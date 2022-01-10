U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,644.25
    -23.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,031.00
    -76.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,428.25
    -152.75 (-0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,163.60
    -12.30 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.34
    -0.56 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.10
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1316
    -0.0049 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.78
    +1.17 (+5.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3570
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2720
    -0.2780 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,279.62
    -547.62 (-1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.99
    -64.89 (-6.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.84
    -15.44 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Announces Commercial Agreement With Verity Pharmaceuticals for the Promotion of NATESTO® in Puerto Rico

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Verity Pharmaceuticals will begin promoting NATESTO to health care professionals throughout Puerto Rico in Q1, 2022. This agreement represents a new partnership and the continued expansion of NATESTO into new markets.

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (the “Company” or “Acerus”) (TSX:ASP; OTCQB:ASPCF) today announced the signing of an agreement with Verity Pharmaceuticals (“Verity Pharma”) for the exclusive rights to promote NATESTO in Puerto Rico. Verity Pharma is a privately-owned pharmaceutical company with offices in Canada, the United States, and Ireland that specializes in providing innovative, market-leading pharmaceutical products to patients across North America. Under the terms of the agreement, Verity Pharma will promote NATESTO across the island of Puerto Rico, leveraging its existing commercial footprint and health care network. Acerus will maintain control of distribution, market access, and regulatory activities on the island of Puerto Rico.

“Acerus is very pleased to be partnering with Verity Pharma to continue to increase the market penetration of NATESTO,” said Edward Gudaitis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acerus. "Verity Pharma’s established and significant salesforce and healthcare network in Puerto Rico will be the catalyst to expand patient access to NATESTO.”

“Verity Pharma is extremely pleased with the addition of NATESTO to the Puerto Rico Health Care system. NATESTO has significant value to patients suffering from hypogonadism,” said Howard Glase, CEO of Verity Pharma. “Moreover, Verity Pharma is proud to work with Acerus and facilitate the commercialization of NATESTO in Puerto Rico."

About Acerus

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a Canadian-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of innovative prescription products that improve patient experience, with a primary focus in the field of men’s health. The Company commercializes its products via its own salesforce in the United States and Canada, and through a global network of licensed distributors in other territories.

Acerus’ shares trade on TSX under the symbol ASP and on OTCQB under the symbol ASPCF. For more information, visit www.aceruspharma.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information are assumptions regarding our future operational results. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual performance of the company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including with respect to the commercial success of NATESTO in Puerto Rico, and could differ materially from what is currently expected as set out above. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties you should refer to our annual information form dated March 10, 2021 that is available on www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Company Contact
ir@aceruspharma.com

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Witty
Acerus Investor Relations
(646) 438-9385
cwitty@darrowir.com


Recommended Stories

  • Zynga to Be Acquired by Take-Two for $12.7 Billion. Zynga Stock Is Soaring.

    Shares of gaming services company Zynga were soaring in premarket trading following the news that it will be acquired by Take-Two Interactive in a cash-and-stock deal with an enterprise value of $12.7 billion. Zynga (ticker: ZNGA ) shares jumped 46.3% to $8.82, while Take-Two ( TTWO ) dropped 8.4% to $150.84. Under the terms of the deal, Zynga stockholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $6.36 in stock when the transaction closes, for a total of $9.86 per Zynga share.

  • 3 beaten-down Warren Buffett stocks poised to pop in 2022, if you're looking for bargains amid all-time highs

    Scared of sky-high stock prices? These dirt-cheap stocks are good bets for 2022.

  • Alibaba Stock Gets a Target Price Cut. Here’s Why It’s Still a Buy.

    Investors have been rushing to buy Alibaba stock since the beginning of the year. That's largely due to the shares looking attractively cheap.

  • ‘Bond King’ Jeffery Gundlach predicts the dollar will dive — which means these 3 assets could shine

    The billionaire investor expects the U.S. dollar to "slip pretty mightily."

  • 3 Tech Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy for 2022

    These solid companies are getting unfairly punished by the market. Savvy investors should take note.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    It's been eight months since I sold my stake in AT&T. When the stock moved higher on the news -- even after the company announced it would lower its quarterly payouts -- that was all I needed to get out.

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.

  • Tilray: Analyst Stays Cautious Ahead of November Quarter Earnings

    Before Monday’s (Jan 10) trading truly kicks into action, Tilray (TLRY) will release its November (F2Q22) quarter results. Ahead of the print, Cantor’s Pablo Zuanic believes the trends are not tilting in the Canadian LP’s favor. “Unless the company issues bullish forward commentary, we expect the stock to face pressure from the November quarter print,” the analyst forewarned. While Zuanic notes that cannabis makes up less than half of the company’s sales (in the August quarter they accounted for

  • Bitcoin: Top 10 'buy the dip' investors

    From Elon Musk to Jack Dorsey, and Ark Investment's Cathie Wood, here's how world's top crypto believers gathered more bitcoin when it was falling.

  • Bitcoin Approaches Death Cross as Goldman Foresees 4 Fed Rate Hikes This Year

    Death cross’ past record as an indicator of deeper drawdowns is mixed.

  • 3 Top Software Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Whether at home, work, or play, software is likely to play a vital role in our activities. Due to annual recurring revenues (ARR), profitability, and high product demand, software companies make terrific investments. It is tough to talk about software stocks without mentioning the world's largest software company, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • Why Shares of Teladoc Sank in 2021

    Shares of virtual healthcare provider Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) fell 54% last year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Teladoc grew U.S. subscription members 41% in 2020. CEO Jason Gorevic knew 2020 would be a tough act to follow since so many deals were pulled forward during the pandemic.

  • Here's Why Salesforce.com Dropped 11% in December

    Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) stock fell 10.8% following a disappointing earnings announcement on Nov. 30. While the company outpaced Wall Street estimates for revenue and earnings, analysts were dissatisfied by its growth outlook. Salesforce.com reported 27% revenue growth in its most recent quarter, which was more or less in line with analyst expectations.

  • Binance CEO Zhao Is Worth $96B Excluding Crypto Holdings: Report

    Changpeng "CZ" Zhao is worth an estimated $96 billion, a figure that rivals tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

  • Tech Bloodbath 2022: 3 Gems to Pick Up Amid the Carnage

    The Federal Reserve has indicated benchmark interest rate hikes are coming fairly soon, and that has caused the market to reassess richly valued companies. After surveying the carnage, three Fool.com contributors think Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) are being unfairly punished and are worth buying. Coinbase Global took another 9% haircut this week, leaving it down 18% over the last month.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Crypto Diehards Are About to Find Out If It Really Was a Bubble

    (Bloomberg) -- To cryptocurrency true believers, Bitcoin is the ultimate store of value, the most solid hedge against the rampant inflation manufactured by reckless central banks and their money-printing. To skeptics, the crypto world as a whole is a mirage whose massive run-up past $2 trillion was simply the speculative byproduct of the extraordinary amount of easy cash that’s been sloshing around in the global economy — in effect, a big bubble.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Del

  • Why Roblox Rolled Over for an 18% Loss in December

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) tumbled like a Jenga tower, after the online gaming platform reported November metrics that were below expectations. With the new year, Roblox is down another 18% so far in January. Roblox began trading through a direct listing in March 2021 and had been one of the best performing IPOs of the year.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures mixed, tech shares renew declines

    Stock futures pointed to a mixed open Monday morning, with technology stocks under renewed pressure as investors anticipated higher interest rates this year and looked ahead to several economic data and earnings reports later this week.

  • Coca-Cola Just Got Sweeter. The Stock Looks Like a Buy.

    Coca-Cola has had a rip-roaring start to 2021. Prevailing trends make it likely that the soft-drink giant will continue its gains.