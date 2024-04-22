Aces of Trades: Callen Trucking owners Katie and Corey Allen say they form a good team

LANCASTER − It's all about teamwork for Callen Trucking owners Corey and Katie Allen.

The couple started their company seven years ago with one truck.

Corey and Katie Allen, owners of Callen Trucking, stand in front of a row of their dump trucks at Callen Trucking on April 3, 2024, in Lancaster, Ohio.

"In the last seven years we have grown from that one truck up to 13 trucks," Katie Allen said. "Our goal is to be up to 15 by the end of this year. I think for Corey and I, we are a really good team. Corey is out there driving with the guys, so he is very hands-on. I handle all the office work and HR (human resources). So the two of us combined have been able to take this to another level."

Katie Allen was working in the corporate world and her husband worked at a Columbus plant when they formed the company, which currently has 15 employees.

Corey Allen said a company must be diverse to grow like his company has.

"You've got to be able to work anyplace and anytime," he said. "It doesn't matter what the job really is, you just have to be able to do it."

Those jobs include working at the Intel construction site in New Albany and various logistics construction sites in central Ohio hauling materials like gravel, dirt and asphalt.

"It's definitely booming all around," Corey Allen said. "Columbus is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country right now. I see that possibly for the next four or five years. Everything has spurts in growth. But Columbus itself and central Ohio as a total is in a very good location at the crossroads in (Interstate) 71 and (interstate) 70. So it's a logistical powerhouse."

He said Callen Trucking is basically a 24-hour per day operation during the summer and fall.

"We're asked every day for more trucks than we have," Katie Allen said. "So if we could be able to buy all the trucks that we would love to, it would make our job a lot easier."

Away from work, Corey Allen enjoys fishing in Florida.

"We both love to travel see new things and take our son around," Katie Allen said. "We really like real estate and fishing and boating. Those are the things we do just to try to get away sometimes. But it is 24-hour a day job, seven days a week all year."

