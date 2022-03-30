Acetone Market to Hit USD 4,995.3 Million by 2027 | Acetone Industry Exhibit a CAGR of 3.7% During 2020-2027

Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global acetone market is expected to gain momentum from the high demand for petrochemicals and chemicals from several end-use industries. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new study, titled, “Acetone Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Solvent, Bisphenol A (BPA), Methyl Methacrylate (MMA), and Others), By End-use (Paints & Coatings, Plastic, Automotive, Adhesives, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Electrical & Electronics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The study further mentions that the acetone market size was USD 3,962.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4,995.3 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic to Affect Growth Backed by Ongoing Crude Oil Price War

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the global chemical industry. It has disrupted supply chains and created uncertainty in the demand worldwide. Also, restrictions from governments on manufacturing activities may hinder growth. The ongoing crude oil price war is also set to hamper growth.

Market Segments:

Paints & Coatings Segment to Grow Steadily Fueled by Higher Usage of Solvents

Based on end-use, the plastic segment earned 33.3% in terms of the global acetone market share in 2019. The paints & coatings segment generated the largest share in 2019 because of the rising usage of solvents in this sector as it can dissolve non-polar and polar substances.

How Did We Create This Report?



We employ iterative and comprehensive research techniques focusing on minimizing deviance. We use a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches for estimating and segmenting quantitative aspects of the parent’s market. At the same time, data triangulation is used to look at the market from three perspectives. Simulation models were used to gather data about the market forecasts and estimates.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Manufacturing of Sanitizers and Disinfectants to Drive Growth

The increasing production of disinfectants and sanitizers worldwide is set to surge the demand for dimethyl ketone as isopropanol is derived from it. Besides, the high popularity of cosmetics and personal care products would aid the acetone market growth throughout the forthcoming years. However, acetone possesses higher initiation energy points and can’t auto-ignite. This may hamper its demand.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Signing New Agreements to Enhance Their Portfolios

The market for acetone contains many manufacturers that are mainly focusing on expanding their production capacities by adopting state-of-the-art technologies from other organizations. Some of the others are aiming to sign new agreements to acquire businesses of prominent firms.

Regional Insights-



Easy Availability of Raw Materials to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

In 2019, Asia Pacific held USD 1,739.2 million in terms of revenue. This growth is attributable to the lower labor cost and easy availability of raw materials in emerging countries, such as India and China. Dimethyl ketone is extensively used in numerous manufacturing processes as an industrial solvent in the region.

North America, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow considerably backed by the increasing research and development activities in the electronics sector. It would further surge the demand for Bisphenol A. The presence of large chemical industries in the U.K., Italy, and Germany would propel growth in Europe.

Below are the two latest industry developments:



February 2020 : PKN ORLEN is planning to adopt the Phenol 3G and UOP Q-Max™ technologies to manufacture 200,000 metric tons of phenol per year. It will be done in its facility situated in Poland. UOP is likely to offer a license for the technologies, along with adsorbents, catalysts, key equipment, and basic engineering design services.

August 2019: Dow signed an agreement with ALTIVIA Ketones & Additives, LLC to sell off its Acetone Derivatives business. The company will now be able to align more with ALTIVIA’s portfolio and will aim to gain higher returns.

