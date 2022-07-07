U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,902.30
    +57.22 (+1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,381.12
    +343.44 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,621.35
    +259.49 (+2.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,767.28
    +39.73 (+2.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.66
    +4.13 (+4.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.60
    +3.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0167
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0080
    +0.0950 (+3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2026
    +0.0104 (+0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0010
    +0.0860 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,704.75
    +1,416.53 (+6.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.78
    +26.46 (+5.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,189.08
    +81.31 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,490.53
    +382.88 (+1.47%)
     

Achiko AG – Investor Briefing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Achiko AG
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ACHKF
Achiko AG
Achiko AG

ZURICH, Switzerland, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achiko AG (OTCQB: ACHKF, SIX: ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) (“Achiko”, the “Company”), would like to invite investors and shareholders to a moderated investor call.

A PowerPoint presentation will be available prior to the call and published on the Achiko AG website.

Details are as follows:

 

Date:

July 8, 2022

 

 

 

 

Time:

8:30 am EDT / 2:30 pm CEST

 

 

 

 

Format:

Zoom Call

 

 

 

 

Presenter:

Mr. Steven Goh, CEO of Achiko AG

 

 

 

 

Meeting link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6191486127?pwd=VWJYa0VmWFV3OTBiL1RDd0o5NjR2dz09

 

 

 

 

Meeting ID:

619 148 6127

 

 

 

 

Passcode:

888

 

 

 

 

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/knHHcenwR

 

 

 

ABOUT ACHIKO AG 
Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI.SW; OTCQB: ACHKF; www.achiko.com) is developing disruptive diagnostic solutions that puts people first. The company’s lead product is a rapid, reliable Covid-19 test with a companion app offering a user-friendly digital health passport. The test and companion app were launched in Indonesia in mid-2021 and an application for CE Mark approval in Europe will be submitted in 2022.

Achiko creates and develops aptamer-based diagnostics through its biotechnology division, AptameXTM and companion health apps via its digital mobile health technology division, Teman SehatTM. The AptameX DNA aptamer tests can be rapidly chemically synthesized, are cost-effective and have wide potential across multiple disease diagnostics. Leveraging AptameX and Teman Sehat, Achiko aims to deliver fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic testing for a range of pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications in the rapidly evolving healthcare diagnostics field.

Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Jakarta, and staff around the world.

Media contacts:

ACHIKO AG
Investor Relations 
E: ir@achiko.com

Switzerland & Global
Marcus Balogh
Farner Consulting Ltd.
E: achiko@farner.ch  
T: +41 44 266 67 67

Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of Achiko AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • Apple to roll out iPhone lockdown mode to fight hacking

    Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley joins the Live show to break down Apple's latest efforts to protect its users against hacking.

  • TSMC Jumps 5% After Samsung Results Spur Sector Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. jumped as much as 5.4% in Taipei on Thursday after chipmaking rival Samsung Electronics Co. reported sales that were better than anticipated.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Musk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?China Considers $22

  • Apple planning rugged version of its smartwatch with bigger screen: report

    Apple Inc. is giving its smartwatch a bigger facelift, with the largest display thus far and a larger battery and "rugged metal casing,"

  • Crypto: Ethereum takes one step closer to major software 'merge'

    Ethereum is one step closer to its long-awaited software transition, the so-called “merge,” after the quiet completion of its second to last 'dress rehearsal' on Wednesday.

  • Apple takes efforts to protect iPhones from Hackers

    “Lockdown mode” shields high profile customers from state sponsored hackers.

  • Chips drive highest Samsung Q2 profit since 2018, but demand cooling

    South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd turned in its best April-June profit since 2018 on Thursday, underpinned by strong sales of memory chips to server customers even as demand from inflation-hit smartphone makers cools. Shares of other chipmakers, including rival SK Hynix and the world's biggest foundry TSMC, also rose as analysts said tight supply of certain chips could help offset slower demand that is driving down memory chip prices. Samsung posted an operating profit of 14 trillion won ($10.7 billion), up 11% from 12.57 trillion won a year earlier, just shy of a 14.45 trillion won SmartEstimate from Refinitiv.

  • Tech Giants Brace for Legal Mess of Abortion Data Subpoenas

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology giants including Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Google, facing questions about whether they’d hand over users’ personal data to authorities pursuing evidence on abortion seekers, are bracing for the multi-state legal quagmire that will govern privacy in a post-Roe world.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Musk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market

  • Meta Plans to Call New Virtual Reality Headset the ‘Quest Pro’

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s upcoming high-end headset for virtual and augmented reality will be called the Meta Quest Pro, according to code findings inside the company’s iPhone app for setting up headsets. Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Musk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace P

  • Is the Honor Magic4 Pro a cinematographer’s dream?

    Honor sold the Magic4 Pro on the basis that it could shoot Hollywood-quality movies. We put that to the test.

  • Apple is building a Lockdown Mode to fend off cyberattacks on high-profile users

    The feature is designed for a 'very small number of users who face grave, targeted threats to their digital security.'

  • The Best Prime Day Laptop Deals Are Already Here and Selling Fast — Don’t Miss Your Chance To Save

    Don’t miss out on these deals from Asus, Apple and Acer.

  • Apple Ratchets Up Security Tool for iPhone Users Targeted by Sophisticated Spyware

    When in use, Apple’s Lockdown Mode—intended for the small number of users targeted by spyware favored by state-sponsored hackers—will limit the abilities of apps, websites and features for security purposes.

  • The Hydrow Wave is a smaller and cheaper smart rowing machine

    It's smaller, and cheaper, but the makers of Hydrow Wave promise it's still the closest thing to rowing on water.

  • The 20+ best Prime Day 2022 deals so far — including a Fire TV for 45% off

    Amazon has new early Prime Day sales each day! Save big on a popular air fryer, Kindle Kids e-reader, fog-proof goggles and more.

  • Chips drive highest Samsung Q2 profit since 2018

    STORY: Samsung Electronics posted its strongest second-quarter profits since 2018, despite a weakened demand for smartphones and rising inflation.Samsung's earnings were bolstered by a strong demand for memory chips from server clients like Amazon.The South Korean company is the world's largest smartphone and memory-chip maker.Its revenue rose by more than 20%, in line with estimates.The Q2 jump was in spite of several headwinds.Analysts say rising inflation, the war in Ukraine and China's lockdowns have slowed smartphone sales.Meanwhile other chipmakers had warned of a looming chip glut, owing to server customers who had already stocked up as the number of people working from home increased.Others had also signaled a waning demand as inflation squeezes spending.But analysts say large U.S. tech firms with a lot of data center services like Microsoft, Google and Meta kept buying chips to meet cloud demand.And, they say strong sales from those clients shielded Samsung's profits.They may have also been helped by a strong U.S. dollar, which hit a 20-year high.While the company reports its profit in Korean won, its chip sales are made mainly in U.S. dollars.So a firm greenback means higher earnings of chips.

  • The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Laptops and Two-In-One Tablets

    With offers from Apple, Microsoft, HP and more top brands, here are some of the best laptop deals to shop before next week's big event.

  • Samsung dropped hot Prime Day-level deals on phones, TVs, watches, tablets and more

    Get Prime Day-level deals on Samsung's line of top-tier tech, including TVs, appliances, smartwatches and more.

  • The Morning After: Apple's Lockdown Mode will fend off cyberattacks on high-profile users

    Toyota runs out of federal EV tax credits, pushing prices higher, Apple is building a Lockdown Mode to fend off cyberattacks on high-profile users, NASA reestablishes communications with its CAPSTONE satellite.

  • Aztec Launches DeFi Privacy Bridge Aztec Connect

    The privacy solution, now on mainnet, allows users to interact with popular DeFi apps in a private way.

  • What is Lockdown Mode? Apple introduces new feature that will protect your privacy

    What is Lockdown mode? Apple announced on July 6 they would be introducing a new feature that will help Apple users protect themselves from cyber attacks.