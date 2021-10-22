U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

Achievers Recognizes 'Elite 8' Companies with Exceptional Employee Engagement

·2 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Achievers, the progressive choice for employee voice and recognition solutions that accelerates a culture of performance, today announced the 'Elite 8' companies within its 2021 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® Awards, which celebrate the top 50 employers that make engagement, alignment and recognition central to the employee experience.

Achievers logo. (PRNewsFoto/Achievers)
Achievers logo. (PRNewsFoto/Achievers)

The coveted Elite 8 recognition is given to the companies that most exemplify one of Achievers' Eight Elements of Employee Engagement™ used to evaluate the most engaged workplaces: Accountability & Performance, Belonging, Equity & Inclusion, Culture Alignment, Manager Empowerment, Professional & Personal Growth, Purpose & Leadership, Recognition & Rewards, and Wellbeing.

The 2021 Elite 8 winners are:

  • Insight Enterprises for Accountability & Performance

  • Cadillac Fairview Corporation for Belonging, Equity & Inclusion

  • WPS Health Solutions for Culture Alignment

  • Herbalife Nutrition for Manager Empowerment

  • Discover for Professional & Personal Growth

  • Air Canada for Purpose & Leadership

  • Meijer for Recognition & Rewards

  • Lloyds Banking Group for Wellbeing

"With employee resignations and labor shortages plaguing the workforce, it has never been more important for companies to commit to improving the employee experience," said Jeff Cates, CEO and president at Achievers. "The number of submissions we received for the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® Awards proved not only that employers understand this need, but also shows their willingness to put people first during a crisis. The Elite 8 have exemplified what it looks like to be an employee-first company, and I want to congratulate them on both the well-deserved award and their dedication to their employees."

The Elite 8 and Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® Award winners were officially recognized during the annual awards gala held virtually on October 21, 2021.

For more information about Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® Awards, please visit achievers.com/engaged. Follow the conversations on Twitter at @Achievers or use the hashtags #Achievers50.

About Achievers
Achievers' employee voice and recognition solutions bring your organization's values and strategy to life by activating employee participation and accelerating a culture of performance. Achievers leverages the science behind behavior change, so your people and your organization can experience sustainable, data-driven business results. Visit us at www.achievers.com.

Media Contacts:

Maranda Wilson
Maranda.Wilson@achievers.com

Sarah Geist
achievers@shiftcomm.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/achievers-recognizes-elite-8-companies-with-exceptional-employee-engagement-301402572.html

SOURCE Achievers

