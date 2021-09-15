Achieve Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, WA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021/ Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to the global development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction, today announced that John Bencich, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Mr. Bencich will present at the virtual Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on Tuesday, September 21st at 3:45PM ET.

Additionally, Mr. Bencich will participate in Maxim Group's Advances in Mental Health Virtual Conference during the "Addiction" panel on Wednesday, September 22nd at 9:00AM ET.

Additional information about the upcoming events can be accessed by visiting http://ir.achievelifesciences.com/events-and-webcasts.

About Achieve and Cytisinicline

Tobacco use is currently the leading cause of preventable death that is responsible for more than eight million deaths worldwide, and nearly half a million deaths in the U.S. annually.[1][2] More than 87% of lung cancer deaths, 61% of all pulmonary disease deaths, and 32% of all deaths from coronary heart disease are attributable to smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.2 Achieve's focus is to address the global smoking health and nicotine addiction epidemic through the development and commercialization of cytisinicline.

Cytisinicline is a plant-based alkaloid with a high binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. It is believed to aid in smoking cessation by interacting with nicotine receptors in the brain by reducing the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms and by reducing the reward and satisfaction associated with smoking.

Achieve recently announced completion of enrollment in the Phase 3 ORCA-2 clinical trial, evaluating cytisinicline as a treatment for combustible cigarette cessation. Topline results from the ORCA-2 trial are expected in the first half of 2022. For more information on Achieve Life Sciences and cytisinicline please visit www.achievelifesciences.com.

Story continues

Media Contact:

Glenn Silver

Glenn.Silver@Finnpartners.com

(646) 871-8485

Investor Relations Contact

Jason Wong

jwong@bplifescience.com

(415) 375-3340 ext. 4

[1] World Health Organization. WHO Report on the Global Tobacco Epidemic, 2019. Geneva: World Health Organization, 2017.

[2] U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Health Consequences of Smoking - 50 Years of Progress. A Report of the Surgeon General, 2014.

SOURCE: Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/663394/Achieve-Life-Sciences-to-Participate-in-Upcoming-Investor-Conferences



