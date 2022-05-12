U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,941.75
    +14.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,729.00
    +77.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,023.00
    +75.75 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,743.00
    +5.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.98
    +0.85 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.00
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    20.76
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0380
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    -0.1040 (-3.56%)
     

  • Vix

    31.77
    -0.79 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2202
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4420
    +0.0490 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,958.77
    -105.89 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    644.45
    +14.35 (+2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Acetylene Sourcing, Procurement and Supplier Intelligence Report by Regional Growth Analysis, Major Category Management Objectives, Supplier Selection and Evaluation Metrics - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

·3 min read

Acetylene Market: Regional Growth Analysis

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the supply side, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base. The growth is expected to be primarily driven by increasing demand and adoption of the category across those few regions.

Acetylene Market
Acetylene Market

The drivers and inhibitors that influence these global and regional outlooks are also elaborated in detail. Our in-depth growth decomposition analysis covers details on:

  • Factors driving the growth (or lack of it) in individual geographies

  • Regions that hold the most rewarding opportunities for buyers and suppliers

  • Is the spend growth cyclical and when will the growth curve peak?

For more regional and georgical market information click the link below: https://spendedge.com/procurement-report/acetylene-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Acetylene Market: Major Category Management Objectives

A targeted strategic approach to Acetylene market sourcing will provide several opportunities to buyers.

The buyers have moderate bargaining power in this market and a holistic category management approach will help buyers maximize the value on their Acetylene procurement.

The report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

  • Supply assurance

  • Scalability of inputs

  • Green initiatives

  • Cost savings

  • Adherence to regulatory nuances

  • Top-line growth..read more

In addition to helping buyers in identifying the strategic goals and initiatives for category management, the report will also help create the necessary support structure to facilitate implementation.

This report provides in-depth inputs on streamlining category management practices and provides detailed answers on:

  • The strategic sourcing objectives, activities, and enablers for Acetylene category

  • Acetylene procurement best practices to promote in my supply chain

Download our sample PDF to know more about "Acetylene" market sourcing, procurement report

Acetylene Market: Supplier Selection and Evaluation Metrics

The Acetylene procurement market report provides a detailed analysis of various supplier selection criteria and evaluation metrics, such as:

  • Change management procedures

  • Market technical specification

  • Key security compliance

  • Regulatory Mandates

  • Service level agreement nuances

  • Change management procedures

SpendEdge's Smart Procurement for Acetylene Market

SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy to use platform.

Subscribe to our FREE starter plan if you are looking to explore our capabilities:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

  • Invite colleagues to try platform

Our web-based procurement platform has helped procurement professionals and sourcing teams manage multiple spend areas and achieve more than $2 billion in savings - Sign up for free today!

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acetylene-sourcing-procurement-and-supplier-intelligence-report-by-regional-growth-analysis-major-category-management-objectives-supplier-selection-and-evaluation-metrics---forecast-and-analysis-2022-2026-301544878.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped 58% Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock is absolutely crushing the markets today. Lordstown Motors, which is on the verge of bankruptcy, was just thrown a lifeline, and the market now can't seem to keep its hands off the penny stock. Just earlier this week, Lordstown Motors shares crashed after the company warned it may not be able to close its deal with Taiwanese electronics-giant Hon Hai Precision (OTC: HNHPF), better known as Foxconn.

  • RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES AN INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTY OIL AND NATURAL GAS RESOURCE REPORT FOR THE KAVANGO BASIN ONSHORE NAMIBIA AND AN OPERATIONS UPDATE

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces the filing of the first prospective resource report for certain leads in the Kavango Basin, onshore Namibia, dated April 27, 2022, with an effective date of December 31, 2021 (the "Resource Report"). The full details of the Resource Report can be found on SEDAR or on the Company's website via the following – SEDAR.

  • Russia Curbs Gas Supplies to Germany in Warning for Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany said Russia is using energy as a “weapon” after Moscow reduced natural gas supplies in retaliation for Europe’s penalties over the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks End Almost Flat After Suffering Wild Swings: Markets WrapA unit o

  • Boeing 737 Max production rate slowed by supply chain trouble

    It’s a reflection of the ongoing supply chain turmoil that a single component hindered efforts by The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) to reach full production of the 737 Max in April, the jet maker's chief financial officer said Wednesday. Boeing did not hit its target rate of 31 jets per month due to a shortfall of one wiring connector that slowed production, CFO Brian West said during an investor presentation. Boeing hasn't released specifics on the 737 Max production for April, but the jet maker delivered just 29 Max jets last month with around 340 remaining parked in inventory.

  • Biden Cancels Alaskan Oil & Gas Lease – What Does This Mean for Prices at the Pump?

    The national average gas price for regular unleaded at nearly $4.42 per gallon today -- well over $1 more than this time last year, according to gasprices.aaa.com. This week alone, since Monday, May...

  • Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income

    Retirement is a big milestone for many, and planning for retirement can constitute a large financial goal that takes years to reach. In fact, data from the Federal Reserve indicates that the majority of Americans only have $65,000 saved for … Continue reading → The post Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • We want to retire in a few years, and have about $1 million saved. Should I move my money to a Roth, and pay off my $200,000 mortgage while I’m at it?

    Congrats on being so close to retirement and having $1 million saved – that’s such a great accomplishment. You bring up two very important retirement points so I’ll just dive right in. As for whether or not you should move your IRA into a Roth account, the answer is: It depends.

  • Boeing says supply constraints slowing 737 MAX program

    The impact of supply chain disruptions is slowing deliveries of Wichita’s most important plane. Brian West, CFO of the Boeing Co., said Wednesday, as part of a Goldman Sachs conference, that the company is having to wait on certain components to complete deliveries of the 737 MAX. “We have one particular wiring connector that’s been slowing things down, and it’s a reflection of a crazy supply-chain world we live in right now,” West said, adding that the parts come from multiple suppliers around the world without naming the vendors.

  • China Is Spoilt for Choice of Oil as Many Avoid Russian Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese oil buyers are spoilt for choice right now even as lockdowns hurt demand as they can opt for everything from discounted Russian crude and sanctioned Iranian oil to regularly-taken Middle Eastern barrels.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine

  • Ford Stock Falls, GM Slides To One-Year Low After Wells Fargo Double-Downgrade, Price Target Cuts

    Rising input costs and supply chain snarls will impact the EV transition for both Ford and GM, cautions Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan.

  • Five Things for Thursday, including billionaire Oregonians and falling Dutch Bros

    Good morning. Time for Thursday's Five Things. Don't call it a mandate. They're just asking. Multnomah County health officials ask that people wear masks indoors again as Covid cases creep up. According to the Oregonian, the county has been averaging about 350 new cases a day, up from less than 100 last month.

  • Why don’t retirees like annuities?

    Could a defined-contribution retirement savings plan launched in 1918 provide insights into one of the most vexing questions in personal finance with 401(k)s? The retirement savings plan is TIAA, which draws participants from colleges, universities, and other nonprofit organizations. The difficult personal finance question involves how employees with 401(k) accounts can turn their accumulated savings into an income they can rely on in retirement.

  • GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Just Beat EPS By 144%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

    GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. ( NASDAQ:GFS ) just released its first-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was...

  • Results: Matterport, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

    One of the biggest stories of last week was how Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ) shares plunged 23% in the week since...

  • Oil prices are surging — these eight stocks are still bargains for long-term investors

    Many oil and gas companies are still trading cheaply to expected earnings. And low spending on new oil wells supports high energy prices for years to come.

  • Moscow lawyers target more cases against Western firms that leave Russia

    A lot of mainly Western companies have said they will pause or halt operations in Russia since President Vladimir Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Netflix stopped all future projects and acquisitions in Russia in March and suspended its streaming service.

  • Alibaba CEO reassures employees amid economic and regulatory challenges

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding is an important contributor to society and continues to develop in a "regulated" manner despite major challenges, according to its chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang Yong. Alibaba is embedded in Chinese society and the economy and is developing in a regulated manner along with the rest of China's internet industry, Zhang said on Tuesday during the annual gathering of employees and family members at its Hangzhou campus, according to a press release citing

  • Russia Oil Revenue Up 50% This Year Despite Boycott, IEA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s oil revenues are up 50% this year even as trade restrictions following the invasion of Ukraine spurred many refiners to shun its supplies, the International Energy Agency said.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan

  • GM and Ford Get Double Downgrades to Sell. Wells Fargo Sours on EVs.

    Analyst Colin Langan believes the recent raw material spike has delayed cost parity between EVs and gasoline powered cars by "at least a decade."

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty at a record high

    Bitcoin mining difficulty hit another all-time-high on Wednesday, recording a 4.9% increase from the previous adjustment last month. See related article: SEC places Chinese crypto mining rig maker Canaan on pre-delisting list Fast facts The mining difficulty reading is now at 31.25 trillion at a block height of 735,840, according to BTC.com data. The previous […]