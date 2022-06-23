Acetonitrile Market 2021-2025 | High Consumption of Acetonitrile in the Pharmaceutical Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Acetonitrile Market size is expected to grow by 36.07 th units at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a sample report .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Acetonitrile Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AnQore, Asahi Kasei Corp., Avantor Inc., GFS Chemicals Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Imperial Chemical Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Mil-Spec Industries Corp., Runa Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., and Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp. are some of the major market participants.

The high consumption of acetonitrile in the pharmaceutical industry, growth in end-user industries in China and India, and high volume consumption of acetonitrile in high-performance liquid chromatography will offer immense growth opportunities. However, increasing substitute products will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Buy the Sample Report Now!

Acetonitrile Market Segmentation

Application

Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a sample report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43792

Acetonitrile Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The acetonitrile market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the new production method for acetonitrile as one of the prime reasons driving the acetonitrile market growth during the next few years.

Story continues

Acetonitrile Market Vendor Analysis

The Acetonitrile Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

AnQore

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Avantor Inc.

GFS Chemicals Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Imperial Chemical Corp.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

Mil-Spec Industries Corp.

Runa Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Sample Report .

Acetonitrile Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist acetonitrile market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the acetonitrile market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the acetonitrile market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of acetonitrile market vendors

Related Reports:

Bovine Gelatin Market by Form Factor and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cobalt Sulfate Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Acetonitrile Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65% Market growth 2021-2025 36.07 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.37 Regional analysis APAC and North America Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key consumer countries China, India, US, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AnQore, Asahi Kasei Corp., Avantor Inc., GFS Chemicals Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Imperial Chemical Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Mil-Spec Industries Corp., Runa Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., and Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Analytical chemistry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor Landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AnQore

10.4 Asahi Kasei Corp.

10.5 Avantor Inc.

10.6 GFS Chemicals Inc.

10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

10.8 Imperial Chemical Corp.

10.9 INEOS Group Holdings SA

10.10 Mil-Spec Industries Corp.

10.11 Runa Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

10.12 Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acetonitrile-market-2021-2025--high-consumption-of-acetonitrile-in-the-pharmaceutical-industry-to-boost-growth--technavio-301573565.html

SOURCE Technavio