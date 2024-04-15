Aces of Trades: Janis Francis has busy life running business and more

PICKERINGTON − Janis Francis has a busy life to say the least.

Along with owning The Humble Crate at 18 E. Columbus St., Francis has also been a real estate agent since 1997. Additionally, she became the Pickerington Farmers Market manager in 2017 and is the current Pickerington Chamber of Commerce chair.

Owner Janis Francis stands by the counter inside of The Humble Crate artisan marketplace on April 10, 2024, in Pickerington, Ohio.

It was her work with the farmers market that led to her opening The Humble Crate in November 2019. Francis asked some of the vendors if they would be interested in being a vendor in her shop. Her shops specializes in the crafts of local artisans and more, including food items.

"They all said yes," she said. "Before I even had a lease for the place I probably had 30 or 35 vendors in there," she said. "So I found a location in the old village of Pickerington. We're up to about 67 vendors now. It's taken off really, really well."

MORE: Aces of Trades: Lee Ann Haight talks about her almost 40 years with city school district

As for her real estate career, Francis said she's always loved architecture. She said became fascinated with the building process when she had her first house built around 1982.

Then there is her chamber of commerce work.

"I think a lot of people don't really realize how valuable the chamber of commerce is if you're a business owner," Francis said. "It's good for a small employer clear up to a large employer. The chamber just has fantastic resources to help people. Being around other business owners is incredibly helpful when you're trying to achieve some goals."

Away from work, Francis enjoys cooking and calls the kitchen her happy place. She also enjoys gardening and walking.

jbarron@gannett.com

740-681-4340

Twitter/X: @JeffDBarron

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Aces of Trades: Janis Francis has numerous things to keep her busy