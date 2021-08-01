U.S. markets closed

Acetone Market: Impact and Recovery Report | Evolving Opportunities and New Market Possibilities Post Pandemic| SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's procurement report on Acetone market identifies INEOS Group Holdings SA, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Compañía Española de Petróleos S.A.U, Altivia, Versalis S.p.A, KUMHO P&B CHEMICALS INC., Honeywell International Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and PTT Public Co. Ltd. among the top most important suppliers for commercial vehicle cabin market.

Acetone Market Procurement Research Report
Acetone Market Procurement Research Report

The report also explains key category management objectives that should form the base for Acetone's sourcing strategy.

Receive FREE Sample Procurement Market Research Report

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major market threats?
    The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers..

  • What is the expected price change in the market?
    The Acetone Market prices will increase by 2%-4% during 2020-2024.

  • Who are the key vendors in Acetone Market?
    INEOS Group Holdings SA, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Compañía Española de Petróleos S.A.U, Altivia, Versalis S.p.A, KUMHO P&B CHEMICALS INC., Honeywell International Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and PTT Public Co. Ltd., are some of the major market participants.

  • What are the pricing models followed by buyers?
    Spot pricing and Volume-based pricing model are the widely adopted pricing models in Acetone Market.

  • What will be incremental spending in Acetone?
    During 2020-2024, the Acetone market will register an incremental spend of about USD 3.2 Billion.

  • What is the expected CAGR of the Acetone Market?
    The Acetone will grow at a CAGR of about 8.95% during 2020-2024.

Find more detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Acetone Market:

http://www.spendedge.com/report/acetone-market-procurement-research-report

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Commercial Vehicle Cabin Market's Procurement Report Highlights Information on:

  • The market's top pricing models

  • What are the factors driving the price changes?

  • Changing price forecasts

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

  • Key trends and drivers in this market

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more: https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acetone-market-impact-and-recovery-report--evolving-opportunities-and-new-market-possibilities-post-pandemic-spendedge-301345438.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

