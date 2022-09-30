U.S. markets closed

ACES Awards names ALLHC as one of Asia's Leading SMEs

·2 min read

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligned with its vision of being the leading industrial and real estate logistics company in the Philippines, AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC) was commended as one of Asia's Leading SMEs at the Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards (ACES) 2022.

Laguna Technopark is home to about 270 global and local business locators, spurring growth and progress in the Calabarzon region.
Laguna Technopark is home to about 270 global and local business locators, spurring growth and progress in the Calabarzon region.

The ACES Awards recognizes inspiring individuals and enterprises in Asia in the domains of leadership and sustainability. This year, ACES attracted over 470 nominations from numerous organizations across the region.

ALLHC was named winner of the leadership award following a stringent evaluation and selection process among small & medium enterprises (with a minimum annual turnover of US$ 10 million) in Asia. The award is presented to companies that "have a sustainable business model, strong customer base, innovative product offering, growing revenue and profits, and the flexibility to respond to rapid changes in the industry and customer demand."

"We are honored and grateful for this recognition as one of Asia's Leading SMEs. This award underpins the organization's growth efforts while staying true to our mission of being co-catalysts for progress and development," said ALLHC Chief Operating Officer Patrick C. Avila.

ACES is organized by leading research-based sustainability network, MORS Group. MORS Group CEO, Ms. Shanggari Balakrishnan notes, "Opportunities don't happen. You create them instead. Despite being in a competitive industry, AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. has propelled its steady growth by capitalizing on a diversified product portfolio - a silver bullet that gives the SME a winning advantage over its peers. It surely is a rightful win other players can most definitely learn from."

Previous winners of the title were Berjayapak Sdn. Bhd. of Malaysia in 2020 and Cyclect Electrical Engineering PTE LTD of Singapore in 2019.

About ALLHC

AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp., a subsidiary of Ayala Land, Inc., is the leading industrial real estate company in the Philippines.

ALLHC is present in six growth areas nationwide through its industrial parks, warehouses, cold storage facilities, and commercial leasing. Among its developments are world-class industrial estates: Laguna Technopark, Pampanga Technopark, Cavite Technopark, and Laguindingan Technopark. Its ALogis standard factory buildings are located in Biñan and Calamba, Laguna; Naic in Cavite; Porac, Pampanga; Sto. Tomas, Batangas, and Manila, complemented by ALogis Artico cold storage facilities in Biñan, Laguna. Its commercial leasing portfolio comprises Tutuban Center and South Park Center in Metro Manila.

SOURCE AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp.

