Aces of Trades: Amy Hasseman is busy working within the community as well as in business

Drew Bracken
4 min read
COSHOCTON – To say she’s busy is an understatement.

“I’ve always been very active,” said Amy Hasseman, “church youth group, 4-H, sports, music, worked several different jobs like babysitting, berry picker at PDF Farms, server at Unusual Junction, and I loved doing fundraisers. I participated in everything I could. I dreamt of being a wife, mom, climbing the corporate ladder and helping others. I never thought I’d be doing property management/construction, but I’m loving every minute of it.”

Today, Hasseman is active in real estate management/renovation with Hasseman Properties.

Amy Hasseman
Amy Hasseman

“We have,” she explained, “14 apartments in The Renaissance on Main, 18 at The Roscoe, and four home rentals that I manage as short to mid-term rentals. I take care of the bookings, some maintenance , cleaning, answer phones, finances, etc. You name it, I do it.”

Hasseman grew up in West Lafayette, graduated from Ridgewood High School in 1992, then Kent State in 1996 with a degree in business administration.

“I began my career as a sales rep for Shaw Barton selling promotional products. I’ve sold for many years. I’ve tried other things as well along the way. My husband Kirby and I opened a Candy Bouquet franchise in 2001. I was the marketing manager for Elliott Calendar Company, the executive director for United Way and have also filled multiple positions with Hasseman Marketing.

“I’m also very active in the community, the non-paying jobs,” she added. “That’s where I find lots of meaning and satisfaction. I’ve been in Rotary for 25 years, and I’ve sat on many boards and committees over the years. I think volunteering and giving back is one of the most important things we can do.”

Along the way came an idea for a building on Main Street.

“My husband had watched the 539 Main St building in disarray,” she said. “We attended a foreclosure auction, actually to buy a parking lot, when we saw the building was for sale. When no one else bid on it, we did. We didn’t have plans for it but knew we could definitely make it better than it was in its current state at that time. We purchased the 115-year-old building that day and that’s when the adventure began.

“After fixing up the first apartment,” she continued, “we were pleased with how it turned out, so we spent the next two years renovating the 14 apartments and doing some minor updates to the four retail spaces on the first floor. Today the building is thriving as a home for many guests and traveling professionals. I learned many skills throughout this process. I watched many videos, consulted with areas professionals, and learned by doing. Gaining this experience prompted me to continue renovating a couple old homes and now a motel. I enjoy the renovation process, as well as the design process, managing the rentals and working with guests to help them find the best rental for their needs.”

Husband Kirby Hasseman is CEO of Hasseman Marketing.

“Amy is the hardest working person I know,” assessed her husband. “I love that Amy has completely recreated herself in this business. She was in the marketing business for many years. Then, when we created this business, she jumped in, worked incredibly hard, and was willing to always be learning to make sure this project succeeded. And she has a heart of service as well. This is a powerful combination on any project.”

“I really enjoy what I do,” responded Amy. “It’s mentally and physically exhausting at times, but I have fun with it. It’s something different every day. These are investments for our future. We’ve always been entrepreneurs and have had to work hard for what we have. So I’m working hard now, banking for a future where we can enjoy life, travel and give back to our community. Kirby and I love to work together planning our projects, shopping for stuff needed, and looking for the next fun adventure.”

For more information about Hasseman Properties, log on www.ChooseCoshocton.com.

Aces of Trades is a weekly series focusing on people and their jobs – whether they’re unusual jobs, fun jobs or people who take ordinary jobs and make them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at ctnews@coshoctontribune.com.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Amy Hasseman is busy working within the community and in business

