oil prices spike higher, airline stocks typically sell off. Such was the case on Monday. Crude prices hit levels unseen since 2008, and airline stocks are badly underperforming the market on a down day for equities.

  • Market strategists discuss if the current environment is a buying opportunity

    Upholdings Portfolio Manager Robert Cantewell and Scott Clemons, Brown Brothers Harriman Chief Investment Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expected market volatility amid geopolitical tensions and Fed interest rate hikes, spiking oil prices and energy market unrests, companies benefiting and hurt by market behaviors.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • Palantir stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses one ticker that's trending today: Palantir.

  • Why Shopify's Shares Slid 28% in February

    The e-commerce platform for entrepreneurs warned of a slowdown in 2022, even as it ramps up spending on its infrastructure.

  • Icahn sheds Occidental Petroleum stake, Qualcomm falls on reports of Samsung cyberattack

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith examines the opposing positions billionaire investors Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn take on Occidental Petroleum stakes, Bill Ackman's stake in the Canadian Pacific Railroad, and Qualcomm's shares fall after a cyberattack on Samsung.

  • 3 Stocks to Watch This Week

    It's fair to say that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Disney (NYSE: DIS), and AT&T (NYSE: T) will be making headlines this week, even though those market bellwethers posted their latest quarterly reports weeks ago. Apple is hosting a media event on Tuesday. Disney follows with its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they were fully repaid in dollars, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of paying back foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russian Official Threatens Europe Gas PipelineChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • This Is The Ultimate Donald Trump Stock: Is DWAC A Buy As Truth Social Launches?

    Donald Trump is one of the world's most famous businessmen. Now investors can throw in their lot with the former President with DWAC stock.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • My Top Beaten-Down Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The widespread market sell-off has created a lot of potential buying opportunities for long-term investors. But pulling the trigger when the market just seems to keep going down is easier said than done.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)?

    If you want to know who really controls ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:CHPT ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Why Rivian Stock Fell Again Today

    Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), an electric vehicle (EV) maker, slid again today as investors grew increasingly concerned about the company's rising vehicle prices. For some context, Rivian told customers last week that the prices of its vehicles were going to increase as the cost of materials has gone up. News that the company was going to raise prices -- by as much as 20% for some model configurations -- sent Rivian's share price reeling.