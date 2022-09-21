U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,887.75
    +15.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,925.00
    +124.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,942.50
    +20.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,807.10
    +12.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.91
    +1.97 (+2.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.60
    +12.50 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    19.58
    +0.40 (+2.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9910
    -0.0062 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.94
    +1.18 (+4.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1346
    -0.0034 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0200
    +0.3170 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,164.36
    -74.21 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.45
    -2.58 (-0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,258.85
    +66.19 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

Acerus Announces Initiation of Strategic Review

0
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation
·2 min read
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation

  • Ernst & Young Orenda Corporate Finance Inc. (“EY”) engaged as independent financial advisors

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (the “Company” or “Acerus”) (TSX: ASP; OTCQB: ASPCF) today announced that the Board of Directors has determined to undertake a strategic review of capital and business alternatives, including a possible debt or equity financing, asset sale, M&A, or licensing transaction.

The Board has struck a committee of independent directors to supervise this strategic review process. Ernst & Young Orenda Corporate Finance Inc. (“EY”) has been engaged as independent financial advisors to the Company. Parties interested in pursuing a transaction with Acerus should contact EY via one of the persons listed below to get further details and should plan to deliver a non-binding letter of interest no later than October 26, 2022.

Michael Hayes
Senior Vice-President
michael.hayes@parthenon.ey.com
416 575 9089

Jatinder Wadhwa
Senior Vice-President
Jatinder.Wadhwa@ca.ey.com
416 943 2063

Allen Yao
Vice-President
Allen.Yao@parthenon.ey.com
416 943 3470

About Acerus

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of innovative prescription products that improve patient experience, with a primary focus in the field of men’s health. The Company commercializes its products via its own salesforce in the United States and Canada, and through a global network of licensed distributors in other territories.

Acerus’ shares trade on TSX under the symbol ASP and on OTCQB under the symbol ASPCF. For more information, visit www.aceruspharma.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information are assumptions regarding our future operational results. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual performance of the company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and could differ materially from what is currently expected as set out above. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties you should refer to our annual information form dated March 14, 2022 that is available on www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Company Contact
ir@aceruspharma.com

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Witty
Acerus Investor Relations
(646) 438-9385
cwitty@darrowir.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jeffrey Gundlach says bonds are ‘wickedly cheap’ compared to stocks — and offers one way to get a 9% return without much risk

    The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.

  • Mohamed El-Erian Says Stagflation Is Coming; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The ‘70s are coming back in a big way, and while that’s not so bad in fashion or in music, it’s safe to say that no one really wants that ‘70s economy back. That was the decade that brought stagflation, a nasty mix of high inflation, increasing unemployment, and stagnant job growth. Economists had long thought that combo impossible, but the economic mismanagement of the Carter Administration proved them wrong. At least one top economist, Mohamed El-Erian from Allianz, sees a stagflationary perio

  • S&P 500 History Points to a Sharp Bounce After Fed Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- For equity investors sunk in gloom, the interest rate rise expected from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday may actually yield some relief.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapsePutin Mobilizes More Troops, Wields Ukraine Nuclear ThreatTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation FightUS stock mark

  • Warren Buffett Is Sitting On $168 Billion In Unrealized Gains From These 4 Stocks

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells a stock, the investing community wisely pays close attention. Since taking the reins in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate gain of 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. While there are a lot of factors that have played a role in Warren Buffett's success, including his love of cyclical companies and dividend stocks, it's his patience that's proven most important.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Soar 51% to 70% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a former rising star that's crashing and burning this year. The average price target for the stock is nearly 51% higher than Nvidia's current share price. Nvidia CFO Colette Kress noted in the Q2 conference call that the company has several launches of next-generation superchip platforms on the way soon.

  • Ford Stock Just Got Hammered: Buy the Dip?

    The Detroit automaker's shares sank by a double-digit percentage Tuesday after management said parts shortages would hurt its third-quarter results.

  • Warren Buffett recommends low-cost index funds for most people — but BofA says the S&P 500 is the ‘worst thing to hold’ right now. Buy these 4 top sectors to avoid confusion

    Ignore Buffett's wisdom? Maybe just this once.

  • 3 REITs with the Highest Upside According to Analysts

    When investors consider the vast universe of real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks they can purchase, it’s always difficult to make well-informed decisions. So it’s always comforting to know that professional analysts who have studied all of the matrices and news of a particular company support your choices. Analyst ratings also assist investors by pointing out which REITs have the highest potential upside from current prices. Here are three REIT stocks with the highest upside predictions f

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

    Baron Funds, an asset management company, released its “Baron Opportunity Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Baron Opportunity Fund (the “Fund”) fell sharply and significantly lagged the broader market during the second quarter and first half of the year. For the quarterly period, the Fund dropped […]

  • Cathie Wood Went Bargain Shopping: Here Are 3 Stocks She Bought Hand Over Fist Last Week

    Cathie Wood went looking for discounts last week. The co-founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management, known for her bold calls on technology stocks, went searching through the bargain bin of beaten-down stocks last week and came away with some real winners. Twilio could well be one of the most successful companies you've never heard of -- but it's almost certain you've interacted with its groundbreaking platform, which integrates communication software with mobile apps.

  • “Dr. Doom” Roubini Expects a ‘Long, Ugly’ Recession and Stocks Sinking 40%

    (Bloomberg) -- Economist Nouriel Roubini, who correctly predicted the 2008 financial crisis, sees a “long and ugly” recession in the US and globally occurring at the end of 2022 that could last all of 2023 and a sharp correction in the S&P 500.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wea

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Stock-Split Stock Is a Smarter Buy Than Tesla or Shopify

    This passive-income powerhouse offers a nearly 15% yield and is slated to split its shares in less than a week.

  • Where to Buy AMD Stock on the Dip

    Advanced Micro Devices stock is down about 50% from its highs, but its business hums along. Let's look at where support may come into play.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    What’s going on in the markets lately? Since the start of this year, we’ve seen a prolonged bearish trend, and now a cycle of high volatility. Investors can be forgiven for feeling some confusion, or even some whiplash, in trying to follow the rapid ups and downs of recent weeks. One important fact does stand out, however. Over the past three months, since mid-June, we’ve see rallies and dips – but the markets have not seriously challenged that mid-June low point. Examining the situation from re

  • Stock market today: 3 tickers trending on Yahoo Finance

    Here are 3 tickers trending on Yahoo Finance in premarket trading.

  • Bullish insiders at Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) loaded up on US$1.2m of stock earlier this year

    Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc...

  • These 10 Stocks Can Crash After Federal Reserve’s Latest Rate Hike

    In this article, we will look at the 10 stocks that can crash after the Federal Reserve’s latest rate hike. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at These 5 Stocks Can Crash After Federal Reserve’s Latest Rate Hike. Inflation Rose 8.3% in August In August 2022, the all […]

  • Stocks on the move after hours: Stitch Fix, Beyond Meat, Ford

    Stitch Fix and Beyond Meat were just some of the companies on the move in after hours trading on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

  • Record 38% Plunge in Bond ETF Leaves Bearish Traders Exhausted

    (Bloomberg) -- A brutal wipeout in a $25 billion bond exchange-traded fund has investors wagering that the worst is over on the eve of a crucial Federal Reserve decision.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Ne

  • What Is A Short Squeeze And What Is Going On In GameStop, AMC

    There are several factors that contributed to these gargantuan moves, but one is surely the classic short squeeze. While there are some new factors at play in the markets today, the short squeeze has been around as long as shorting stock. Here is how the short squeeze works.