We Like Acesian Partners' (Catalist:5FW) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Acesian Partners' (Catalist:5FW) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Acesian Partners:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.47 = S$8.2m ÷ (S$28m - S$10m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Acesian Partners has an ROCE of 47%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Machinery industry average of 6.8%.

Catalist:5FW Return on Capital Employed January 22nd 2024

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Acesian Partners' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that Acesian Partners is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 47% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Acesian Partners is employing 35% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Bottom Line

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Acesian Partners' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Acesian Partners that we think you should be aware of.

