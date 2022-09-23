U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,693.53
    -64.46 (-1.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,636.17
    -440.51 (-1.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,864.83
    -201.97 (-1.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,673.19
    -49.12 (-2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.91
    -4.58 (-5.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.80
    -27.30 (-1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    18.85
    -0.76 (-3.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9717
    -0.0120 (-1.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7090
    +0.0010 (+0.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0957
    -0.0298 (-2.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1080
    +0.7730 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,653.03
    -346.60 (-1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    427.52
    -17.02 (-3.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.69
    -163.83 (-2.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

AceVolt advocating eco-friendly camping travels with green LiFePO4 Campower

·2 min read

CARSON CITY, Nev., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The planet is in danger; environmental problems caused by alarming carbon emissions and unmindful plastic waste are getting more and more worse with each passing day. Standing in such grim circumstances, California-based outdoor gear brand AceVolt is encouraging campers to opt for eco-friendly camping travels with the help of "green" non-toxic resources and tools. The company has developed  a state-of-the-art eco-friendly LiFePO4 battery-powered portable power station, Campower, that assures clean and green camping power supply.

AceVolt Campower Logo (PRNewsfoto/AceVolt Power)
AceVolt Campower Logo (PRNewsfoto/AceVolt Power)

In an exclusive interview, Chris, the Chief Product Officer of AceVolt, remarked that plastic pollution and fossil fuel-generated traditional electricity are two of the major causes of spiking levels of carbon emissions today. Escalating levels of carbon emissions are leading to dangerous emission of greenhouse gases which is eventually jeopardizing the planet and its inhabitants. To combat the problem, people need to proactively adopt "green" measures in all aspects of life, including camping. And the eco-friendly AceVolt Campower is designed with care to help campers adopt green camping holidays.

"With the environmental problems getting worse than ever, it's about time for every camper out there to practice and advocate eco-friendly camping trips. One of the first things a camper should discard in order to ensure a green camping lifestyle is plastic tableware. Single-use plastic is one of the most dangerous pollutants, causing harm to the earth and also the marine animals. By discarding plastic and switching to eco-friendly tableware like Areca leaf or bamboo plates, we will be able to reduce plastic landfill waste as well as conserve the life of marine animals," stated Chris.

Speaking on, he stressed that they have strategically used the LiFePO4 battery for their Campower portable power station because of its eco-friendly composition.

Backed by the LiFePO4 battery, the AceVolt Campower also assures less waste on the environment. It's because the cutting-edge lithium battery promises 2,500+ charge cycles (compared to mere 500 of Li-ion batteries) which enables it to assure long product lifetime for Campower and hence less waste.

Summary:

It's about time to practice an eco-friendly camping lifestyle to protect the planet. Green camping can be achieved through no use of plastic tableware, removal of garbage from campsites and use of eco-friendly camping portable power stations like AceVolt Campower.

AceVolt Power
media@acevolt.com
www.acevolt.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acevolt-advocating-eco-friendly-camping-travels-with-green-lifepo4-campower-301631792.html

SOURCE AceVolt Power

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Stock Was Short-Circuiting This Week

    Because of this, Plug Power's stock was down by more than 15% as of Thursday evening, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. What's more, Loop's offering is cheaper than Plug Power's competing technology. As early stages tend to be volatile, investors can react strongly to positive or negative news that affects their stock.

  • Oil down 6%, energy stocks decline

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down the latest moves in the energy markets.

  • A Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- The price of copper — used in everything from computer chips and toasters to power systems and air conditioners — has fallen by nearly a third since March. Investors are selling on fears that a global recession will stunt demand for a metal that's synonymous with growth and expansion.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Flee

  • Manchin Unveils Energy Bill Boosting West Virginia Gas Pipeline

    (Bloomberg) -- A stalled $6.6 billion natural gas pipeline would get preferential treatment under legislation intended to fast-track energy projects that was made public on Wednesday evening by Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesUN Latest: South Korean Leader Heard Insulting US Congress

  • Grid customers want 'more energy independence': Sunrun CEO

    Sunrun CEO Mary Powell breaks down the push for rooftop solar panels during California's energy crisis, energy grid contributions, and energy price affordability.

  • GM Invests In Battery Recycling Company Lithion - What's On the Cards?

    General Motors Co's (NYSE: GM) investment arm GM Ventures has made a strategic investment in Lithion Recycling Inc's Series A financing round. The financial terms were not dsiclosed. The investment will support the new GM-Lithion strategic partnership agreement to pursue a circular battery ecosystem. The collaboration will focus on validating Lithion's recovered battery materials for use in producing new batteries and the potential to acquire battery materials. Also, the collaboration will conce

  • Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression 9 in the Caribbean headed for the Gulf of Mexico

    The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is continuing to track several tropical systems, including a tropical wave that is headed toward the Gulf of Mexico.

  • Desalinating seawater sounds easy, but there are cheaper and more sustainable ways to meet people's water needs

    The Carlsbad Desalination Plant in Southern California is the largest such plant in the Western Hemisphere, providing 50 million gallons of desalinated seawater per day.​ Reed Kaestner via Getty ImagesCoastal urban centers around the world are urgently looking for new, sustainable water sources as their local supplies become less reliable. In the U.S., the issue is especially pressing in California, which is coping with a record-setting, multidecadal drought. California Gov. Gavin Newsom recentl

  • 3 Ways to Invest in America’s Crumbling Water Infrastructure

    The network of pipes, pumps, and valves that make up the country's water systems is old and overwhelmed. For investors, the thirst to fix it means opportunity.

  • Tonga volcano blast was unusual, could even warm the Earth

    When an undersea volcano erupted in Tonga in January, its watery blast was huge and unusual — and scientists are still trying to understand its impacts. The volcano, known as Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai, shot millions of tons of water vapor high up into the atmosphere, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Science. The researchers estimate the eruption raised the amount of water in the stratosphere — the second layer of the atmosphere, above the range where humans live and breathe — by around 5%.

  • China Is Poised to Export a Lot More Fuel to an Energy-Starved World

    (Bloomberg) -- China is poised to export a lot more fuel as Beijing strives to boost its economy by raising refinery runs amid flagging local consumption. Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global EconomySome 15 millio

  • Sustainable fuel startup Air Company to sell to JetBlue, Virgin Atlantic

    Sustainable fuel startup Air Company has multi-year agreements to sell jet fuel made from captured carbon emissions to carriers JetBlue Airways Corp and Britain's Virgin Atlantic, the companies said on Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed. Under the memoranda of understanding, JetBlue will buy 25 million gallons of Air Company's sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) between 2027 and 2032, Air Company said in a statement confirmed by the carriers.

  • The climate future is now. Humans navigate a ‘Perilous Course’ on the East Coast.

    People along the East Coast are feeling the climate crisis: in deadly heat, repeated floods, rising seas and shifting ground. Is adapting possible?

  • Are Solar Trees the Answer to EV Charging?

    SolarBotanic proceeds to prototype phase with an innovative charging station concept. Here's what such a system promises.

  • France's Macron seeks 'massive' boost for renewable energy

    SAINT-NAZAIRE, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called for a “massive acceleration” of renewable energy development in his country, including offshore wind farms and solar power, via a new plan that seeks to bring lagging France closer to the energy policies of its European neighbors. The move comes amid a major energy crisis in Europe aggravated by Russia's war in Ukraine. Macron wants France to gain more independence in terms of electricity production.

  • Severe weather warning: Hurricane Fiona will be 'historic', 'extremely strong and dangerous' for Atlantic Canada

    As Hurricane Fiona heads north to Atlantic Canada, local experts are calling its expected impact in the Maritimes "extremely strong and dangerous."

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Hyzon Motors Moved Higher Today

    Shares of stocks in the hydrogen fuel sector were on the rise today. Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are both situating themselves to support the growth in hydrogen as a transportation fuel. Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ: HYZN) has been struggling, but could get a saving boost from expansion in that area, too.

  • Stranded boater holds on in ‘harsh’ NC waters for hours. Then good Samaritans step in

    Hurricane Fiona made for “downright brutal” conditions off the coast, officials said.

  • Brookfield Plans Over $2 Billion Investment in India Renewables

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will infuse more than $2 billion into Indian renewable projects to tap the booming clean energy investment opportunity in the fossil fuel-driven economy.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressPutin's Order for 300,000 Fighters Drives Russians to the Streets in ProtestUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesA Gr

  • Hurricane Hunters Fly in Eye of Storm Fiona

    Hurricane Hunters, who were flying in Hurricane Fiona to collect environmental data, repositioned toward the center of the storm over St Croix on Wednesday, September 21, according to the 403rd Wing Public Affairs.The Air Force Reserve explained that the “measurements and information from the aircraft aid in finding the basic aspects of the storm direction, speed, and intensity” to provide “better environmental data for the models to use in both track and intensity forecasting.”This video was posted by the 403rd Wing Air Force Reserve, who said it was taken above St Croix on Wednesday.The National Hurricane Center said the storm was expected to move north toward Bermuda. Credit: 403rd Wing Air Force Reserve via Storyful