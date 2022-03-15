U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,262.45
    +89.34 (+2.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,544.34
    +599.10 (+1.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,948.62
    +367.40 (+2.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.97
    +27.25 (+1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.27
    -1.17 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.60
    -12.10 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    25.02
    -0.14 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0959
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    +0.0200 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3045
    +0.0041 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3320
    +0.1500 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,474.34
    +428.46 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.65
    +19.39 (+2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

ACG Acquires GF Data - Mid-Market's Leading Provider of Purchase Price Multiples and Deal Data

·3 min read

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) is excited to announce that it has acquired GF Data, the leading provider of middle-market transaction multiples and other deal data. The acquisition will provide additional benefits to ACG members as well as grow GF Data contributors and subscribers going forward.

GF Data Logo
GF Data Logo

"This is a company that fits squarely in ACG's wheelhouse," said Tom Bohn, ACG's President and CEO. "GF Data's unique, proprietary research methodology provides objective, transaction-based clarity for mid-market dealmakers – a key component of ACG's membership. This acquisition is truly an example of ACG living its mission of driving middle-market growth through M&A."

Founded in 2006, GF Data provides aggregated data and analysis to subscribers through electronically delivered reports and access to its valuation database. Data can be filtered by NAICS code, total enterprise value, revenue, EBITDA and more. Acquisition details are provided anonymously by more than 250 private equity firms through a secure online interface. To date, GF Data has tracked more than 4,000 transactions valued between $10 million and $250 million.

GF Data recently expanded its coverage to deals valued at as much as $500 million and will be adding this data to its M&A, Leverage, Key Deal Terms and Industry Drilldown reports. These quarterly reports provide users with more than valuation multiples. A variety of detailed exhibits parse the data by deal structure and lender type, and provide granular insight into financing and deal terms for PE platforms, add-ons and SBIC-backed acquisitions.

"In ACG we found the ideal partner to continue to build GF Data as ACG's membership is really the lifeblood of GF Data – the data providers and subscribers to the product," said Andrew T. Greenberg, GF Data's CEO and Co-Founder. "With ACG's reach and audience we believe they'll be able to continue to grow GF Data and further develop our proprietary research model."

More than 5,000 deal professionals — including investment banks, private equity groups, lenders and debt providers, accounting and valuation firms, law firms, family offices and institutional investors — use GF Data's benchmarks for their own deals and when advising clients.

"Our model ensures that customers receive trustworthy, accurate information taken from real transactions — not estimates or extrapolations," said B. Graeme Frazier, Partner and Co-Manager of GF Data.

Going forward, GF Data will become an integral part of ACG's content strategy and membership experience, providing a standardized baseline of deal terms. ACG is excited about continuing to work with Andy and Graeme to integrate that platform into the ACG universe.

"With the acquisition of this subscription product, ACG members will see greater clarity into purchase price multiples, and more importantly, greater clarity into other key market terms through GF Data's proprietary research," said Bob Dunn, Managing Director of GF Data.

About ACG
We Drive Middle-Market Growth

Founded in 1954, ACG is the premier M&A dealmaking community with a mission of driving middle-market growth. ACG's global network operates through 59 chapters worldwide and comprises more than 100,000 middle-market professionals who invest, own and advise growing companies. Learn more about ACG and become a member at www.acg.org

About GF Data
Founded in 2006, GF Data provides data on private equity-sponsored M&A transactions with enterprise values between $10 million and $250 million. Our benchmark reports comprise proprietary transactional information provided by an established pool of private equity groups on a blind and confidential basis. GF Data subscribers utilize our reports for accurate and up-to-date information to value and assess middle-market businesses. www.gfdata.com

For additional information or questions please contact Bob Dunn at bdunn@acg.org.

Media Contact: Bob Dunn at bdunn@acg.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acg-acquires-gf-data---mid-markets-leading-provider-of-purchase-price-multiples-and-deal-data-301503513.html

SOURCE Association for Corporate Growth

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were trading 12% higher as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The company didn't announce any new developments. However, reports of increasing new COVID-19 cases in various parts of the world appear to be fueling investors' optimism about the prospects for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • Devon Energy: Don't Worry About Monday's Drawdown

    Devon Energy has plenty of tailwinds supporting its long-term potential

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • Why GlobalFoundries Soared Double Digits Today

    Shares of third-party semiconductor foundry GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) were soaring today, up 13.5% as of 2:03 p.m. ET. There wasn't any specific news out of the company today, but it was a good day for technology stocks, which bounced back from a brutal multi-day sell-off. Historically, the semiconductor industry has been known to be cyclical.

  • Is Costco Ready to Issue a Special Dividend?

    Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is building up its cash as it continues to post higher sales than before the pandemic and manages to keep costs low enough to increase net income. It's a winning strategy that makes it a cash machine, and it shares its cash with shareholders in the form of dividends and share-repurchase programs. In addition to its regular dividend, which is unexceptional, Costco issues a "special" dividend when the cash box is overflowing.

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Why Broadcom Stock Just Popped

    What happened After three days of uninterrupted selling -- and one terrifying note from Citigroup -- shares of semiconductors company Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are bouncing back on Tuesday. As of 1:25 p.

  • Is Apple stock a great buy on weakness?

    Here's why one asset manager is buying Apple on weakness.

  • Deep Pullbacks are Not a Novelty for QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Investors

    Between the 5g rollout and the semiconductor melt-up, there were plenty of reasons why QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock did so well in the last 2 years. Yet, with the shrinking globalization and growing political turbulence around the world, the optimism for the sector seems to be on the decline.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • Tesla Raises Prices Across Lineup; Cheapest Model Is $46,990

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. raised prices on all its vehicles after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said costs were increasing at the companies he runs.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Sees ‘Contradictions’ in Russia TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineThe cheapest Model

  • Fed decision: ‘The dot plot should increase,’ Morgan Stanley CIO says

    Cresset Capital CIO Jack Ablin and Michael Kushma, Morgan Stanley Investment Management CIO of Broad Markets Fixed Income, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed's interest rate hikes as commodity prices continue to rise, inflation following the Russia-Ukraine conflict, volatile oil prices, avoiding buying the dip, and recession conditions.