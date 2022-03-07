U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,257.75
    -69.50 (-1.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,128.00
    -455.00 (-1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,563.75
    -276.00 (-1.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,955.20
    -44.60 (-2.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    124.33
    +8.65 (+7.48%)
     

  • Gold

    2,003.50
    +36.90 (+1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    26.32
    +0.53 (+2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0834
    -0.0082 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • Vix

    31.98
    +1.50 (+4.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3189
    -0.0059 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8930
    +0.1130 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,442.25
    -1,041.70 (-2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.16
    -64.53 (-6.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,121.07
    -864.40 (-3.33%)
     
Acetaminophen Market to be worth US$ 14.07 Billion by the year 2031 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Acetaminophen Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acetaminophen Market is expected to reach US$ 14.07 Bn by 2031, expanding at a 4.1% CAGR over the assessment period 2021-2031.

According to a recent study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global acetaminophen market is expected to grow from US$ 9.4 Bn in 2021, to over US$ 14.1 Bn by 2031, expanding at a 4.1% CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2031.

Data Points

Market Insights

Acetaminophen Market Value 2021

US$ 9.44 Bn

Acetaminophen Market Value 2031

US$ 14.06 Bn

Acetaminophen Market Value-based CAGR 2021-2031

4.1%

Acetaminophen Market Top 5 Countries % Share

58.2%

Acetaminophen Market Key Players

Abbott, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [Johnson & Johnson], Bristol-Myers Squibb and Company, Cardinal Health Inc., Viatris, Procter & Gamble Company, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Perrigo Company, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Glaxo SmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14325

Acetaminophen/ paracetamol is widely being adopted by individuals and healthcare providers and are sold over the counter, which is boosting sales in the market. Paracetamol is widely consumed as it is suitable to all age groups i.e. adults, children’s, pediatrics and geriatrics to treat mild to moderate pain. Paracetamol is the most efficient and safe drug to manage pain when consumed in a controlled dosage.

The most prescribed OTC (over the counter) drug is acetaminophen, which is widely used as the first line of treatment. As chronic disorders have symptoms of pain, demand is projected to increase over the forecast period.

According to the CDC, in 2019, 20.4% of adults had chronic pain and 7.4% of adults had chronic pain that frequently limited life or work activities. Similarly, in the U.K., around 26% of patients with diabetes were found to have peripheral neuropathic pain. Paracetamol can be combined with other pain management drugs that are sold through prescription only, which is expected to continue boosting sales.

Further, increasing awareness regarding palliative care in terminally ill patients is boosting the adoption of analgesics for pain management. Since the prevalence of pain is over 75% in advanced disease conditions, sales are expected to gain traction in the forthcoming years.

In the U.S., palliative care services are delivered following government and commercial reimbursement policies. Hospital palliative care programs in the U.S. include palliative care consultation teams and dedicated in-patient care units. Non-hospital palliative care programs include ambulatory care, and office and home-based palliative care programs.

Healthcare companies are collaborating with healthcare professionals, healthcare service providers, and hospitals to improve quality care for the patients. In addition to this, manufacturers are investing in product development to improve sales in the market. For instance, in 2020, Haihe Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. outsourced the China rights to its non-opioid analgesic candidates, RMX-1001 and RMX-1002, to 3D Biomedicine Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14325

Scope of the Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2031

Historical Data Available for

2016-2020

Market Analysis

US$ Million for Value.

Key Countries Covered

US, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa

Key Segments Covered

Product, Route of Administration, Sales Type, Distribution Channel and Region

Key Companies Profiled

• Abbott,
• Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [Johnson & Johnson],
• Bristol-Myers Squibb and Company,
• Cardinal Health Inc.,
• Viatris,
• Procter & Gamble Company,
• Sanofi,
• Novartis AG,
• Bayer AG,
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd,
• Perrigo Company,
• Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals,
• Glaxo SmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd,
• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd,

Report Coverage

Market Forecast, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives

Key Takeaways:

  • Based on product type, the acetaminophen segment is projected to growt at a 4.1% CAGR through 2031.

  • The oral route of administration segment accounted for 92.4% of the total market share in 2021.

  • In terms of sales type, the OTC (over the counter) segment accounted for 91.6% of the global market share in 2021.

  • Sales through retail pharmacies will continue gaining traction. In 2021, the segment accounted for 28.5% of the total market share.

  • North America held the largest share of 33.0% of the global acetaminophen market in 2021, and the trend is expected to continue over the assessment period.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14325

Competition Landscape

Leading players operating in the global acetaminophen market are Abbott, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [Johnson & Johnson], Bristol-Myers Squibb and Company, Cardinal Health Inc., Viatris, Procter & Gamble Company, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Perrigo Company, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Glaxo SmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Some of the leading companies of the acetaminophen market are focusing on product launch collaboration and partnership strategies for global expansion objectives, thereby, enhancing their market presence.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Bowel Stimulators Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, Bowel Stimulators market is set to witness a 6.3% growth during the year 2021-2031.

Gastric Bands Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, Gastric Bands Market is set to experience 4.1% growth during the year 2021-2031. The growth of gastric band market is attributed due to growing awareness about obesity treatments globally and advancements in MI proceedings along with there efficacy.

Heating Pads Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, Heating Pads Market is set to experience 6.5% growth during the year 2021-2031.

Long-Acting Monoclonal Antibodies Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the Long-Acting Monoclonal Antibodies market will undergo a steady growth during 2021-2031.

Microparticle Injectables Market - According to the latest research by FMI, Microparticle Injectables are set to witness a steady-paced growth of CAGR 5.8% during the year 2021-2031.

Connected Healthcare Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, Connected healthcare market is set to experience 15.6% growth during the year 2021-2031. Due to need for effective communication.

Interchangeable Biosimilars Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the interchangeable biosimilars market is set to experience 6% growth during the year 2021-2031. Biosimilars are products that are highly similar to reference products.

Migraine Nasal Spray Market - According to the latest research by Future market Insights Migraine Nasal Spray Market is seen to have lucrative growth during the given forecast period 2021-2031. Migraine nasal sprays are in demand since 1997.

Pancreatic Elastase Testing Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the Pancreatic Elastase Testing Market will undergo a steady growth during 2021-2031.

Protein Degeneration Therapy Market - Protein Degeneration Market appears to be taking a hike at a global level. protein degeneration therapy market is set to experience significant growth during the given forecast year 2021-2031.

