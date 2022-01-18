U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,612.75
    -42.00 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,543.00
    -253.00 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,365.00
    -230.75 (-1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,139.30
    -18.40 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.90
    +1.08 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.50
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.00
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1377
    -0.0034 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    +1.13 (+5.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3587
    -0.0060 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6790
    +0.0990 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,794.50
    -822.11 (-1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    999.97
    -25.76 (-2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,572.50
    -38.73 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Achiko AG Announces Feature Article on “How We Get Back to Normal” with its AptameX™ Covid-19 Rapid Test Technology

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Achiko AG
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ZURICH, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achiko AG (OTCQB: ACHKF; SIX: ACHI; ISIN CH0522213468) (“Achiko”, the “Company”) is pleased to announce a feature article in The Jakarta Post: “How we get back to normal: Restoring Trust and Confidence through Testing with AptameX” which discusses how Achiko is contributing to provide affordable and accurate testing to Indonesia with its Covid-19 saliva-based rapid test AptameX™, which fills the gap between rapid tests and PCR testing.

The article is available at this link: https://www.thejakartapost.com/adv-longform/2022/01/17/how-we-get-back-to-normal-restoring-trust-and-confidence-through-testing-with-aptamex.html and within the News section of Achiko’s web site: https://www.achiko.com/news.

ABOUT ACHIKO AG
Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI.SW; OTCQB: ACHKF; www.achiko.com) is developing disruptive diagnostic solutions that puts people first. The company’s lead product is a rapid, reliable Covid-19 test with a companion app offering a user-friendly digital health passport. The test and companion app were launched in Indonesia in mid-2021 and an application for CE Mark approval in Europe will be submitted in 2022.

Achiko creates and develops aptamer-based diagnostics through its biotechnology division, AptameXTM and companion health apps via its digital mobile health technology division, Teman SehatTM. The AptameX DNA aptamer tests can be rapidly chemically synthesized, are cost-effective and have wide potential across multiple disease diagnostics. Leveraging AptameX and Teman Sehat, Achiko aims to deliver fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic testing for a range of pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications in the rapidly evolving healthcare diagnostics field.

Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, Seoul, and Singapore.

Media contacts:

ACHIKO AG
Investor Relations
E: ir@achiko.com

Switzerland & Global
Marcus Balogh
Farner Consulting Ltd.
E: achiko@farner.ch
T: +41 44 266 67 67

U.S. & Global
Jeanene Timberlake
RooneyPartners
E: jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com
T: +1 646 770 8858

Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of Achiko AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • Kings County health officials share isolation, quarantine guidelines

    Instead of providing individual isolation and quarantine orders, the information is available online at their website.

  • U.S. recording over 800,000 COVID-19 cases each day

    The surge of new COVID-19 cases brought on by the Omicron variant continues to set records and strain hospitals across the nation. CBS news correspondent Mola Lenghi reports from New York City. Then Dr. Marie-Elizabeth Ramas, a family medicine physician in New Hampshire, joins CBSN to discuss the latest on the impact.

  • COVID: Unions Push Back On New Rules For Health Care Workers Who Test Positive For Coronavirus

    New state guidelines allow healthcare workers who test postive for COVID-19, but are asymptomatic, to come back to work. Kenny Choi tells us the new rules are getting pushback from unions.

  • U.S. steps up fight against fast-spreading Omicron variant

    The Biden administration is trying to step up the fight against the fast-spreading omicron variant by increasing access to free testing. Meanwhile, the CDC is advising people to wear the most protective masks they can find. Dr. Jeremy Faust, emergency physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital at Harvard Medical School, joins CBSN's Lana Zak for more.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: This EV Startup Flashes Buy Signal

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Koch Engineered Solutions Acquires DEPCOM Power to Build New Industry Platform in Renewables and Electrical Infrastructure Value Chain

    DEPCOM’s full-service solar power solutions will be central to Koch Industries’ development of renewable electric generation platform

  • Binance Ties Up With Bangkok Billionaire on Thai Crypto Exchange

    (Bloomberg) -- Binance Holdings Ltd. reached an agreement with Thai billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi’s Gulf Energy Development PCL to study a digital asset exchange in the Southeast Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateSurging Bond Yiel

  • Blank Check Firms in Singapore Test Alternative to U.S. Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Two special purpose acquisition companies are set to start trading in Singapore this week, in a test of an alternative to the U.S. for the increasingly popular vehicles. The challenge now for the city-state is to attract others and cement its position as one of the earliest Asian markets to embrace SPACs.Most Read from BloombergDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the Wo

  • Gold Steady as Investors Weigh Policy Outlook Against Omicron

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied after its best week in two months as traders weigh the outlook for monetary policy against the threat posed by a fresh coronavirus wave in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateSurging Bond Yields Send Nasdaq F

  • PBOC Pledges to Use More Policy Tools, Avoid Credit Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateSurging Bond Yields Send Nasdaq Futures Tumbling: Markets WrapChina’s central bank pledged to use

  • What Strategists See for Markets as Treasury Yields Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields are quickly moving higher as investor expectations grow that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in March and follow up with further moves throughout the year.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic

  • Issa brothers plot multi-billion bid for Boots

    Asda’s owners, the billionaire Issa brothers, are examining a multi-billion pound swoop for pharmacy chain Boots as tightening debt markets may threaten to scupper a potential deal.

  • Crypto Spending on Luxury Products Increased by 31% in 2021: BitPay

    Crypto payment processor BitPay has revealed that an increased number of consumers are using cryptocurrencies to pay for luxury products.

  • Macau casino operators gain billions as govt keeps licences at six, Sands China soars

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Macau's top casino operators racked up as much as HK$65.53 billion ($8.42 billion) on Monday - or 15% of their market value - as the government of the world's largest gambling hub retained the limit on casino licences to six. By the close of the Hong Kong market, the six Macau casino operators had gained 9.9% in value, or HK$42.2 billion, putting the overall market value of the oprators at about HK$469 billion. Sands China led the rally.

  • Gold Prices Edge Higher on Chinese GDP Beat

    The Peoples Bank of China reduced their lending facility rates

  • Dove soap maker Unilever signals pursuit of GSK consumer arm; shares fall

    (Reuters) -Unilever signalled on Monday it would pursue a deal for GSK's consumer business, calling it a "strong strategic fit", but Unilever shares slid more than 8%, highlighting investors' doubts about its 50-billion-pound ($68.4 billion) offer. GSK, led by Emma Walmsley, has hired Goldman Sachs and Citigroup to review Unilever's approach but it will not engage in talks unless Unilever bumps up its offer, sources familiar with the matter said. It said on Saturday Unilever's proposal "fundamentally undervalued" the consumer business, adding that it would stick to its plan of listing the division this year.

  • HSBC Sticking With Risk On Investment Strategy: Fan

    Fan Cheuk Wan, Asia chief investment officer at HSBC Private Banking and Wealth Management, discusses her investment strategy for risk assets, Chinese equities and her outlook for markets. She speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • Coinbase explains why it gave employees a month of ‘recharge time’ in addition to Flexible Time Off

    Coinbase's Chief People Officer LJ Brock talks about the company's decision to give employees four weeks of additional downtime in 2022.

  • BBVA to pay more than 7 billion euros to shareholders in 2021, 2022, chairman says

    Spain's BBVA expects to distribute more than 7 billion euros ($8 billion) to shareholders in 2021 and 2022, around a fifth of its current market capitalization, chairman Carlos Torres said in a post on the Spanish bank's website on Monday. Torres added the bank was open to additional investments and shareholder distributions "in order to be within our target range, with a capital ratio between 11.5 and 12 percent in 2024."

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Continues Its Sluggishness Amid Darkening Economic Signs

    Market moves: Bitcoin's price hovered above $43,000 as investors looked for signs that the cryptocurrency's price had hit a bottom point. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. The crypto price slump continues.