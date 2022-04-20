U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

Achieving Warehouse Operations Efficiency With logi-Cloud

·4 min read

First Ever WMS Application of Cloud-Native SaaS in Asia

HONG KONG, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern warehousing operations cannot operate without digitalisation and internet connectivity. logi-Cloud SaaS Warehouse Management System ("WMS") is superbly designed for today's digital commerce, helping warehouses undergo immediate transformations in terms of digitalised operation controls, real-time data collection and sharing, internet-connectivity, plus high accuracy and sustainability. This means small and medium enterprises (SME) can now enjoy professional WMS with a low subscription fee. It is the first WMS using the Cloud-Native SaaS in the Asia market; a true milestone for the logistics industry.

Warehousing and distribution comprise the core elements of today's digital commerce. Unfortunately, many retailers ignore factors such as logistics, pick and pack systems as well as other key warehousing issues. Some wish to digitalise their warehouse operations but worry about the budget. To ease these types of concerns, logi-Cloud SaaS WMS is ready to help SMEs to solve all types issues while also raising warehouse efficiency and accuracy. With multiple APIs linked to diversified marketplaces, couriers, ERP & business software as well as an assortment of supply chain platforms, e-commerce businesses can enjoy high-speed automated order-fetching procedures, superior picking and packing designs, waybill printing and error-free parcel dispatching. Any warehouse can reduce their labour and time costs by subscribing to logi-Cloud.

Mr. Arthur Chan, founder of logi-Cloud says, "Covid-19 created a new normal as the demand for e-commerce continues to expand. To ensure timely and accurate delivery of products to customers, the demand for warehouse distribution centres has quickly accelerated. Fortunately, real-time WMS maximises inventory accuracy, creating operational performance superior warehousing and fulfillment results with errors nearly all eliminated. Daily order handling flow efficiency has been improved by 80%, compared to conventional practices. We ensure that SMEs will always have the right tools to meet any challenge."

The logi-Cloud SaaS WMS customer base covers retail, wholesale, third-party logistics, emerging e-commerce and online stores. It also supports warehousing apparel items, FMCG, medicines, food goods and cosmetics. The entire solution can be set up and running in just five days. The logi-Cloud team also provides comprehensive aftersales services by adding new functions and features on a continued basis, and most importantly, at no additional cost to the user.

Arthur Chan adds, "logi-Cloud is like a shared office in the cloud. Enterprises can set up their respective space in accordance with their needs and business scale. Using this shared platform not only save time and cost building the system but user can also enjoy any future updated functions for free. In this way, by sharing the warehouse management system with other merchants, SMEs can greatly save the cost in cloud warehouse management. This dramatically lowers the electronic warehouse management entry threshold for small and medium-sized enterprises."

Worldwide retail brick-and-mortar as well as e-commerce spending is expected to stabilise in 2022, following two years of unstable global market circumstances and unusual growth patterns. Even in today's complicated environment, the total amount of new spending will be enormous. According to Insider Intelligence and eMarketer, this year, worldwide e-commerce sales will for the first time exceed $5 trillion, accounting for more than one fifth of overall retail sales. Afterward, total spending will reach $7.4 trillion by 2025. As this global sales growth continues to rise and occupy greater retail market share, professional warehousing will become increasingly important for SMEs. Merchants can now break free from the traditional worries over digitalisation by switching over to logi-Cloud SaaS WMS that will raise competitiveness and help businesses ultimately achieve sustainable growth.

Arthur Chan (left), founder of logi-cloud and the professional working team
The logi-Cloud SaaS WMS covers retail, wholesale, logistics, e-commerce and online stores and can be accessed by different devices
About logi-Cloud

logi-Cloud helps warehouses immediately transform their operations through digitalised operational control, real-time data collection and sharing, and widespread internet-connectivity, achieving high accuracy and sustainability. It's SaaS cloud-based operation makes implementation extremely quick, easy and flexible. logi-Cloud also comes with different connectivity options, including automation connectors or Open API, which adds real-time data exchange and integration capabilities to various solution options. logi-Cloud's customer base covers retail, wholesale, third-party logistics, emerging e-commerce, and online stores. It also supports warehousing of apparel items, FMCG, medicines, food goods and cosmetics. Its customer profile includes: AbouThai, Pickupp, Royal Shalom, Lin & Partners, Yamato, Shiseido, Lane Crawford and many others.

Visit logi-Cloud at: https://www.logi-cloud.com/

SOURCE logi-Cloud

